(Popular Science)   And they would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn't for those meddling kids   (popsci.com) divider line
7
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
popsci.com


Good thing they aren't still alive today.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rich collectors paying top dollar.

Bragging rights

Ect.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tupandactylus navigans, a type of pterosaur (related to but distinct from dinosaurs) from the early Cretaceous period more than 100 million years ago.

I dont remember that from the Bible.

FAKE NEWS.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pthat is pterrific pthat pthey caught pthem.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They cut it into four pieces. Wtf man, who does shiat like that?
Designate it a UNESCO natural heritage artifact and throw the farking book at them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How were they smuggling it?

"Is that a Tupandactylus navigans in your pocket, or are you just excited to fly United?"
 
