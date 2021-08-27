 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Louisiana National Guardsman is jailed in isolation, charged with getting teenage Covid victim drunk & raping her   (wbrz.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just in time for a hurricane to hit them, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can a gal even take Plan B when infected with the 'rona?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The chief added Mouton is not vaccinated for COVID-19. "
Of course.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guess he's eligible for the Republican ticket for Louisiana governor now.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF?...

Taking bets on what gets him first: Dying from Covid complications, or getting shanked while in the clink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Guess he's eligible for the Republican ticket for Louisiana governor now.


it's not even a funny joke because if it came true, I bet people would vote for him.

sad, sad world we live in....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"These ladies were all positive for COVID," St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "They were separated from the other cadets and quarantined. He went into the dorm where they were quarantined and committed this act. He didn't care if they were positive or not, damn it, he wanted it."

So I'm trying to unpack that. Is he saying COVID should have been the (alleged) perp's serious deterrent? Corona virus is the only thing that should have been keeping those women safe?

I don't why but that's just sticking with me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: So I'm trying to unpack that. Is he saying COVID should have been the (alleged) perp's serious deterrent?


Like most news stories, I bet the comment was taken out of context.

More than likely, the quarantined area had less supervision then normal and easier to get inside. "see a chance, take it" kinda thing.

This asshat probably knew exactly what girl he was interested in too. Sometimes they stalk their victims.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can a gal even take Plan B when infected with the 'rona?


Umm theres no reason why it would work just fine.  Estus and pregnancy are simply tightly regulated cycles of hormone production, you artificially disrupt that with medication no crotch fruit.

If coronaviruses affected hormone cycles they would cause spontaneous abortions (and no pregnant women dying at higher rates doesn't count as an abortion)
 
Ashelth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: "These ladies were all positive for COVID," St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "They were separated from the other cadets and quarantined. He went into the dorm where they were quarantined and committed this act. He didn't care if they were positive or not, damn it, he wanted it."

So I'm trying to unpack that. Is he saying COVID should have been the (alleged) perp's serious deterrent? Corona virus is the only thing that should have been keeping those women safe?

I don't why but that's just sticking with me.


Imagine someone cuts a hole in a watermelon in the grocery store and farks it.

A crime.

Imagine someone cuts a hole in a watermelon fills it with 16N sulfuric acid and then farks it.

Still a crime and extra wtf.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Still a crime and extra wtf.


Damn it. you know he next time I am at the grocery store and see a watermelon, I am going to think of this.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ashelth: xxBirdMadGirlxx: "These ladies were all positive for COVID," St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "They were separated from the other cadets and quarantined. He went into the dorm where they were quarantined and committed this act. He didn't care if they were positive or not, damn it, he wanted it."

So I'm trying to unpack that. Is he saying COVID should have been the (alleged) perp's serious deterrent? Corona virus is the only thing that should have been keeping those women safe?

I don't why but that's just sticking with me.

Imagine someone cuts a hole in a watermelon in the grocery store and farks it.

A crime.

Imagine someone cuts a hole in a watermelon fills it with 16N sulfuric acid and then farks it.

Still a crime and extra wtf.


I guess I don't get how it's relevant?  Two types of protection?


Asshole rapist is an asshole, and a rapist.  Also, there's a pandemic going on.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He should plead insanity
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: So I'm trying to unpack that. Is he saying COVID should have been the (alleged) perp's serious deterrent?

Like most news stories, I bet the comment was taken out of context.

More than likely, the quarantined area had less supervision then normal and easier to get inside. "see a chance, take it" kinda thing.

This asshat probably knew exactly what girl he was interested in too. Sometimes they stalk their victims.


I'm gonna suggest that a Venn Diagram of covid deniers and misogynists has a lot of overlap.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welp.

I guess they wanted it to be an authentic military experience.

Too authentic though.
 
