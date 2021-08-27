 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Only 27% positive? That means 73% negative, This is fine   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I need research grade oxygen to do my job, you people are sucking it all up. Stop it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those are tests at the hospital.  Where the sick people are.  Who get tested.  Because they're sick.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: Those are tests at the hospital.  Where the sick people are.  Who get tested.  Because they're sick.


What part of 27% > 3% don't you understand?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Introducing the Inogen One G4 Portable Oxygen Concentrator!
Youtube 7imr99Jreck


Watch out for Shirley, she's a bit of a salty biatch.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: foo monkey: Those are tests at the hospital.  Where the sick people are.  Who get tested.  Because they're sick.

What part of 27% > 3% don't you understand?


Apparently all of it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hospital my daughter works at is not in as dire straits, but exposures have reduced their staff significantly until quarantine is up for them. They are in need of beds, and are having to really work at keeping bed space. And this is in New York. Now is NOT a good time to get sick with anything. Period. Or get into an accident. Or have a procedure done.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Those are tests at the hospital.  Where the sick people are.  Who get tested.  Because they're sick.


If we stopped testing the numbers wouldn't go up. Right, idiot?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I need research grade oxygen to do my job, you people are sucking it all up. Stop it.


Butbut freeeeeeeeedumb!
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.


Chances are you'll still get covid even if vaccinated.
Just if you are vaccinated chances are you'll have a mild case.

Looks like covid's here to stay.
Unless they can make better vaccines...
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The twitter post says -27%. Lets see (3-(-27))/3...That a 1,000% improvement!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trik: namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.

Chances are you'll still get covid even if vaccinated.
Just if you are vaccinated chances are you'll have a mild case.

Looks like covid's here to stay.
Unless they can make better vaccines...


People actually have to take the vaccine first, no matter how good it is.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
tHe OnLy ReAsOn ThE hOsPiTaLs ArE uNdErStAfFeD iS tHe VaCcInE mAnDaTe FoRcEd MaNy PaTrIoTs To QuIt

/many people are saying that
//big strong men with tears in their eyes
///believe me  *hand gesture*
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.


I always thought Doublemimt tasted gross.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just checked the stats and more congratulations are due for Florida.

A couple weeks back this wave became the worst ever for them in terms of daily new cases.

Now it's also the worst in terms of daily death.  Daily average now over 240!!!

Go Florida!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Just checked the stats and more congratulations are due for Florida.

A couple weeks back this wave became the worst ever for them in terms of daily new cases.

Now it's also the worst in terms of daily death.  Daily average now over 240!!!

Go Florida!


Damn, who knew with Biden I'd get sick of winning?

I mean Florida. Florida is getting sick from all the winning. Lol.

Die farkers.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh. I've seen worse...
 
Elkad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.


And if you are vaccinated, you WILL get Covid.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Brosephus: common sense is an oxymoron: foo monkey: Those are tests at the hospital.  Where the sick people are.  Who get tested.  Because they're sick.

What part of 27% > 3% don't you understand?

Apparently all of it.


Or at least 24% of it.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hopsitals in counties around here are doing the Redirect Shuffle with EMS transport the past few weeks.  Not a lot but, unless you're having a heart attack, you might go for quite a ride before you get to a doctor.
 
padraig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ecor1: I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.


Was this estimation before or after the delta variant ?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trik: namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.

Chances are you'll still get covid even if vaccinated.
Just if you are vaccinated chances are you'll have a mild case.

Looks like covid's here to stay.
Unless they can make better vaccines...


Of course it's here to stay. It's gone kill a fair number of grandparents and a small number of kiddos. Why because 'Murica public health, healthcare system, hospital administration, and the public in general have acted in self interested ways for 50 years...
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost as if someone in a position of governorship is not as concerned about reducing transmission of COVID, but would rather tout the treatment. "Screw distancing and masks, you can have this yucky vaccine that you have concerns about, or you can have Regeneron or Hydroxychloroquine. If you don't have those available, you can use livestock dewormer or bleach or herd immunity!" A coworker of mine just got the hospital bill for her husbands COVID stay, $120,000+. Im betting the GOP doesn't want this to end because it's one of the biggest wealth transfers our nation will ever see.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Elkad: namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.

And if you are vaccinated, you WILL get Covid.


... go on...
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.

Chances are you'll still get covid even if vaccinated.
Just if you are vaccinated chances are you'll have a mild case.

Looks like covid's here to stay.
Unless they can make better vaccines...


Even though the vaccines are less effective at preventing infection from Delta, they are not ineffective.

If everyone got their shots, community transmission would grind to a halt.

Not holding my breath.  Too many morons.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ecor1: I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.


I'm betting we pass 1 million by the end of Dec.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is strange. You'd think eventually the governor would realize he's losing a lot of republican voters every day.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: ecor1: I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.

I'm betting we pass 1 million by the end of Dec.


They bought their tickets.
They knew what they were getting into.
I say let them crash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: EvilEgg: I need research grade oxygen to do my job, you people are sucking it all up. Stop it.

Butbut freeeeeeeeedumb!


I didn't think they allowed research in Florida!

Or is that a codeword for meth?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: [Fark user image 423x373]


Adios...Ay Dios...OH GOD!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Brosephus: common sense is an oxymoron: foo monkey: Those are tests at the hospital.  Where the sick people are.  Who get tested.  Because they're sick.

What part of 27% > 3% don't you understand?

Apparently all of it.

Or at least 24% of it.


24% of the time, it works every time?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: It's almost as if someone in a position of governorship is not as concerned about reducing transmission of COVID, but would rather tout the treatment. "Screw distancing and masks, you can have this yucky vaccine that you have concerns about, or you can have Regeneron or Hydroxychloroquine. If you don't have those available, you can use livestock dewormer or bleach or herd immunity!" A coworker of mine just got the hospital bill for her husbands COVID stay, $120,000+. Im betting the GOP doesn't want this to end because it's one of the biggest wealth transfers our nation will ever see.


Except you can't get blood from a stone.
I wouldn't be surprised if hospitals end up struggling financially with the pandemic; not everyone who gets an ICU bed has insurance.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ecor1: I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.


The rate of infection would have to be astronomically higher for herd immunity to have a chance of occurring without a heavy reliance on the vaccine. We've seen that immunity, via infection or vaccine, seems to last (to a significant degree) for less than a year. We'd need a million infections a day, and depending on if < 1 year means 11 months or 8, that might not be enough.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ecor1: I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.


We're more than half way there!
And no, given that you can get COVID more than once and immunity is VERY  fleeting we won't magically reach herd immunity
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: It is strange. You'd think eventually the governor would realize he's losing a lot of republican voters every day.


I don't know about that. Republicans are, generally speaking, in a cult
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: ecor1: I think at this point that the Imperial College report that estimated 2 million us dead to reach herd immunity is basically going to come to pass. This is ridiculous.

I'm betting we pass 1 million by the end of Dec.


We passed one million early this year. The excess death analyses were clear
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sooner rather than later, the people who work in our hospitals are going to reach the point where they've had enough, and will leave.  It's happening already, but soon, the already overwhelmed and overworked nurses and doctors who now have to work even harder will reach their limits and just quit.  You can only do so much.
 
Koodz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My mother in law updated me on the situation in her school district in Tennessee.

They've apparently decided to discontinue quarantine. Students who test positive cannot be asked to stay home.

One of her pre-K students has been out of class because she was getting open heart surgery. The principal asked her to go to the student's house to make sure she's up to date on her um...pre-K lessons? IDK what that even means. Anyway, she declined to go breathe on a child with a sucking chest wound, so they'll have to get their next dead kid elsewhere.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Just checked the stats and more congratulations are due for Florida.

A couple weeks back this wave became the worst ever for them in terms of daily new cases.

Now it's also the worst in terms of daily death.  Daily average now over 240!!!

Go Florida!


And those cases are what they're admitting to. Imagine how bad it actually is.
 
Eravior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, clearly they're not prescribing enough sheep dewormer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm tempted to join some Ivermectin Facebook groups as well. The posts are just awesome.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I need research grade oxygen to do my job, you people are sucking it all up. Stop it.


Just get normal dumbass grade oxygen and give it access to Facebook for 20 minutes. Bam! Instant research grade oxygen.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That guy's going to get covid and die.

I mean the idiot yelling, not the guitar player.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trik: namegoeshere: I'm reminded of the shampoo commercial, "...And they told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on..."

If you are not vaccinated, you WILL get COVID.

Chances are you'll still get covid even if vaccinated.
Just if you are vaccinated chances are you'll have a mild case.

Looks like covid's here to stay.
Unless they can make better vaccines...


The protection the vaccines provide is outstanding.
We don't need better vaccines. We need dart guns and a hunt to vaccinate the "vaccine resistant" people.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: tHe OnLy ReAsOn ThE hOsPiTaLs ArE uNdErStAfFeD iS tHe VaCcInE mAnDaTe FoRcEd MaNy PaTrIoTs To QuIt

/many people are saying that
//big strong men with tears in their eyes
///believe me  *hand gesture*


Brilliant!  You nailed it!
There is no other reason.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Just checked the stats and more congratulations are due for Florida.

A couple weeks back this wave became the worst ever for them in terms of daily new cases.

Now it's also the worst in terms of daily death.  Daily average now over 240!!!

Go Florida!


This is a genocide of the deplorables.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it's 27% positive tests of people going to the hospital because they feel that sick? That's actually somewhat surprising, maybe even good news. You would expect the positive rate to be higher in a self-selected population of "people with COVID-19 symptoms who are sick enough to require hospital care."

If it's 27% positive tests in the population at large? That's ugly.

The context implies the former but I'm not certain if that was what was actually meant. It would be nice if there was a link to a transcript but this is the 21st century and actual journalism isn't a thing we do anymore.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: It is strange. You'd think eventually the governor would realize he's losing a lot of republican voters every day.


Like heroin, stigginit is a VERY powerful addiction. Look at all the people it kills. Like heroin.
 
