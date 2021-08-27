 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Again, there are no 15 year old girls on the internet that want to have sex with you. Even in Florida   (local10.com) divider line
    Sexual intercourse, Richard Martin Lehner, Criminal law, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, West Palm Beach, Florida, pedophile hunter-style sting operation  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. What's the precise difference between a "pedophile sting operation" and a "pedophile hunter-style sting operation?" Does the second one involve a more aggressive use of camouflage?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as an addition, there are no hitmen either
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. What's the precise difference between a "pedophile sting operation" and a "pedophile hunter-style sting operation?" Does the second one involve a more aggressive use of camouflage?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

The pedofiles are coming right for us.  Have a seat over there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...Thursday after traveling from Minnesota to Florida...
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fellow in the mug shot looks pissed off about something.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How do these guys convince them selves that a 15 year old virgin is going to be happy to have sex with them?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I Googled 15 year old. Don't.

Almost every article on the front page included the words "shot, killed or shooting".

American has a gun problem but is in complete denial that guns are the problem.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How do these guys convince them selves that a 15 year old virgin is going to be happy to have sex with them?


Probably by the 35 year old cop on the other end of the internet.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.


If you try to hire a hit man but it turns out you were talking to an FBI agent, you still tried your hardest to kill someone
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How do these guys convince them selves that a 15 year old virgin is going to be happy to have sex with them?


It's an interesting question. I don't think the attacker is even considering if their victim will be happy. To them it's about being the first one.

It's why its called rape.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
there are no 15 year old girls females of any ageon the internet that want to have sex with you

FTFY.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.



So if I catch the guy with the lit molotov cocktails just before he throws them through the window, I can't charge him with attempted arson?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. What's the precise difference between a "pedophile sting operation" and a "pedophile hunter-style sting operation?" Does the second one involve a more aggressive use of camouflage?


One is run by the cops, one is by civilian "hunter hobbyists" who do this stuff for fun. (I believe)
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.

If you try to hire a hit man but it turns out you were talking to an FBI agent, you still tried your hardest to kill someone


True, but in those cases there is an actual person who exists that you were trying to kill.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How do these guys convince them selves that a 15 year old virgin is going to be happy to have sex with them?


Meanwhile, I wonder if they've met many 15 year old girls. They are horribly annoying creatures, half-way wanting to be all grown up and half-way wanting to be little and care free again. It may also generally be about the peak for self-absorbed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?


Nope.   The federal enticement statute allows for conviction with a fictional victim as long as the perpetrator thought he was dealing with a minor.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How do these guys convince them selves that a 15 year old virgin is going to be happy to have sex with them?


When I was 15 I was quite happy to have my 19-year-old girlfriend begging for sex. I made her wait until my 16th birthday. My only regret now, all these years later, is that I made her wait.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.


So if I catch the guy with the lit molotov cocktails just before he throws them through the window, I can't charge him with attempted arson?

[Fark user image 259x194]


No, I dont think you can actually.

Holding a lit molotov cocktail isnt a crime, probably.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A/S/L?

/I forget what the "L" was even short for.
//Language?
///Every 2 minutes in an AOL chat room.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.

If you try to hire a hit man but it turns out you were talking to an FBI agent, you still tried your hardest to kill someone


That's just quitter talk - you can try harder!

/I know you can
//I believe in you
///I'll see myself out
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. What's the precise difference between a "pedophile sting operation" and a "pedophile hunter-style sting operation?" Does the second one involve a more aggressive use of camouflage?

One is run by the cops, one is by civilian "hunter hobbyists" who do this stuff for fun. (I believe)


Or to put it another way, one is admissible in court and the other screws up the court's ability to punish the offenders.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: A/S/L?

/I forget what the "L" was even short for.
//Language?
///Every 2 minutes in an AOL chat room.


ex AOL employee here...

Age
Sex
Location
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.

If you try to hire a hit man but it turns out you were talking to an FBI agent, you still tried your hardest to kill someone


The First Guy To Ever Hire An Assassin
Youtube YtBeSeNIEu0
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. What's the precise difference between a "pedophile sting operation" and a "pedophile hunter-style sting operation?" Does the second one involve a more aggressive use of camouflage?


One of them REALLY drives the right-wing crazy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: The fellow in the mug shot looks pissed off about something.


Well, sure, he was expecting to meet a 15-year old girl...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Schmerd1948: How do these guys convince them selves that a 15 year old virgin is going to be happy to have sex with them?

When I was 15 I was quite happy to have my 19-year-old girlfriend begging for sex. I made her wait until my 16th birthday. My only regret now, all these years later, is that I made her wait.


She was Canadian too, wasn't she?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Mister Buttons: A/S/L?

/I forget what the "L" was even short for.
//Language?
///Every 2 minutes in an AOL chat room.

ex AOL employee here...

Age
Sex
Location


That's it!

Ugh, I'm getting old.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: The federal enticement statute allows for conviction with a fictional victim as long as the perpetrator thought he was dealing with a minor.


Hey im not saying the guy isnt a piece of shiat, only that its interesting from a legal POV.

And, I dont know whats up with this dude but driving a thousand miles to have sex with a virgin really makes me think this guy might be able to plead insanity because that sounds like a nightmare to me.

Id rather fly to Vegas and party with professionals.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: FrancoFile: dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.


So if I catch the guy with the lit molotov cocktails just before he throws them through the window, I can't charge him with attempted arson?

[Fark user image 259x194]

No, I dont think you can actually.

Holding a lit molotov cocktail isnt a crime, probably.


Excerpt from the Michigan Penal Code:

A person who uses, arranges, places, devises, or distributes an inflammable, combustible, or explosive material, liquid, or substance or any device in or near a building, structure, other real property, or personal property with the intent to commit arson in any degree or who aids, counsels, induces, persuades, or procures another to do so is guilty of a crime as follows:...

(emphasis mine)

Proving intent isn't necessarily easy, but it's right there.  If you take concrete actions with the intent to commit arson, you've committed attempted arson.
 
T.rex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.


Thats like saying, if i put some bombs and rifles in a backpack to carry out a school shooting, i shouldn't get in trouble if i get discovered during a traffic stop along the way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: That's it!

Ugh, I'm getting old.


Worked for AOL from 1993 to 1995.  Let me tell you, I've seen some chats..very interesting chats...you know those "private chatrooms?  They weren't so private if you get the drift.

From time to time I would have to scope them to make sure they were working and ya know, sometimes you can't un-see things...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Palm Beach County.

Usually these stories come out of Polk County (Maricopa of the East.)

Sheriff Grady Judd *loves* getting in front of the camera and boasting about all the bad people his team arrests during their online stings.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: I find these cases interesting.

Doesnt there have to be a victim for a crime to have occurred?

Seems like these cases would get thrown out.


Under Florida law it is a crime to entice a minor, or person believed to be a minor, to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: driving a thousand miles to have sex


and for the whole trip his mantra...."gonna get laid, gonna get laid"
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: there are no 15 year old girls...  on the internet that want to have sex with you



GREAT!!!  Next you're gonna tell me there aren't any Nigerian princes who want to give me a million dollars.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ now  

steklo: Mister Buttons: That's it!

Ugh, I'm getting old.

Worked for AOL from 1993 to 1995.  Let me tell you, I've seen some chats..very interesting chats...you know those "private chatrooms?  They weren't so private if you get the drift.

From time to time I would have to scope them to make sure they were working and ya know, sometimes you can't un-see things...


imagine being the guy in 2021 who has to monitor Facebook stuff now.

At least a dick pic took 30 minutes to upload back then, and was pixelated like a NES game.
 
