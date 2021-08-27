 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Its only going to get worse   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, Arizona, High school, School districts, superintendent of the Miami Unified school district, State education agency, District, Doug Ducey, Tempe, Arizona  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 11:50 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is looking to be Shemp or Curly in the line up...

There is already Moe (Desantis) and rolling in second is Larry (Abbott), but it is a stiff field to see who can be in that rotating group of the Three Stooges line-up between Doucy, the idiot box from South Dakota and fatty mcjowls from Missourri.

I am sure there are other suitors but those 3 seems to be the most look at me I can make an ass out of myself TOO!!!!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Climate change and the pandemic. Arizona will feel this worse than most states since we are the most vulnerable due to our water supply and our penchant for letting others extract our wealth and take it out of state. Worse, the libertarian bend in our politics somehow defends capitalism and fights against common good.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every idiot I've seen on social media (and I try to keep my exposure to them very low) states "It's been proven that schools aren't an issue with outbreaks"

Except,

1) there were many outbreaks and closures
2) they're quiting data from when masks were mandatory in schools
3) delta


I'm tired of social media giving the stupid and ignorant a voice.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How much of their base has to get wiped from the face of the earth before they notice?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I found the problem. Florida has breached the containment protocols.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.


Clicks
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.


Pwning the libs, obviously. By doing the opposite of whatever the libs think is a good idea. Like a 3 year old refusing broccoli solely because his mom asked him to eat it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.

Clicks


Well, when they're not vaccinated they are the center of attention, and that gives them power over the libs.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Four Assholes of the Apocalypse:
Ron DeSantis
Greg Abbott
Kristy Noem
Doug Ducey
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.


72 widows?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: thealgorerhythm: Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.

Clicks

Well, when they're not vaccinated they are the center of attention, and that gives them power over the libs.


iSTIGGINIT
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Four Assholes of the Apocalypse:
Ron DeSantis
Greg Abbott
Kristy Noem
Doug Ducey


The entire Republican Party is exactly the same.
Every. Single. One.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What I want to see is a these anti-mask mandate politicians asked repeatedly if they also support repealing of seatbelt and child car seat mandates?  It's a personal choice, right?  Doesn't impact anyone else.  I want to see that pushed.  You know one of those "muh freedumbs" assholes is going to take that bet and try to repeal those laws as well.   And it won't get far because insurance companies absolutely will not allow that to happen and lobby them to death before they leave committee.

Also, fark Gov. Douchey.  I just regret he's term limited and I can't actually vote him out of office.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Four Assholes of the Apocalypse:
Ron DeSantis
Greg Abbott
Kristy Noem
Doug Ducey

The entire Republican Party is exactly the same.
Every. Single. One.


I lived under Doug Ducey and now Ron DeSantis.  I have a special hatred for those two in particular. They have destroyed what are otherwise beautiful states.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is one of those headlines where it could be just about anything.

/having to rtfa is super annoying
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can understand the impulse to stick it to the libs even though I think it's completely juvenile and asinine. What I don't get is the willingness to risk your kids to stick it to the libs. I see the stupid "Unmask our kids" signs everywhere here in CT. People say "oh well the risk is low for kids".

First of all not so much anymore with Delta, but also- do you put your elementary-school-aged kid in the front passenger seat of the car? No, right? Because if you were to crash then your kid is going to be launched through the windshield or decapitated by the seatbelt or killed by the airbag? You could drive that way 10,000 times and it would probably never be a problem but you don't take that risk because it's YOUR KID'S LIFE you're talking about here.

Pretty sure the risk of your unmasked kid in a classroom packed with other unmasked kids is at much higher risk of illness/death than in my car scenario, yet you want to keep kids maskless. Absolutely insane to me.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Climate change and the pandemic. Arizona will feel this worse than most states since we are the most vulnerable due to our water supply and our penchant for letting others extract our wealth and take it out of state. Worse, the libertarian bend in our politics somehow defends capitalism and fights against common good.


COVID will address your population growth at least, stretching your water supply a bit

/ Sarcasm
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Four Assholes of the Apocalypse:
Ron DeSantis
Greg Abbott
Kristy Noem
Doug Ducey

The entire Republican Party is exactly the same.
Every. Single. One.


It wouldn't be a political party if there wasn't a huge measure of groupthink.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Four Assholes of the Apocalypse:
Ron DeSantis
Greg Abbott
Kristy Noem
Doug Ducey


Given the purposeful danger they're exposing children to and trolling about it, maybe a charge of state sponsored bioterroism would fit (and leave the horses out so they could ingest some of that popular, tasty Ivermectin).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Climate change and the pandemic. Arizona will feel this worse than most states since we are the most vulnerable due to our water supply and our penchant for letting others extract our wealth and take it out of state. Worse, the libertarian bend in our politics somehow defends capitalism and fights against common good.


I make sure all the bottled water I buy comes from AZ.

The scarcity makes it taste so much sweeter.

/s
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: What I want to see is a these anti-mask mandate politicians asked repeatedly if they also support repealing of seatbelt and child car seat mandates?  It's a personal choice, right?  Doesn't impact anyone else.


That depends upon how fast the child goes through the windshield.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess we'll be back to virtual school by the end of the year.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just replace the anti mask aholes with Jews and immigrants. Problem solved.

What's Biden waiting on? If it helps speed things up can we all agree to not ask too many questions as to where the replaced people went? Even if Biden keeps saying they were "relocated" while making air quotes at the press conference.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Myk-House of El: What I want to see is a these anti-mask mandate politicians asked repeatedly if they also support repealing of seatbelt and child car seat mandates?  It's a personal choice, right?  Doesn't impact anyone else.

That depends upon how fast the child goes through the windshield.


We're talking about the party where their elected officials run people down on the side of the road and walk away free.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I honestly don't know what the trumpers think they're gaining by not getting vaccinated.


Covid?

Oh you said what they THINK they're gaining.  That's the issue.  They don't think.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Covid? Anti-vaccine/mask? Bipartisanship? Climate change? Afghanistan? Brewing civil war? Social and economic divide? Dare I click the link, or can I just safely assume any of the above are applicable?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.