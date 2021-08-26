 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KJZZ Tempe)   Business is booming at Arizona printing company. But, not in a good way   (kjzz.org) divider line
12
    More: Scary, director of the Arizona Burn Center, Paper + Plastick, 2000s music groups, Arizona Burn Center director, BLAST, The Print Shop, Chandler wobble, Burn  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, don't be so sentimental; things explode in Chandler all the time.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
4 Hospitalized After Explosion At Chandler Business

So..a Chandler Boom?

/actually it's Ms. Chanandler Boom
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The spokesman says Southwest Gas investigators are on the scene trying to determine the source of the explosion.

My guess is, the printing shop.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
KJIZZ is on the scene
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
KJZZ. It's named KJZZ and thay didn't make the headline. SMH.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: 4 Hospitalized After Explosion At Chandler Business

So..a Chandler Boom?

/actually it's Ms. Chanandler Boom


Could the print shop BE any more explosive?
 
the_peddler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
KJZZ reports explosive release
 
jekfark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well that didn't take long
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
KAABOOM!
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see filming is underway for "Office Space 2: Revenge of the Printer."

"You're GODDAMN RIGHT, I SAID PC LOAD LETTER!" [kaboom]
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time until Chandler got blown up by Yemenis.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it ends up not being a gas leak, my money is on toner dust explosion. Always pay extra for explosion proof vacuums for your print shop.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.