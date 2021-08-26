 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   "I never thought the leopard would try to eat my face," at least that's what the model on a photoshoot would have said if the leopard hadn't tried to eat her face   (euronews.com) divider line
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Given the power of a leopard's jaws it's amazing the entire front of her skull wasn't excised.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a predator, not a prop.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When Cardi B was first starting to get big with the song "Bodak Yellow," I watched the video a shiatload of times because I couldn't stop laughing at how scared she clearly is of the cheetah in it.

nydailynews.comView Full Size

Check out that body language. She's trying to use it as a symbol of wealth while simultaneously cringing away from it because at one point during the shoot it apparently tried to maul her. There's a handler just off-screen holding the other end of that leash so it doesn't go full face-eating on her.

They're not your pets, guys. They're wild animals.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gonegirl: When Cardi B was first starting to get big with the song "Bodak Yellow," I watched the video a shiatload of times because I couldn't stop laughing at how scared she clearly is of the cheetah in it.

[nydailynews.com image 415x236]
Check out that body language. She's trying to use it as a symbol of wealth while simultaneously cringing away from it because at one point during the shoot it apparently tried to maul her. There's a handler just off-screen holding the other end of that leash so it doesn't go full face-eating on her.

They're not your pets, guys. They're wild animals.


I'm surprised they didn't edit-out the leash.
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am a friend of all cats (and pretty much any other critters) but when they say "fark off," I listen.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was a photo shoot, so there should be pictures. Heck, she's a model so there must be at least pictures of her... yet they choose a picture of a leopard for the article?!
They're not gonna win any clickbait awards with that choice.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think you mean FORMER model
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least it ate your face and not your spinal cord. Hopefully.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxheck: I am a friend of all cats (and pretty much any other critters) but when they say "fark off," I listen.


And fundamentally the behavior of a small cat isn't all that different from a big cat.  Small cats will scratch and bite and otherwise cause injury, even to people they seem to seek affection from, and definitely against those that they do not want attention from.

It should be no surprise that if someone tries to interact with a big cat, and that cat isn't interested or has other plans, that the big cat is going to cause injury to that person.  Hell, even professionals with decades of experience like Roy Horn have ended up permanently and severely maimed or killed by the animals with which they worked.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: At least it ate your face and not your spinal cord. Hopefully.


If you're a model and have your personal identity wrapped-up in being a model, having your face ate might be considered worse.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Carol Baskin's alibi here is flimsy at best.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I think you mean FORMER model


Ouch.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gonegirl: She's trying to use it as a symbol of wealth while simultaneously cringing away from it because at one point during the shoot it apparently tried to maul her.


Did it try to maul her, or was it getting all licky and she didn't know they had sandpaper tongues? Cheetahs are usually pretty chill. Domesticated ones act like housecats; and even wild ones in settled areas are relaxed around people.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LoneVVolf: gonegirl: She's trying to use it as a symbol of wealth while simultaneously cringing away from it because at one point during the shoot it apparently tried to maul her.

Did it try to maul her, or was it getting all licky and she didn't know they had sandpaper tongues? Cheetahs are usually pretty chill. Domesticated ones act like housecats; and even wild ones in settled areas are relaxed around people.


Except when the don't.
 
