 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Dear rest of the country, seriously, don't fall for this, they've been doing it here for years and we still need local news to keep us straight   (wfla.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Lakeland, Florida, Polk County, Tennessee, Inspection, Norman Mailer, Water, Florida, free water inspections, definition of need  
•       •       •

1590 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 8:20 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bittermang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Only we are allowed to scare you," the government official added.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
News Flash: Local Business Utilizes Direct Mail Advertising
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On one hand, scammers are scammers.

On the other hand, govt water authorities are notorious liars.

Good times were had by all.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure. Lay on the ground, close your eyes, open your mouth and you can inspect my water.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're trying to scare you. You should never be scared of your water.

HAHAHA

"They show you 'look what's in your water. You need our systems to make sure your family is safe and not drinking this horrible material.' Our water, there's nothing wrong with it. It's absolutely safe," she said.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Wallet Inspector
Youtube X6zsxsC6iZw
 
discoballer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure they said the same in Flint.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been stalked by the "free water test" people in my local big box home improvement store before. Usually they stay near their display, but sometimes they get bold and start prowling the aisles for suckers, er, customers because they know they're being intentionally avoided.

COVID put a stop to it for a while, but they've started showing up again.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have finally convinced by mother to just tell these sort of people that they have to give her information in writing and, if they want, they can meet with her and her son later. Usually they just disappear after hearing that they have to meet with me as well.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

discoballer: I'm sure they said the same in Flint.


Glad to see I wasn't the only one who thought that maybe Florida Water is protesting a little *too* much.

Maybe it's just a scam, but it might also be Florida Water trying to avoid a class action lawsuit.

It might be worth picking up one of those home test kids, and testing your water.

/worked in a building with a water fountain warning people to run the water for a minute before drinking
//the signs all disappeared one day, because the new administration thought it looked bad
///not because they actually fixed the water
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thosw: I've been stalked by the "free water test" people in my local big box home improvement store before. Usually they stay near their display.


When I am accosted  by them, I tell them I'm homeless and live in the street. Then they'll ask, "well why are you in a home improvement store then? By then, I'm out the door.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry, your local news has been bought by Sinclair, and now only gives right-wing propaganda.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The business owner's name can be sometimes be a clue...

said Florida Water Analysis Owner Geno Yauchler.

...oh well.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, I used to sell rain soft "water purification equipment for the mind body and soul" right out of high school. Did the same thing. They gave us each a briefcase full of beakers and chemicals, and I would go into rubes customers homes and make all of the dangerous particles precipitate out of their water sample with the power of science, and then go into a 45 minute spiel about why they needed this $3600 piece of equipment, but oh don't worry, we have affordable financing and if you buy today I'll throw in a years supply of soap, which is all in this neat little box about the size of a diaper box, because you'll only need to use less than 1/4 of what you were already using, so see! The amount you'll save on soap will make your monthly payment, and in 3 or 4 years (at 19.99% interest compounded, this was .....1996 or 7) alone! And you'll smell better, feel better, and it will actively disolve all of the buildup that's already in your pipes, saving you money in costly repairs!!!

Yeah, I was a teenage dickhead who thought he owned the world and didn't mind fleecing decent people out of their hard earned money because, hey, I was making 50k without a college degree. I hate who I was then.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Yeah, I used to sell rain soft "water purification equipment for the mind body and soul" right out of high school. Did the same thing. They gave us each a briefcase full of beakers and chemicals, and I would go into rubes customers homes and make all of the dangerous particles precipitate out of their water sample with the power of science, and then go into a 45 minute spiel about why they needed this $3600 piece of equipment, but oh don't worry, we have affordable financing and if you buy today I'll throw in a years supply of soap, which is all in this neat little box about the size of a diaper box, because you'll only need to use less than 1/4 of what you were already using, so see! The amount you'll save on soap will make your monthly payment, and in 3 or 4 years (at 19.99% interest compounded, this was .....1996 or 7) alone! And you'll smell better, feel better, and it will actively disolve all of the buildup that's already in your pipes, saving you money in costly repairs!!!

Yeah, I was a teenage dickhead who thought he owned the world and didn't mind fleecing decent people out of their hard earned money because, hey, I was making 50k without a college degree. I hate who I was then.


We have a rainsoft RO system for the whole house.  It's great.

/Previous owners paid for it. I wouldn't because the water company uses RO to treat the water anyway.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.