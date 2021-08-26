 Skip to content
(Crooks & Liars)   Can leopards die from overeating?   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Asthma, Pneumonia, July 4th anti-mask rally, Public health, pregnant wife, 30-year-old father, Bronchitis, Family  
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FA, FO.

Too bad, so sad.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Slowly is good
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA-"He's not doing good," Jessica Wallace posted on Facebook.

Oh, is he a superhero, Jessica?  He's normally out doing good, is he?  Or, is he not doing well?  Perhaps, Jessica, he committed suicide-by-Covid just to get away from you and your poor grammar.  I know I would.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only sad part of this story is that he is taking up a hospital bed that someone else might need. His wife and children will be better off without him.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is from San Angelo

We don't visit very often
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Die choking on your own blood you selfish prick.
And do it slowly.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I NEED A MIRACLE

Why didn't you take the vaccine that is free, safe, effective, and widely available?

NO I WANT THE MIRACLE
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With a name like "freedom defenders" you know that is the last thing they are concerned about defending.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free. Also, freedom isn't cheese. Or bananas. Or pumpkin spice lattes.
 
Headso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The sad part is these idiots often have young children, it's beyond selfish what they are doing to them.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"they've run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to stop treatments."

Theyre giving you an out honey!! this is your chance!!  Take it!!!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I keep wondering when I'm going to be tired of stories like this. Yep. Still wondering.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Blah... I just feel bad for his kids.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The farking around phase: WOOOOOOO!!!!! FARK YEAH, THIS IS AWESOME!
The finding out phase: Hey WTF this sucks.
 
Horizon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should someone get a miracle after acting like a jackass? Let's take a look at the manual:

"If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence: For it is written, 'He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.'" (Luke4:9-13) citing Psalms 91:12.
Once more, Jesus maintained his integrity and responded by quoting scripture, saying, "Again it is written, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God to the test.'" (Matthew 4:7) quoting Deuteronomy 6:16.[43]
 
Dry Spell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Four kids who will most likely grow up fatherless and a wife who might only be guilty of association (Don't know, haven't looked into her postings, if any, on the subject) who now probably has to raise them alone.

Hope it was all worth it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After watching the video of him hassling a store clerk I have to say I'm siding with the Covid here. Good riddance.
 
chewd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: Blah... I just feel bad for his kids.


I'm sure they'll be fine... we're the wealthiest nation in the world... surely we have a social safety net for situations like this.
Every other first world nation does.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: Blah... I just feel bad for his kids.


distractions and diversions
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Run out of options"

No, you can still choose between cremation vs casket. At least until the funeral homes run out of space, then it's cremation only.

/wow, that's a little dark, but we're in a dark timeline
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"He's not doing good," Jessica Wallace posted on Facebook.

Oh, is he a superhero, Jessica?  He's normally out doing good, is he?  Or, is he not doing well?  Perhaps, Jessica, he committed suicide-by-Covid just to get away from you and your poor grammar.  I know I would.


Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dry Spell: Four kids who will most likely grow up fatherless and a wife who might only be guilty of association (Don't know, haven't looked into her postings, if any, on the subject) who now probably has to raise them alone.

Hope it was all worth it.


The article did say she wore a mask so she obviously wasn't on board with his rwnj-ery
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sadly, no matter how many of these stories come to light, freeperville will deny, deny, deny with all the vociferocity they can muster.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And is typical of these cases, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his wife, a stay-at-home mother of three little ones, with another on the way next month. His selfishness and irresponsible attitude will likely cost the family dearly

And, as usual, Super Dad has zero life or disability insurance.  By the looks of it, his medical deductible is such that he can't even pay for his own care.

It's possible to live in a country where the latter is taken care of, but I'm guessing a Freedom Defender is opposed to that.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, but faces are basically just empty low-calorie junk food to them, tasty but not enough gets absorbed, so they constantly need more.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There was a time when I wouldn't wish death on people. That time is in the past
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And, as usual, Super Dad has zero life or disability insurance. By the looks of it, his medical deductible is such that he can't even pay for his own care


This is what right wingers call "fiscal responsibility"

Is it a wonder most of America and the world considers them a farking joke of a people?
 
Sentient
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dry Spell: Four kids who will most likely grow up fatherless and a wife who might only be guilty of association (Don't know, haven't looked into her postings, if any, on the subject) who now probably has to raise them alone.

Hope it was all worth it.


The guy wasn't just your everyday "facebook expert" republican, he was actively hassling people smarter than him, publishing videos of him doing so & encouraging others to do the same. I suspect his kids will live better lives with their soon-to-be stepfather, provided mom manages to raise the bar above "angry idiot" for round 2.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Diary, It's weird to imagine mass hysteria as even being real until you live through it.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I were Frances I'd sneak into the ICU and take a selfie with Caleb and his medical exemption letter. Let's see your doctor write you a hall pass for this, ya biatch.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: Rapmaster2000: And, as usual, Super Dad has zero life or disability insurance. By the looks of it, his medical deductible is such that he can't even pay for his own care

This is what right wingers call "fiscal responsibility"

Is it a wonder most of America and the world considers them a farking joke of a people?


If you look closely, you'll discover the rwnj is particular about the application of their ideals.

Discriminating, you might say.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Member when you wished stupidity was painful? Your wish has been granted!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Yes, but faces are basically just empty low-calorie junk food to them, tasty but not enough gets absorbed, so they constantly need more.


I think the eyeballs are chock full of nutrients.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Yes, but faces are basically just empty low-calorie junk food to them, tasty but not enough gets absorbed, so they constantly need more.


Braised pork cheeks are really good though.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Sadly, no matter how many of these stories come to light, freeperville will deny, deny, deny with all the vociferocity they can muster.


It's times like this that I miss Freep Impact.  I'm morbidly curious to see what kind of mental gymnastics these idiots are doing, but not that curious enough to start poking around in their cesspools.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Dbearup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That looks like a condom on his hat...maybe last year if someone had explained the similarities between a penis mask and a face mask he wouldn't need an oxygen mask now.
And hopefully by this point someone has pulled his kids aside and explained that their father isn't dying for freedom, he's dying for stupidity.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems like there might be an opportunity for some second level grifting.

The Harry Freakstorm COVID Relief Amulet.  If you have COVID, rush $39.95 plus $25.99 for overnight shipping and in about a week, you'll receive the Harry Freakstorm COVID Relief Amulet.  Guaranteed to remove all COVID from your body AND restore your health.

"I feel better the moment I put the Harry Freakstorm COVID Amulet on.  Doctors were amazed.  I walked out of the ICU an hour later!"
--Some Guy

Operators are standing by!  Order now.   Order one for everyone in your family.

"That thing works"
--Former President D***** J. T****

Not a cure for COVID.  Contains Uranium either depleted or pleted
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My schadenfreude is never sated when it comes to these morons who are willing to harm others and then bite it in the process.
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whippersnapper: Blah... I just feel bad for his kids.


Maybe it's not all bad. While kids do grow up with one less parent, based on that parents decisions much of a loss is it really? And they get to see first hand the consequences of bad decisions.
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: [Fark user image 559x92]


Taking an ICU bed after deliberately eating too many cheeseburgers in life is an act of violence aimed at those who need those beds through no fault of their own.

.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Ventilated, he's been unresponsive since August 8th."

Yeah, he's brain dead, Jim. Save the bed for someone who's not huffing sheep dewormer.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chewd: I'm sure they'll be fine... we're the wealthiest nation in the world... surely we have a social safety net for situations like this.
Every other first world nation does.

Rapmaster2000: And, as usual, Super Dad has zero life or disability insurance.  By the looks of it, his medical deductible is such that he can't even pay for his own care.

It's too early in the morning to feel like weeping for my country, and yet here we are. Three kids (and one on the way) with NO life insurance policy? Or maybe they're relying on a supreme being to compensate for that lack of foresight, too. FFS, even Mr. SWAF & I have life insurance, and we don't have any kids.

Our cat, however, will be rolling in the dough if we both pass.
 
Farkage
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't care.  Next!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is all a grift to get that GoFundMe money.   They are playing 3D chess.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  

houstondragon: "Ventilated, he's been unresponsive since August 8th."

Yeah, he's brain dead, Jim. Save the bed for someone who's not huffing sheep dewormer.


He was brain dead before he got to the hospital.
 
