UK man who applied to be a cop called 999 to see if he was getting hired
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least now they know he is dumb enough to be one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: At least now they know he is dumb enough to be one.


Thread closed. I'll get the lights.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: SpectroBoy: At least now they know he is dumb enough to be one.

Thread closed. I'll get the lights.


[Fark user image image 850x422]


Woooooo, it's dark in here! Spoooooky!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: steklo: SpectroBoy: At least now they know he is dumb enough to be one.

Thread closed. I'll get the lights.


[Fark user image image 850x422]

Woooooo, it's dark in here! Spoooooky!


I think I feel something crawling on me, is there a spider on my bed?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's not how it works, sir.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That's not how it works, sir.


I dunno.  I called 666 to ask how my application to be evil was working out.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Many years ago, the director of our group sent out an e-mail telling us that if any manager had an emergency, that we were to respond to it immediately.

I replied back, cc'ing my manager, asking if (1) this was all managers, or just those from our department, and (2) who got to decide if it was an emergency, them or me?

He replied back "you know what I mean"

And no, I don't.  It's a huge difference.  After all, this was the guy who planned to do a full power shutoff of our university's main data center (for them to install a power transfer switch), and didn't bother telling the people who would actually have to do it until the Monday before.  So we had to drop everything we were doing so all of the sysadmins & network admins could figure out what order everything had to come down, and back up.

/and the terminal servers didn't come back up
//had to cross-connect the Solaris machines so we could TIP in to bring them back up
///I assumed they moved over to LOM, but I got fired shortly after that
////had biatched that if they wanted us to give 2 weeks notice for vacation, they should have to give us 2 weeks notice before making us work the weekend
 
