 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tips on protecting your kids from Covid   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: PSA, Health care, Hospital, Vaccination, Health care provider, Vaccine, Public health, Covid-19 cases, health care workers  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 2:23 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step 1: Never skip an election and never vote Republican.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Step 1: Never skip an election and never vote Republican.


Step 2: Move and live in a place that is not Republican- including at the state government, legislative, and local school district level.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convince you school to offer weekly testing. Pooled testing would work to discover a school-wide issue.
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Step 2, don' have kids
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bubble wrap with a n95 breathing tube.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Wadded Beef: Step 1: Never skip an election and never vote Republican.

Step 2: Move and live in a place that is not Republican- including at the state government, legislative, and local school district level.


Technically we need Democrats to live in Republican areas to force them to become competitive. Turning Texas blue would be a great start.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fact that the cdc does vaccine recommendions by age rather than height and weight is counter-intuitive.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lock them in a cage

Be like fark. Anybody who parents have a flag out front is a diseased  parasite and should of died a year and a half ago. Keep them away. Double so if they have a mullet.

Give them up for adoption. Let some other parent worry about them.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Done. In. One.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Step 3:?
 
kumanoki
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a kindergartener and a 5th grader in the same school in a deeply blue Georgia city. I send them off every day in masks.  It's the right thing to do but frankly it's the only thing I can do to protect them all day and sadly at this point it feels a little performative.
Regardless of who I think the antivax parents are in the PTA, or what the school says it's doing to protect the kids, every single day we are getting an email update letting us know there is a positive covid case in the school.  It feels like it's only a matter of time before one of them comes home sick.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MindStalker: SVC_conservative: Wadded Beef: Step 1: Never skip an election and never vote Republican.

Step 2: Move and live in a place that is not Republican- including at the state government, legislative, and local school district level.

Technically we need Democrats to live in Republican areas to force them to become competitive. Turning Texas blue would be a great start.


Yeah, but then people like me have to deal with people like Josh Hawley. He's an idiot. 2 years away from leaving Missouri behind.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Make sure you get a nice seal over the mouth and nose. A plastic shopping bag over the head wrapped in duct tape around the neck is a quick and easy improvisation. Results should be evident within one or two minutes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Step 1: authorize the vaccine already, as it really can't be that much different as an effect on adults, can't it?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blah, blah, blah
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dont send em to school until they can be vaxxed. Not that complicated.

Better for em to waste like 3-4 months of school than be dead or become orphans.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hrm, "locking up the lunatics" still strangely absent.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep them out of school until they can get fully vaccinated*.

I was at the mall today sitting and eating an Auntie Anne's pretzel cause those things rock, and this little girl too young to get vaccinated starting coughing a lot two tables away from me. I was like "F*ck that sh*t" and got up and ran.

*only applicable if you don't want them to die
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kill your children now so they won't suffer through the horrors that lay ahead.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Lock them in a cage

Be like fark. Anybody who parents have a flag out front is a diseased  parasite and should of died a year and a half ago. Keep them away. Double so if they have a mullet.

Give them up for adoption. Let some other parent worry about them.


i think those are great suggestions for your kids.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fart hard into your child's face. If they smell it then they are OK. Repeat every hour.
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kumanoki: I have a kindergartener and a 5th grader in the same school in a deeply blue Georgia city. I send them off every day in masks.  It's the right thing to do but frankly it's the only thing I can do to protect them all day and sadly at this point it feels a little performative.
Regardless of who I think the antivax parents are in the PTA, or what the school says it's doing to protect the kids, every single day we are getting an email update letting us know there is a positive covid case in the school.  It feels like it's only a matter of time before one of them comes home sick.


If this keeps up, the sane, intelligent people are going to become the homeschoolers...

... and the covidiot fundies are going to be the ones sending their maskless kids to schools to demonstrate their freedumbs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Bubble wrap with a n95 breathing tube.


And give them guns!
Lots and lots of guns!
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: Fart hard into your child's face. If they smell it then they are OK. Repeat every hour.


Geez, don't fart too hard, there, grandpa.

i1.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Anybody who parents have a flag out front is a diseased  parasite and should of died a year and a half ago. Keep them away. Double so if they have a mullet.


You know, using the preview feature don't cost nuthin'.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: Fart hard into your child's face. If they smell it then they are OK. Repeat every hour.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Kill your children now so they won't suffer through the horrors that lay ahead.


Settle down there, Keyser Soze.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Im just leave this here:

Mortality (44 states, NYC, PR and GU reported)*

Among states reporting, children were 0.00%-0.22% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 7 states reported zero child deaths

In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death

The link for those who need it:  https://www.aap.org/en/pages/2019-nov​e​l-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/chil​dren-and-covid-19-state-level-data-rep​ort/

Turns out being alive is the surest way to guarantee death and the obvious being in Kabul.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: Convince you school to offer weekly testing. Pooled testing would work to discover a school-wide issue.


It should be at least twice weekly to have a decent chance of catching the new infections during the incubation period (i.e. before it could spread two hops beyond the first case). But any testing would be better than none.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're 18 months into the pandemic.  If you still need tips on how to protect yourself or your children, you haven't been paying attention.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.