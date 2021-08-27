 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Georgia wipes out COVID   (nbcnews.com)
    Obvious, Prison, Covid-19 cases, Government, Health care, state government websites, Public health experts, Covid cases, state prisons  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gov. KKKemp has us at no. 2 in deaths with Gov. Deathsentence in the lead.  How are we going to reach No.1 if we don't count these?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This purposeful incompetence should not be tolerated. Heads should be rolling
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus solving the problem once and for all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all is said and done, getting vaccinated and dying the south blue might be the biggest accomplishment of my life.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThisIsFine.jpg
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stalin wasn't wrong.
Needles in every arm.

Also ramp up the engineering solutions. Building, planes, trains, and buses all need better air circulation and filtration systems.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be asking why, if their policy of sticking their head in the sand regarding Covid prevention is so effective, do they need to hide the data from the public. I'd also ask, if their policies are so sound, if they'll agree to get the standard of care the poorest person they represent would receive if they get sick.

Don't let up on it either, feet to the figurative fire.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the idiots will not get vaccinated in the next pandemic too.

/probably
//i hope its deadlier next time
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Stalin wasn't wrong.
Needles in every arm.

Also ramp up the engineering solutions. Building, planes, trains, and buses all need better air circulation and filtration systems.


No engineering.  We have a cost effective solution at hand, why spend millions for the asshats that won't get a jab?  That will only empower them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no, you guys, the big news today is that there's a war going on in Afghanistan (were you aware of that? there's hardly been any press about it) and Republicans think Biden should resign (LOL) because there's "blood on his hands."

So we're not supposed to care about the COVID anymore, we've moved on to blaming Biden for shiat that he didn't do.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. It's clear nobody gives three farks, so why care any more? My empathy is drained. The only people getting sick or dying are those who have chosen themselves to get sick or die.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said the trend is "not good for government and the public" because it gives the appearance that governments are "hiding stuff."

They used a few too many words there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: This purposeful incompetence should not be tolerated. Heads should be rolling


I'm sure they already have picked a suitable scapegoat.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: A Fark Handle: Stalin wasn't wrong.
Needles in every arm.

Also ramp up the engineering solutions. Building, planes, trains, and buses all need better air circulation and filtration systems.

No engineering.  We have a cost effective solution at hand, why spend millions for the asshats that won't get a jab?  That will only empower them.


Because engineering is preventative. It prevents pandemics. Vaccines are reactive. If we had had better air treatment there wouldn't have been 600,000+ dead Americans. It not just for the Vid, it's for the Vid 2.0
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, but Cuomo got away with... oh, he didn't?  Oops.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: we've moved on to blaming Biden for shiat that he didn't do.


That is the GOP party platform, after all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: This purposeful incompetence should not be tolerated. Heads should be rolling


You might think so.
But Republicans will support it even stronger than other.
Cuz FOX News says to.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: No, no, no, you guys, the big news today is that there's a war going on in Afghanistan (were you aware of that? there's hardly been any press about it) and Republicans think Biden should resign (LOL) because there's "blood on his hands."

So we're not supposed to care about the COVID anymore, we've moved on to blaming Biden for shiat that he didn't do.


Y'all didn't even know we still had troops in Afghanistan for the last 20 years. Fark if you get to pretend to care now.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Testing results in more cases.  Deleting results eliminates cases.  And if Facebook is any the ultimate guide, it's "1000X MORE AFFECTIVE THEN ANTIFA WHICH BREW VAXXX"
 
crzybtch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would think that should fall under Freedom of Information Act.  Except I forgot for a second that I don't care what happens to unvaccinated people who get Covid.

(Although I feel sorry for doctors/nurses/kids)
 
Jurodan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: stuhayes2010: A Fark Handle: Stalin wasn't wrong.
Needles in every arm.

Also ramp up the engineering solutions. Building, planes, trains, and buses all need better air circulation and filtration systems.

No engineering.  We have a cost effective solution at hand, why spend millions for the asshats that won't get a jab?  That will only empower them.

Because engineering is preventative. It prevents pandemics. Vaccines are reactive. If we had had better air treatment there wouldn't have been 600,000+ dead Americans. It not just for the Vid, it's for the Vid 2.0


The ounce of prevention (a few hundred million dollars) to the pound of cure (several billion dollars).
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For those saying only the unvaccinated are getting Covid, please remember that breakthrough infections are a thing.
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good for Georgia.  Instead of posting "positive cases" which means almost absolutely NOTHING,
just report those actually sick, in the hospitals or dead.


How many people "get the flu" and never even know they have it.  Yeah, they could pass it
around, but this crap need to stop!  It is a damn virus.  You won't be able to get rid of it, IT'S A VIRUS.
Until it mutates to lower level, just deal with it.  If you feel sick, STAY HOME!
Wash your hands, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, you know, COMMON SENSE things
we use to be taught as children.  It's called good manners!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Whatever. It's clear nobody gives three farks, so why care any more? My empathy is drained. The only people getting sick or dying are those who have chosen themselves to get sick or die.


Well, them and a bunch of children.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I would think that should fall under Freedom of Information Act.  Except I forgot for a second that I don't care what happens to unvaccinated people who get Covid.

(Although I feel sorry for doctors/nurses/kids)


And I'm sure we'll find out that the data was either never collected or completely destroyed after the FOIA cases make their way through the courts in another decade or so.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Whatever. It's clear nobody gives three farks, so why care any more? My empathy is drained. The only people getting sick or dying are those who have chosen themselves to get sick or die.

Well, them and a bunch of children.


We could just vaccinate the children already.

In a crisis children can be saved by adult floatation devices.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On the California Dept of Corrections Covid-19 Employee Status page:

Updated as of Aug. 20, 2021 (next update scheduled for Aug. 27)
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: Good for Georgia.  Instead of posting "positive cases" which means almost absolutely NOTHING,
just report those actually sick, in the hospitals or dead.


How many people "get the flu" and never even know they have it.  Yeah, they could pass it
around, but this crap need to stop!  It is a damn virus.  You won't be able to get rid of it, IT'S A VIRUS.
Until it mutates to lower level, just deal with it.  If you feel sick, STAY HOME!
Wash your hands, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, you know, COMMON SENSE things
we use to be taught as children.  It's called good manners!

[Fark user image 620x486]


fark you, idiot.

There are tens of thousands of people who have graduate degrees in epidemiology and public health.  And then assholes like you come along and spew your ignorance.  If we used your idiotic logic, we'd still be trying to figure out how smallpox is transmitted.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Dictatorial_Flair: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Whatever. It's clear nobody gives three farks, so why care any more? My empathy is drained. The only people getting sick or dying are those who have chosen themselves to get sick or die.

Well, them and a bunch of children.

We could just vaccinate the children already.

In a crisis children can be saved by adult floatation devices.


That would be nice. There is really no indication that it would cause significant harm in younger kids, they're just ducking around actually recommending it. While thousands of vaccine doses are going to waste.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know damn well that Kunt I mean Kemp is vacc'd and even if shiathead gets it he'll literally throw people out of the hospital to prioritize his treatment. And yet none of his supporters will even blink an eye. But if a Dem so much as sneezes they immediately will start hanging deaths on them like its a freakin Christmas tree.

Dumbasses can hide the data all they want. If Biden had any balls he would withhold ALL funding to these parasite states until they get right in line. Oh, they'll scream about it but once daddy cuts off the credit card they'll kiss his feet in seconds.

Seriously, give people 90 days before you cut them off  and watch these death cults dry up faster than the ice caps. I know people who are legit considering being homeless in a blue state over remaining in these turdbergs.

And NO! not because they want the hand outs before any of you Capitalist farkheads can start greasing yourself up to get off on THAT rhetoric. It's 1000% because they KNOW getting vacc'd and wearing a mask works and are completely done with being verbally and physically assaulted for it.
 
schubie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm Georgia, near one of the the hospitals that's about to collapse. The neighborhood FB group is full of people asking "What's the deal with all of the helicopters at the hospital?" and when you tell them it's probably coronavirus patients looking for a bed, they give you laugh reacts and accuse you of fear mongering. The evidence is literally circling over their heads, day and night and they're still in total denial.
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Georgia and some other states have restricted the case count data they share publicly.


This needs to be ILLEGAL.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My local county health dept has actually increased its level of reporting.  They're keeping hospitalization and ICU data current for the first time since March since our hospital only has four ICU beds.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

schubie: I'm Georgia, near one of the the hospitals that's about to collapse. The neighborhood FB group is full of people asking "What's the deal with all of the helicopters at the hospital?" and when you tell them it's probably coronavirus patients looking for a bed, they give you laugh reacts and accuse you of fear mongering. The evidence is literally circling over their heads, day and night and they're still in total denial.


Remember, we're talking about people who think Biden only got 30 million votes and undercover FBI agents conducted 1/6.

In other words, morons.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: This purposeful incompetence should not be tolerated. Heads should be rolling


If Dubya could get away with it in the face of Katrina - and by "it", I mean allowing citizens he's supposed to represent, serve, or protect to die unnecessarily - I think Kemp and DeSantis aren't likely to face any real consequences besides an eventual election loss, at the very worst.  And not even likely that, given the ironclad support of the biggest organization of election fraud experts on the planet at the moment - the RNC leadership.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

schubie: I'm Georgia, near one of the the hospitals that's about to collapse. The neighborhood FB group is full of people asking "What's the deal with all of the helicopters at the hospital?" and when you tell them it's probably coronavirus patients looking for a bed, they give you laugh reacts and accuse you of fear mongering. The evidence is literally circling over their heads, day and night and they're still in total denial.


Are you by Kennestone?  My girlfriend told me something very similar to that a couple days ago.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stalin: Famines? What famines?
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
W hat is it about Georgia?  Backward in every way. Racists, if it wasn't against the law they would still have slaves.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Well, them and a bunch of children.


Then keep them locked in a bubble at home or charge the parents with abuse if their kid gets sick. The severe complication rate for the young is the lowest of any age segment even with the Delta variant.

Yes, kids will get sick and yes, some will die. But, you know what? Some kids die sticking their fingers in electrical sockets but we aren't trying to ban electrical sockets. We just charge the parents with neglect or abuse and move on.

I'm done caring. My empathy ran out earlier this summer when it was obvious 1/3rd of this country stopped giving a fark. So have I. I'm done. Bummer.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Whatever. It's clear nobody gives three farks, so why care any more? My empathy is drained. The only people getting sick or dying are those who have chosen themselves to get sick or die.


Kids under 12 would like a word with you.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Good for Georgia.  Instead of posting "positive cases" which means almost absolutely NOTHING,
just report those actually sick, in the hospitals or dead.


How many people "get the flu" and never even know they have it.  Yeah, they could pass it
around, but this crap need to stop!  It is a damn virus.  You won't be able to get rid of it, IT'S A VIRUS.
Until it mutates to lower level, just deal with it.  If you feel sick, STAY HOME!
Wash your hands, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, you know, COMMON SENSE things
we use to be taught as children.  It's called good manners!

[Fark user image 620x486]


Positive tests are what is known as a leading indicator.  Very important for several reasons.  First, it tells you more specifically where spread is happening.  Second, it tells you that a decline in hospitalizations or deaths may only be temporary and therefore premature to relax any protective measures.

When you have a decline in deaths, hospitalizations and positive tests, that is when you can carefully start relaxing protective measures but always keeping a close eye on testing.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Kids under 12 would like a word with you.


Influenza and pneumonia kills almost as many kids as Covid. It's a bummer, but that's life. Either lock kids away in a bubble until they are able to get a vaccine or charge their parents with abuse and neglect if they get sick. We lost the war of communal responsibility. It's not on you to protect you and your own.

I'd die for my kids, so choosing to work from home and limit excursions to the outside world in order to save their lives sounds like an easy decision in comparison.
 
