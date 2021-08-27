 Skip to content
 
(WABI Bangor)   Where's my stop and go paddle?   (wabi.tv) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those hours make it hard to hold down a different job, so I could see people turning it down for that reason. Not sure why they can't have a morning crossing guard and an afternoon crossing guard, though.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Those hours make it hard to hold down a different job, so I could see people turning it down for that reason. Not sure why they can't have a morning crossing guard and an afternoon crossing guard, though.


It would be a great job for a retired person. A little extra cash and a way to stay connected to the community.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here ya go, subs.

missjessicawood.co.ukView Full Size


/the fuzzy slippers cost extra
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So if this were a persons full time job and only source of income, they're working 2 hours a day. $60 per day?!? What an outrage

Oh wait, that's $7.50/hour if they were working 8 hours a day. Just think of all that extra cash they're getting from running DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub in the hours between.

Man, I should quit my cushy gig and go do that

Do you get Dental coverage with this luxurious Crossing Guard position too?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Bootleg: Those hours make it hard to hold down a different job, so I could see people turning it down for that reason. Not sure why they can't have a morning crossing guard and an afternoon crossing guard, though.

It would be a great job for a retired person. A little extra cash and a way to stay connected to the community.


All of the crossing guards I had as a child were elderly.  Well, that would be one crossing guard as I grew up in rural areas until the 6th grade.  Her name was Snow and was more grandmotherly than my actual grandmothers were.  R.I.P. Snow.  $30.00/hour is nothing to sneeze at.  Look at how much yarn or small tchotchkes the elderly women could buy with that!  Elderly men could buy a lot of Viagra or whatever they buy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is how it's supposed to work. If you can't find people it's because the wage you're offering is too low.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$300 a week for 10 hours isn't terrible, but you have to consider that you are going to have to squeeze another job in between those hours, and the ROI suddenly becomes pretty clear.

If you're able to survive on $300 a week, it might be fine, but it would be difficult to keep a regular job somewhere else and use this as a supplemental income.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Here ya go, subs.

[missjessicawood.co.uk image 756x1008]

/the fuzzy slippers cost extra


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: $300 a week for 10 hours isn't terrible, but you have to consider that you are going to have to squeeze another job in between those hours, and the ROI suddenly becomes pretty clear.

If you're able to survive on $300 a week, it might be fine, but it would be difficult to keep a regular job somewhere else and use this as a supplemental income.


It's not great pay, but this is the perfect job for someone who is retired and either wants a bit of extra income or just to feel a sense of being needed or whatever.

Most crossing guards I've seen have been elderly, and I can understand their hesitancy to be surrounded by little germ factories.  Hence the need to raise the wage.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: Here ya go, subs.

[missjessicawood.co.uk image 756x1008]

/the fuzzy slippers cost extra


That's what you use to hunt bugs?
 
