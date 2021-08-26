 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy) Weeners If a voice comes out of your radio to tell you to cut off your penis, maybe you should listen closer to make sure that is what they said   (wjle.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"...he heard voices on his car radio telling him to commit the act in order to save the world."

Oh, well, then. Perfectly understandable.

Carry on.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: "...he heard voices on his car radio telling him to commit the act in order to save the world."

Oh, well, then. Perfectly understandable.

Carry on.


Well, the world didn't end so I guess it worked?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's voice comes out of your penis to tell you to cut off your radio, you should beat your penis mercilessly then drift off to sleep while listening to music.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In addition to Trooper Johnson

A well deserved title, congrats to the little guy.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a classic King Missle modegreen. It's Detachable Penis, not Detacha Yo Penis.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♬ The first cut is your penis.
Baby, I know, the first cut is your penis. 
'Cause when it comes to getting lucky, she's cursed
When it comes to town eunuchs, you're first. ♬
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I bet prison is even less fun when you have to sit down to pee through your penis nubbin.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
severed his own penis and tossed it out the car window somewhere along the route.

And here I thought bottles of trucker piss was the worst thing along the side of the road
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another Farker makes the news, but which one?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: severed his own penis and tossed it out the car window somewhere along the route.

And here I thought bottles of trucker piss was the worst thing along the side of the road


<-- Free sausage
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Cockville.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was this one of the voices on his car radio?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No. If a voice on the radio is telling you to cut off your penis, get a medical doctor to take it and the balls safely in the hospital.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gilbert said he heard voices on his car radio telling him to commit the act in order to save the world.

"I hope someday you'll joinnnnn ussss....and the wooooorld will live as one."
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [imgix.ranker.com image 375x214]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a dick move on his part.
 
