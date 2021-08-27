 Skip to content
(Channel 3000 Madison)   From the department of About Damn Time: City of Madison to refer non-violent mentally-ill citizens to health professionals, instead of just tossing them to the police   (channel3000.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Madison, Wisconsin, non-violent mental health calls, Police, Constable, Mental Health Facility, Gendarmerie, Madison Fire Department, appropriate response  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks saint ronnie for the mental health care challenge you created that is slowly being fixed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Thanks saint ronnie for the mental health care challenge you created that is slowly being fixed.


It will NEVER be "fixed," there have been too many deaths and too much destruction and too many bad laws passed for that to ever happen.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe my cousin had Madison trying to do the same thing over 2 decades ago. It became politically unpopular.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I miss the days when we could lock up the mentally ill in hospitals instead of trying to walk around them on the streets every day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So now theyll be getting beat up by doctors or......?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I miss the days when we could lock up the mentally ill in hospitals instead of trying to walk around them on the streets every day.


Do nothing or lock them away. This is what conservatives actually believe.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark Headline in the future:

Violent mentally ill person kills social worker
 
Wolf892
‘’ less than a minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Wolf892: I miss the days when we could lock up the mentally ill in hospitals instead of trying to walk around them on the streets every day.

Do nothing or lock them away. This is what conservatives actually believe.


I'm fine with locking them away. Especially the ones that hear god telling them they have to cleanse the world.
 
