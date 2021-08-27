 Skip to content
(AP News)   Courts have made it official, South Dakota AG will get away with killing a guy with only a minor fine being levied   (apnews.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... free glasses?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he did a hit and run, and then worried he might get caught, so he came back to claim he thought he'd hit a deer after realizing that when he filed his insurance report they might find evidence?

Yeah, f*ck this guy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges over a crash last year that killed a pedestrian

Oh, fark you.

I'm going to run for office or something; I'm tired of being held accountable for my actions.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: So, he did a hit and run, and then worried he might get caught, so he came back to claim he thought he'd hit a deer after realizing that when he filed his insurance report they might find evidence?

Yeah, f*ck this guy.


In San Antonio the news would have pointed out the dead guy was at fault.  And they'd say it three times in covering the story.
WTF.  Report not shape the news.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ShockedFace.PNG
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The family and friends of the victims either accept this BS or do what should be done.
 
Koodz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do people not have families to deal with these kinds of things directly any more?

Additional accidents can be had as necessary when justice isn't available.
 
