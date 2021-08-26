 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   After an attacker broke into a Montana fish hatchery and speared numerous fish, six trout had to be euthanized, presumably with butter and lemon juice   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police report concluded with, "They were delicious."
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be curious to know how they know it wasn't birds or otters.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers,

/ used to work on a fish hatchery, killing broodstock is an evil thing to do. It's like killing somebody's prize bull to make hamburgers.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Losers,

/ used to work on a fish hatchery, killing broodstock is an evil thing to do. It's like killing somebody's prize bull to make hamburgers.


We don't even kill broodstock when we go fishing. It's illegal in well-managed areas.
 
EL EM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trout, trout, pretty little trout
One more splash then come right out
🎶🎵
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something fishy.
 
cefm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two potential suspects.
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

inwoodlands.orgView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: I'd be curious to know how they know it wasn't birds or otters.


The birds or otters would have eaten them?   Though now I have this image of saber wielding otters.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I did it just for the halibut"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "I did it just for the halibut"


snark aside it was a pretty crappie thing to do
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: whither_apophis: "I did it just for the halibut"

snark aside it was a pretty crappie thing to do


Nice job. Don't perch on your laurels.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: whither_apophis: "I did it just for the halibut"

snark aside it was a pretty crappie thing to do


I can't wait tilapia they find the suspect.
 
