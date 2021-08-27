 Skip to content
 
(NECN Boston)   "You're gonna shoot me?" Florida Man asks police officer, moments before the inevitable result   (necn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, by definition a Taser is a "non-lethal" weapon... cops shoot perps all the time with them, why should this cop suddenly fear for his life?
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I mean, by definition a Taser is a "non-lethal" weapon... cops shoot perps all the time with them, why should this cop suddenly fear for his life?


Because if he was incapacitated by a violent criminal then his life would really be at risk.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so the cop Tasered him, the man struggled, so the cop stunned him again. Then the guy got a hold of the Taser stungun, so the cop shot him multiple times?

What most people need to understand is, TASER's are projectile weapons once per cartridge. After being fired, the shooter is able to discharge energy through the wires at certain intervals. It may also be used as a contact stungun after shooting the projectiles. But it certainly isn't a Taser again until a new cartridge is installed.

All that being said, the video doesn't appear on the site. So I have no idea Wtf is going on.
However, if I had a gun and some pie eyed numpty was swinging wild with a stun gun, I'd probably just shoot'em in the face and call it a day.
F*ck your feelings!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh.

Sounds like the cop did society a favor.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll take, Things not to say to a Cop, for 500
 
