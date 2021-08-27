 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Jail commits suicide   (nydailynews.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Methadone, Hudson River, Criminal justice, MCC, Human trafficking, El Chapo de Sinaloa, Sanitation, New York  
•       •       •

1374 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SOunds like there were many issues there to begin with.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That jail did not commit suicide.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How convenient...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: How convenient...


Quick, someone check Hillary Clinton's emails before she deletes them all again
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself

So... nowhere?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's gotta be more to this. I have never, never heard about a billion dollar jail system ignoring basic repairs and pocketing the money.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: There's gotta be more to this. I have never, never heard about a billion dollar jail system ignoring basic repairs and pocketing the money.


Maybe Trump ran the joint.
 
LucasLuminaro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's insane that there isn't a ridiculously deep federal investigation into this.  The importance of it would be paramount.  Instead we're going to let a circle of uber rich people continue to human traffic.  The amount of power being shown here (by said uber rich) is both scary, and shameful of humankind.  If there are any billionaires out there that are not sex trafficking scumbags, hopefully they can make an attempt to fight it?
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jail didn't kill itself.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, we have to close and wall off the secret assassination tunnels!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hillary strikes again.

Expect more of this. Can't lock her up if there's no federal prisons.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LucasLuminaro: It's insane that there isn't a ridiculously deep federal investigation into this.  The importance of it would be paramount.  Instead we're going to let a circle of uber rich people continue to human traffic.  The amount of power being shown here (by said uber rich) is both scary, and shameful of humankind.  If there are any billionaires out there that are not sex trafficking scumbags, hopefully they can make an attempt to fight it?


Getting rid of Epstein was the investigation. And if you don't like the secret cabal of uber-rich pedophiles who run the country, just vote the bastards out, using your "American Democracy" super power.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TFA said that some staff had received RIF letters but the union refuted.

That's because the contracting companies brought in to do services in lieu of hiring actual government employees to provide those services were notified, and those contracting companies are laying-off their staff.  Government staff have a much greater degree of protection and will likely be reassigned to other facilities in the area, with some taking voluntary early retirement and possibly some at remaining facilities also changing facilities or retiring.
 
Done
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think we all know what happened.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hunchentoot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

macadamnut: LucasLuminaro: It's insane that there isn't a ridiculously deep federal investigation into this.  The importance of it would be paramount.  Instead we're going to let a circle of uber rich people continue to human traffic.  The amount of power being shown here (by said uber rich) is both scary, and shameful of humankind.  If there are any billionaires out there that are not sex trafficking scumbags, hopefully they can make an attempt to fight it?

Getting rid of Epstein was the investigation. And if you don't like the secret cabal of uber-rich pedophiles who run the country, just vote the bastards out, using your "American Democracy" super power.


Chet, is that you?
 
Sentient
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LucasLuminaro: It's insane that there isn't a ridiculously deep federal investigation into this.  The importance of it would be paramount.  Instead we're going to let a circle of uber rich people continue to human traffic.  The amount of power being shown here (by said uber rich) is both scary, and shameful of humankind.  If there are any billionaires out there that are not sex trafficking scumbags, hopefully they can make an attempt to fight it?


It is fascinating, isn't it. You hear these dark rumors about the over-class, but here it is, front and center. The most prominent federal prisoner in the last 50 years dies in his cell, before testifying, while two full-time guards AND electronic surveillance didn't see nothin'. And the federal response has been to pretend there's nothing odd about that at all.

The fact that kiddy-rape island sat unsecured and unwatched for a full two weeks after his arrest is another fantastic bit of play. If I went all Florida Cop and hit on 12-year-old bait on my lunch hour, my house would be raided before I even found out SexyGurl2010 wasn't real. Money really can work (earthly) miracles.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucasLuminaro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sentient: LucasLuminaro: It's insane that there isn't a ridiculously deep federal investigation into this.  The importance of it would be paramount.  Instead we're going to let a circle of uber rich people continue to human traffic.  The amount of power being shown here (by said uber rich) is both scary, and shameful of humankind.  If there are any billionaires out there that are not sex trafficking scumbags, hopefully they can make an attempt to fight it?

It is fascinating, isn't it. You hear these dark rumors about the over-class, but here it is, front and center. The most prominent federal prisoner in the last 50 years dies in his cell, before testifying, while two full-time guards AND electronic surveillance didn't see nothin'. And the federal response has been to pretend there's nothing odd about that at all.

The fact that kiddy-rape island sat unsecured and unwatched for a full two weeks after his arrest is another fantastic bit of play. If I went all Florida Cop and hit on 12-year-old bait on my lunch hour, my house would be raided before I even found out SexyGurl2010 wasn't real. Money really can work (earthly) miracles.

Yeah...we need like a real life John wick or something. You cannot fight the amount of money in play without having as much yourself ....or we need a society shattering revolution in this country.  Otherwise, whatever is happening up there is just going to continue forever.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.