 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Guy invents a way to purchase ancient Egyptian artifacts without all that fussy waiting for 3 thousand years   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 12:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how long obvious criminal activity can go on...
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my velvet Elvis is worth more now?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archaeo​l​ogical_forgery

Who even still thinks they can just shell out and decorate their knick-knack shelf with a genuine, fully-authenticated hand-sized ancient Egyptian sculpture of a sacred cat?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took them a really long time to catch this phony.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some sort of grandfather clause involved in the selling of Egyptian artifacts?  My impression was that the selling of authentic artifacts was illegal as it is property of Egypt.  Maybe it is akin to ivory laws i.e. you can buy and sell it if it is documented to be from a certain date.  I have ivory that passes that test.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size

I'm not shedding a tear for either this guy or the buyers.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobby Lobby supplied the paint, castings from originals, the Plaster of Paris, and rated their accuracy.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird but not unexpected.  I bought a couple of cheaper items from his gallery back in the 90s. He used to send out these newsprint catalogs filled with thousands of items. There was always a chance they were fake but it was a good source of unique gifts for several  girlfriends, so I didn't really care. A 3,000-year-old bead necklace is way more special (and cheaper) than a gold one for Valentine's Day.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Mail, so I now doubt the existence of antiquity and thus time itself.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Honestly though, this guy was doing people a favor. Real artifacts would have come with like curses and shiat.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just shows how gullible people are.  Museums spends enormous amounts of money on security and climate control for a tiny number of items.  Meanwhile, this place was crammed, floor to ceiling, and anyone thought it was legit?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Just shows how gullible people are.  Museums spends enormous amounts of money on security and climate control for a tiny number of items.  Meanwhile, this place was crammed, floor to ceiling, and anyone thought it was legit?


A fool and his money, I suppose.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I almost got fooled but luckily I did my research.
FYI, the ancient Egyptians did not invent the hula hoop.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In ancient Egypt there were undoubtedly workshops just like this one cranking out artifacts.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I almost got fooled but luckily I did my research.
FYI, the ancient Egyptians did not invent the hula hoop.


They did however invent beer.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Porous Horace: I almost got fooled but luckily I did my research.
FYI, the ancient Egyptians did not invent the hula hoop.

They did however invent beer.


Oh yeah, and bagpipes.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archaeo​l​ogical_forgery

Who even still thinks they can just shell out and decorate their knick-knack shelf with a genuine, fully-authenticated hand-sized ancient Egyptian sculpture of a sacred cat?


Oh.

Hang on a tick...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Porous Horace: I almost got fooled but luckily I did my research.
FYI, the ancient Egyptians did not invent the hula hoop.

They did however invent beer.


Not to mention such things as mathematics and paper among many other things we take for granted.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like King Tut's tomb gift shop.  Should just let them keep the illusion that they bought anything of value.  Happiness is in short supply.
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Birnone: [Fark user image 485x360]


I laughed way harder at that than I should have.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How much else was real and shouldn't have been there?  I bought some stuff in Cairo from a similar looking shop and I assumed they were 1800's knockoffs which at the time were legal to export from Egypt.  One item looked remarkably like something in the London Museum which they only had one example.  I spoke to the section curator who offered to provide a nice home for the tiny statue.  It is currently in a nice display at the local museum.  I'm mixed with returning things to Egypt since so much stuff get stolen from their museums and the museums all over the world help protect things they simply can't.  It wasn't that long ago people were trying to burn down the old Cairo Museum because it promoted religious heresy.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bastet isn't going to like this.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.