(NYPost)   Harvard's new chaplain is a man with no invisible means of support   (nypost.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a great headline.

It is the stupidest thing I've ever heard that Harvard doesn't know the meaning of the word Chaplain, but that is a great headline.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you take the headline as the actual news, then you ought not bother reading it in the first place.

Harvard University's organization of chaplains is getting a new president to coordinate the campus' Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and assorted other religious communities. Only the new president, 44-year-old Greg Epstein, does not identify with any of those traditional religions himself.

"There is a rising group of people who no longer identify with any religious tradition but still experience a real need for conversation and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life," Epstein, who grew up in a Jewish home, told the New York Times in an interview published Thursday.
"We don't look to a god for answers," he added. "We are each other's answers."

Harvard's liberal values and desire to prioritize engagement over tradition make Epstein a great fit for the job, many insiders feel. Indeed, his election was unanimous.

"Maybe in a more conservative university climate there might be a question like 'What the heck are they doing at Harvard, having a humanist be the president of the chaplains?' " Margit Hammerstrom, Harvard's Christian Science chaplain, told the Times. "But in this environment it works. Greg is known for wanting to keep lines of communication open between different faiths."

This is why folks should read an article or two. From time to time...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That pic practically screams "we're with the atheist chaplain at Harvard."
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good.  Higher education and religion don't mix.

Mainly because religion is the antithesis of higher education.
 
palelizard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lex Luthor needs no such support. He is his own god.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.skyrock.netView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Secular Humanists don't need an imaginary god to be good people with a moral and ethical compass.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 425x283]

That pic practically screams "we're with the atheist chaplain at Harvard."


They don't give a flock!
 
archeochick
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [i.skyrock.net image 288x403]


You're not wrong. Yikes.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All issues of religion and non-religiousness aside, and without knowing anything about his history, dude looks like a douche.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The one Chaplain to rule them all?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"There is a rising group of people who no longer identify with any religious tradition but still experience a real need for conversation and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life,"

Dude, it's called a bar.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is like making an anti-vaxxer Surgeon General.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another Farker makes the news, but which one?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x283]

That pic practically screams "we're with the atheist chaplain at Harvard."


I thought it had a Christian pop rock vibe.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TRAITOR!!!!

(I keed)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: This is like making an anti-vaxxer Surgeon General.


Not really. I mean, the virus is real and we have actual physical proof.

God on the other hand...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is like having a DM who doesn't believe in magic.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's times like this when I wish George Carlin was still alive. He had a lot to say about the invisible man in the sky. Not sure what he'd think of this, but I bet it would be hilarious.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unfortunate last name
 
