(Daily Mail)   That's a dragon penis
47
47 Comments
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Draggin' Penis was the name of my college band's demo tape.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You definitely do not want to GIS for dragon penis.

Or umm, maybe you do. Who am I to judge
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, make the Welsh Flag more sexy. Save something for Albania.

/And difficult to draw.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That a Welsh coin in your pocket or are you just glad to see me?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember some clip where someone objected to the depiction of a unicorn. It wasn't like a real unicorn.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a dragon a cold blooded animal? I could see it hanging dong when it's hot out but not when it's cold out for temperature regulation reasons.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they assuming the dragon's gender?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick move.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Is a dragon a cold blooded animal? I could see it hanging dong when it's hot out but not when it's cold out for temperature regulation reasons.


Interesting question.  The "I'ma sleep for seven centuries" thing implies it is an ectotherm.  But the "I'ma breath molten fury" thing implies it is an endotherm.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.. the entire human race is regressing to childhood...  idiots everywhere !
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct term is "dragon dong."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: The correct term is "dragon dong."


It could be "worm wiener."
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OlderGuy: Yep.. the entire human race is regressing to childhood...  idiots everywhere !


He needs another project to occupy his time, like breaking the world's record for biggest penis made of Legos.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh Myyyyy!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: ToastmasterGeneral: The correct term is "dragon dong."

It could be "worm wiener."


Wyrm wyenr
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there no female dragons?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free advertising!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, I need to put the finishing decals on my 36-inch lifelike veiny Ed "Big Daddy" Roth, Prosthetic Draggin' Penis.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wales to be sponsored by bad dragon?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Are there no female dragons?


Maybe if they're shape shifters they don't have female dragons. Which is why they look for virgin humans.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His petition argues that by depicting Welsh dragons 'standing proud', it helps the nation to 'portray dominance and leadership'."
wow.  idk if that rises to the level of toxic masculinity, but it might qualify as noxious.  if your penis is portraying dominance, you should dial down your penis lil bit.  try some yoga.

ToastmasterGeneral: The correct term is "dragon dong."


Uh!
Oh yeah!
Ah-huh!
Jump back, what's that sound?
Here she comes, full blast'n top down
Hot shoe, burnin' down the avenue
Model citizen, zero discipline
Don't you know she's coming home with me
You'll lose her in that turn
I'll get her!
Dragon Dong! Dragon Dong!
Dragon Dong! Dragon Dong!
Ain't nothin' like it, it's a shining machine
Got the feel for the wheel, keep the movin' parts clean
Hot shoe, burnin' down the avenue
Got an on-ramp comin' through my bedroom
Don't you know she's coming home with me
You'll lose her in that turn
I'll get her
Oh!
Dragon Dong, Dragon Dong!
Ow!
Dragon Dong, Dragon Dong!
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Woo!
Yeah, we're runnin' a little bit hot tonight
I can barely see the road from the heat comin' off
Know what I'm sayin'
Uhh, I reach down between my legs n' ease the seat back
She's runnin', I'm flyin'
Right behind in the rearview mirror now
Got the fearin', power steerin'
Pistons poppin', ain't no stoppin' now
Dragon Dong, Dragon Dong!
Dragon Dong, Dragon Dong!
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Dragon Dong, Dragon Dong!
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Dragon Dong!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I prefer Frank Zappa's "Dirty Love" for my dose of dragon-themed musical erotica.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should add a dragon penis to our flag, too. Not a whole dragon, because that would be copying. Just the penis.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Are there no female dragons?


Of course there are. But who wants to see a dragon doing laundry on a national flag?
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments FTA are not unfunny as long as you're good with Welsh stereotypes.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Your dragons penis is like a baby penis."

Next petition they will want it larger.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.


Wouldn't a dragon have a cloaca?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick and Morty - Meet the Slut Dragons
Youtube RlVlY6QAKpc
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GLC to release a song called "Your Dragon's got a Penis"
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What, There are no female dragons???
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: claytonemery: Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.

Wouldn't a dragon have a cloaca?


Yes, it would be completely internal.
 
Slypork
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: claytonemery: Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.

Wouldn't a dragon have a cloaca?


Most reptiles have a hemipenis, and, looking at some of the images I've found, would be a frightening thing to put on a flag.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: claytonemery: Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.

Wouldn't a dragon have a cloaca?


Only if it were a reptile (in which case it might have a reptile dysfunction). But given 6 limbs and fire breath, I think we can safely say that it's something else again.

Why a penis?  Why not?  Claspers or a gonopodium might work just as well, but then again, maybe not.

Why male?  Because it's male on the coin.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As 300 people have signed a petition, the government should make this one of their top priorities
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: What, There are no female dragons???


Of course not!  There are no male dragons either.  They're mythical.  Now, arguendo, were there dragons, and they followed some sort of rational biology, rather than some sort of spiritual thing, then it's virtually certain they would have male and female sexes, probably with the same amount of variation as anything else.  Also, given their probable level of intelligence (being able to speak and all) they may even have gender.

Why a male dragon on the flag?  Because it's male on the coin.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No no no, do not put a dragon penis on your flag, unless you want the Chinese to steal all your flags to make soup for old, impotent men.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: The comments FTA are not unfunny as long as you're good with Welsh stereotypes.


The good news is that Welsh people are never offended by stereotypes in online news articles.

None of them can read.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Natalie Portmanteau: claytonemery: Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.

Wouldn't a dragon have a cloaca?

Only if it were a reptile (in which case it might have a reptile dysfunction). But given 6 limbs and fire breath, I think we can safely say that it's something else again.

Why a penis?  Why not?  Claspers or a gonopodium might work just as well, but then again, maybe not.

Why male?  Because it's male on the coin.


Hmm. Fair. It's a magical creature could have three dicks.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: ToastmasterGeneral: The correct term is "dragon dong."

It could be "worm wiener."


Or in the original Welsh, "Llanwyrmwang."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TypoFlyspray: Natalie Portmanteau: claytonemery: Technically, it's a penal sheath like dogs and horses have.  The penis is like a red lipstick retracted inside.

Wouldn't a dragon have a cloaca?

Only if it were a reptile (in which case it might have a reptile dysfunction). But given 6 limbs and fire breath, I think we can safely say that it's something else again.

Why a penis?  Why not?  Claspers or a gonopodium might work just as well, but then again, maybe not.

Why male?  Because it's male on the coin.

Hmm. Fair. It's a magical creature could have three dicks.


Heck, if it had five penises, it's shorts would fit like a glove.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trails in the Sand
Fark user imageView Full Size

By: Peter Dragon
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Are there no female dragons?


That would certainly explain why we don't see many dragons around these days.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course, there is a relevant Oglaf (which I shouldn't have to tell you is NSFW).
 
Tsukari
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: No no no, do not put a dragon penis on your flag, unless you want the Chinese to steal all your flags to make soup for old, impotent men.


Three penis wine, make way for four penis wine
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone else reminded of this place?
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

In the text, the Unicorn has a woody.  Not so much in the covers.
 
