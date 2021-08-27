 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Chalk this one up as a victory   (apnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Supreme Court of the United States, Michigan city, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, major decision, United States, city streets, Saginaw parking enforcer, United States Constitution  
•       •       •

1851 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still....14 tickets? That's not good.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet those networks of traffic license plate readers remain.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet cops can just pepper spray people and use tear gas without a warrant.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the local municipalities can overcome this with some signage about parking in this zone represents a consent ..., or perhaps parking cameras are monitoring ...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.


But their freedumbs.

/Americans don't want to live in a society.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.


I wish they would have explained that too.  Only thing I can think of is that it's a type of tracking.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is marking the car the issue? Fine, an app that precisely records the location of every car parked along the street. Congrats, chronic bad parker, you played yourself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And yet cops can just pepper spray people and use tear gas without a warrant.


The car was asking for it. Did you not see the color of its paint job?  Should have shown some respect.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.


Chalking tires could be argued to fall under surveillance since it is useless without the cop coming back to check if the marks are in a different position.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Still....14 tickets? That's not good.


Yeah, I'd have some sympathy if it was one or two tickets that she got unfairly, but 14 makes it seems like she's a Karen who hates being considerate of parking time limits and needed to speak to the regional manager since the local manager upheld the fine.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
so...
i hope they now just issue tickets and you have to prove that you moved your car.
this is not  guilty until proven innocent.
it is, you have not moved until you have proven that you did !
so take a lot of pictures !
 
mudpants
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.

I wish they would have explained that too.  Only thing I can think of is that it's a type of tracking.


Can I spray graffiti on the next police car I see?  I thought so.  Then don't chalk my dam tires.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Way back in my college days, i took a probability and stats course. 

One scenario we were given was regarding parking tickets.  In this case, the "meter maid" (Hey, it was a less PC time) did not chalk the tires, but instead marked down the orientation (N, NW, E, etc.) of the stems of the front and rear tires on a notepad.  If she came back and both tire stems were in the same orientation as before, it was "proof" that the car hadn't moved.  

(in our scenario, the "violator" claimed they left and returned.  We had to calculate the odds that both tire stems would be back in the same orientation.)

I don't see why this method would violate the 4th....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: kdawg7736: Still....14 tickets? That's not good.

Yeah, I'd have some sympathy if it was one or two tickets that she got unfairly, but 14 makes it seems like she's a Karen who hates being considerate of parking time limits and needed to speak to the regional manager since the local manager upheld the fine.


Some places have really dumb parking restrictions and really eager meter maids.  If you frequent one of these areas, it's not that hard to get that many.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Invincible: Is marking the car the issue? Fine, an app that precisely records the location of every car parked along the street. Congrats, chronic bad parker, you played yourself.


Without a mark that proves the car hasn't moved, how are you going to establish that the car wasn't pulled out then parked back in the same spot within the two hours?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.


This.  I read the entire article and have no clue.  Perhaps the mark indicates you are being watched and there is no basis to assume you are about to break the law.  But, I don't get it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Invincible: Is marking the car the issue? Fine, an app that precisely records the location of every car parked along the street. Congrats, chronic bad parker, you played yourself.


In theory, you could have left for a couple hours and come back.  A chalk mark indicates the vehicle never moved.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so...
i hope they now just issue tickets and you have to prove that you moved your car.
this is not  guilty until proven innocent.


Yes, that's exactly what it is. Our system is, the State has to prove you've done wrong, not that you have to prove you didn't, aka proving a negative.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Invincible: Is marking the car the issue? Fine, an app that precisely records the location of every car parked along the street. Congrats, chronic bad parker, you played yourself.

Without a mark that proves the car hasn't moved, how are you going to establish that the car wasn't pulled out then parked back in the same spot within the two hours?


Shakes tiny fist.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I find this ruling weird.

What's the practical difference between chalking the tires and taking some timestamped and geotagged photos of the vehicle (including the VIN)?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I say give the cops the chalk if they'll stop killing innocent people.

See cops then can come the neighborhood BBQ, play hopscotch, have a hotdog, but yeah stop killing people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: I say give the cops the chalk if they'll stop killing innocent people.

See cops then can come the neighborhood BBQ, play hopscotch, have a hotdog, but yeah stop killing people.


Trumpers can't even wear masks.
Asking them to not kill people is an even more complicated task.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.

This.  I read the entire article and have no clue.  Perhaps the mark indicates you are being watched and there is no basis to assume you are about to break the law.  But, I don't get it.


The chalk Mark's are a non-permanent way to monitor a car's position. The marks themselves rely on the plain sight doctrine, a perfectly acceptable and long upheld legal precedent. Nothing is being searched.

I guess that we can move onto CCTV to enforce it instead, no chalk needed.

That or Karen can just learn how to follow the farking parking rules.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I find this ruling weird.

What's the practical difference between chalking the tires and taking some timestamped and geotagged photos of the vehicle (including the VIN)?


Interacting with the car physically and installing a de facto movement tracker.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Invincible: Is marking the car the issue? Fine, an app that precisely records the location of every car parked along the street. Congrats, chronic bad parker, you played yourself.

Without a mark that proves the car hasn't moved, how are you going to establish that the car wasn't pulled out then parked back in the same spot within the two hours?


Fair. Persistent surveillance it is, then. Though I do like the idea above about valve stem positioning.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I find this ruling weird.

What's the practical difference between chalking the tires and taking some timestamped and geotagged photos of the vehicle (including the VIN)?


I'd guess it's like the difference between the cops tailing a car and putting a GPS tracker on it.  Police need a warrant to track a vehicle if it's not plainly visible.  Chalking the tires "tracks" a car with a physical mark instead of a visual by a cop.  So you might be able to argue chalking the tires is a search.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
oh look i don't want to pay my tickets nor have to follow the law.

I know let's sue the city to force the city to use a far more expensive/more complicated means of law enforcement than a chalk line on my car tire if any technicality of legal language allows me to.

So apparently she wants the parking police to need to buy electronic equipment that costs orders of magnitude more than chalk, so they can then legally take pictures of my car and license plate that are in full public view so not protected by any privacy laws against this.
And then when they spend that much more of my own tax dollars on parking enforcement, then and only then will i follow the parking laws.


Ingest feces and expire you selfish turd whiff.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forget the 2 hour free parking and just put in parking meters.
That's the next step.
(lives in a downtown area with 2 hour free parking and chalk-applying parking enforcement)
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is anyone else allowed to mark you or any of your property for any reason?

No?

Then cops can't either.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: I bet the local municipalities can overcome this with some signage about parking in this zone represents a consent ..., or perhaps parking cameras are monitoring ...


There's no signage that makes marking someone's property legal
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rummonkey: mrshowrules: wax_on: I'm failing to see how this conflicts with the 4th. It's not a search or a seizure.

This.  I read the entire article and have no clue.  Perhaps the mark indicates you are being watched and there is no basis to assume you are about to break the law.  But, I don't get it.

The chalk Mark's are a non-permanent way to monitor a car's position. The marks themselves rely on the plain sight doctrine, a perfectly acceptable and long upheld legal precedent. Nothing is being searched.

I guess that we can move onto CCTV to enforce it instead, no chalk needed.

That or Karen can just learn how to follow the farking parking rules.


Of all the things to challenge the government on, this certainly seems the stupidest.  Here's a dumb idea, ask government to have more free parking.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Optimus Primate: Forget the 2 hour free parking and just put in parking meters.
That's the next step.
(lives in a downtown area with 2 hour free parking and chalk-applying parking enforcement)


A few selfish assholes ruining it for everyone.  Same as it ever was.
 
thornhill
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cities should do away with on-street parking. There's decades of research that shows that it contributes to gridlock and congestion because people circle the block looking for spaces and hold up traffic waiting for people to pull out. And then a lot of money has to be spent on enforcement. And the more parking there is in a city, the more likely people are to drive than take public transportation.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.