Caption this curmudgeonly crustacean
14
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I look like who? Donald Trump? Never heard of him. Don't know him. He doesn't know me.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"My oatmeal raisin cookie is soggy."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Try our new Crab Pirogi at Red Lobster!
 
patowen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Crusty Crab
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Old_Chief_Scott waiting for his rocking chair delivery.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Golden apple pie, you say? Sounds like home to me!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd offer you a Diet Coke but I'm feeling a little shellfish.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Who's the asshole who put an omelet on my back?"
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"China will continue to play its part as a major and responsible country."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sea was angry that day.  Angrier than an old man in a deli trying to return soup. We had just left port and were out two days and merlot more'n a week away.   The men had already succumbed to homosexualizing each other.  That's never a good sign.

The engines were workin' hard just to keep us aboobed - you say abreast, I says aboobed.   The pumps were going an' barely keepin' us afloat.  I turns to smokey and I says 'tis this good ship and true is a bone to be chewed, Smokey. And Smokey says "That's from Gordon Lightfoot, ya swab.  And Smokey fell overboard soon there after.

Smokey II was quieter and we's still climbing the waves when the engines shut down.  Got awful quiet.  And, of course, the pumps stop.  The men call up "we're taking on water, capt'n!"

"To the lifeboats, eve'y man jack o' you," I cries.  "She's sinking for sure."

And Smokey II says "What now, sir?"

And says I "A good captain always goes down with his ship, Captain Smokey II"  And I got my crusty butt to a lifeboat.

So, here's to Captain Smokey II - where ever he is.  Probably drowned.  Most definitely drowned, but here's to you anyhow.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You go home now...you been here four hour!!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, Earl.
 
