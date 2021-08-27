 Skip to content
(NPR)   Three important things to know about ISIS-K. Number 1: Do NOT confuse them with Special-K. They're completely different things. Trust me on this   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Taliban, regional affiliate of the Islamic State, Afghan Taliban, Islamic State affiliate, Al-Qaeda, Pakistani Taliban  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One is a terrorist group and the other one is a cereal.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was on Fox last night talking about ISIS-X, whatever the fark that is.  He corrected himself to say ISIS-K, but then said ISIS-X is coming... his cheese has done slid all the way off his cracker
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
American History ISIS-X was pretty good. I like Avery Brooks.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hear the difference is mostly milk vs. chocolate milk.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe what we need to do is evacuate every woman and child then nuke the entire country until it's a shimmering sea of glass.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldRod: Trump was on Fox last night talking about ISIS-X, whatever the fark that is.  He corrected himself to say ISIS-K, but then said ISIS-X is coming... his cheese has done slid all the way off his cracker


When you screw up but then try to play it off like you didn't:

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: One is a terrorist group and the other one is a cereal.


One's a rural ethnic group militia/NGO, the other is a religious extremist terrorist group mostly of young city slickers.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As your doctor if ISIS-K is right for you :white lady laughing at salad:
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isis-K, it's holy war on your colon.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wolf892: Maybe what we need to do is evacuate every woman and child then nuke the entire country until it's a shimmering sea of glass.


You know not to piss into the wind.  That much radiation would certainly make the world tour, given the Sahara comes to the US every year about this time.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For fresh-smelling terrorism with a scent that lasts try new ISIS-X.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like a good time to pull out of Afghanistan.

Just let them fight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wolf892: Maybe what we need to do is evacuate every woman and child then nuke the entire country until it's a shimmering sea of glass.


Never read any Shakespeare huh?

The male children left behind form your big plan will want revenge to the nation/people that killed their fathers.
 
