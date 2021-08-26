 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Man suffocates baby at school board meeting to show how terrible masks, anti-maskers are   (twitter.com) divider line
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
I hope the police and CPS were called because that's straight up child abuse.

Not to mention that masks are not recommended for children under the age of two because they're unsafe.for kids that young, so this asshat's demonstration was beyond pointless in the first place.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
What the actual fark?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
MAGA
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Killing your own baby on camera to own Fauci is some serious commitment to the bit.

But seriously, get that kid to safety, like, yesterday.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Farked up video, but this made me laugh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Someday soon.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Works for ant maskers too.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Not to mention that masks are not recommended for children under the age of two because they're unsafe.for kids that young.


That advice is very country specific. Specifically Asian countries have different guidance.   Their guidance tends to be that masks can be worn only under limited situations (such as entering and leaving buildings, high density public places) and only when the kid is being watched at all times.  It is easier for a health department to say "no masks for under 2" rather than "you will have to watch the kid like they are in a pool" oh, wait that doesn't work either as Americans let 11 of their kids drown every day.

Around here the Asian women will put a mask on the baby before getting on the train and take it off after they get out of the busy parts of the trains stations but I've never seen a mother not watch her kid very closely when the mask was on.  I haven't seen a kid on the train yet that seemed to have a problem with wearing a mask.  Well, not any kid under about 15.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I bet that guy considers himself to be both pro-life and a model parent.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Come on, they're idiots but he was never suffocating the kid.
You don't need hyperbole to see they've lost their marbles.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Let me off this planet, it's gotten too crazy.
 
neongoats
1 hour ago  
What's his front-page-only fark right winger handle?
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
You know that you're on the correct path when you're suffocating babies and toddlers on video.

/ honestly? if the child survived, he did the child a favor by having the child removed from his custody
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Works for ant maskers too.


WHAT IS THIS A MASK FOR ANTS?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
He was only PRETENDING to suffocate a baby, so it's totally okay.
 
cameroncrazy1984
1 hour ago  

wademh: Come on, they're idiots but he was never suffocating the kid.
You don't need hyperbole to see they've lost their marbles.


This is one of those "technically correct is the best kind of correct" posts right
 
NotThatGuyAgain
1 hour ago  

wademh: Come on, they're idiots but he was never suffocating the kid.
You don't need hyperbole to see they've lost their marbles.


No kidding.   But just watch how this thread goes.
 
Abox
1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: masks are not recommended for children under the age of two because they're unsafe.


George Costanza - Ah-Ha!
Youtube MwpVDEXCmqk
 
Snapper Carr
1 hour ago  
Remember back in 2003 during the SARS outbreak when Asians made masks a style thing?

Why couldn't we do that?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I generally hate babies and I would still be attempting to fight that man to get that baby away from him and somewhere safe.
 
akya [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I was really hoping "Suffocates a baby" was some sort of euphemism the kids started using, because, WTAF man?
 
UberNeuman
1 hour ago  
The Republic Motto: The Children are our future, so guess we better kill them.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Farked up video, but this made me laugh

[Fark user image image 602x1023]


You know, its really a shame nothing can be done to trim or remove facial hair to make wearing a mask more comfortable. What was that? Oh you must not have heard me. NOTHING CAN BE DONE.
 
JudgeSmails
1 hour ago  
Trumpers are now willing to kill their infants in the service of stiggnit.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Uh, hey, I'm a CPS supervisor.

Anyone have any idea where this occurred?
 
tasteme
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Save that baby from the evil white oppressors!
 
neongoats
1 hour ago  

wademh: Come on, they're idiots but he was never suffocating the kid.
You don't need hyperbole to see they've lost their marbles.


Yes, but they are still shiat people that are shiat and should be mocked and denigrated and shiat on. Just for who they are as people, not for what they did here in this instance.

farkin morbidly obese plague rats should have rotten vegetables thrown at them in public and have UNCLEAN shouted at them like the filthy trash pariahs they should be treated like.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Obvious mental illness aside, is the baby going to school? Is that why he demonstrated his stupid on a baby?
 
A Fark Handle
1 hour ago  
People are dumb...
This person in particular is particularly dumb...

Wear a mask when asked.
Federal mandate for all vaccines. ALL of them.

/oh and arrest this tool.
 
Sanguine Dawn
1 hour ago  
 See now that's a man that has his chloroform technique down.


Childless Democrats are worse than this, eh?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Typical Republican. Always going around kissing hands and shaking babies.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 226x300]
Save that baby from the evil white oppressors!


To properly troll, people need to understand your general point.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Walker: Let me off this planet, it's gotten too crazy.


Username checks out. I assume you'll be on foot.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Obvious mental illness aside, is the baby going to school? Is that why he demonstrated his stupid on a baby?


Yeah, sure. They're making him study critical race theory.
 
JudgeSmails
1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Uh, hey, I'm a CPS supervisor.

Anyone have any idea where this occurred?


Cheshire ct.
 
akya [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
1 hour ago  
This is exhausting. It's like watching people set fire to the lifeboats as the Titanic is obviously sinking.

Over here in Oregon, last week, Jackson County had the highest rate of COVID-19 case growth in the country. And anti-vaccine and anti-mask sentiments only seem to grow more vocal. Only 46 percent of Jackson County is fully vaccinated, and local hospitals are completely overrun with COVID cases, forcing delays of cancer treatment, heart surgery, emergency medicine, and other procedures.

sourcehttps://www.mailtribune.com​/top-videos​/2021/08/26/jackson-county-is-overwhel​med-by-covid-19/

My patience and empathy are gone. I'm working as a vendor at a craft fair this weekend, right after our new mask mandate goes into effect. Fully prepared to go the fark off on any anti-maskers. Keep your eyes peeled for me in a headline next Monday.
 
daffy
1 hour ago  
That is the sickest thing I have ever seen. I hope the police have taken  the kids away for their safety.
 
The Bunyip
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  

wademh: Come on, they're idiots but he was never suffocating the kid.
You don't need hyperbole to see they've lost their marbles.


Because just "pretending" to suffocate your child is rational and normal.

I'm as much of a realist as anyone, but you're taking it way too far, dude.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Uh, hey, I'm a CPS supervisor.

Anyone have any idea where this occurred?


He owns a pizza restaurant in Wallingford CT.
 
tasteme
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: tasteme: [Fark user image image 226x300]
Save that baby from the evil white oppressors!

To properly troll, people need to understand your general point.


Oh. I didn't have one. I guess it wasn't funny. I just smoked  A LOT of marijuana, so please excuse me. I probably shouldn't post stuff right now :)
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothing
 
A Fark Handle
1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: Trumpers are now willing to kill their infants in the service of stiggnit.


Human sacrifice to the gods!
MAGA will be pleased!
Our crops will grow!
Guns will fire!
Hail Trumpus the Almighty!
 
DORMAMU
1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Uh, hey, I'm a CPS supervisor.

Anyone have any idea where this occurred?


place called "Chesire"  perhaps in conneticut?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: wademh: Come on, they're idiots but he was never suffocating the kid.
You don't need hyperbole to see they've lost their marbles.

This is one of those "technically correct is the best kind of correct" posts right


He suffocated that baby in the sense that Al Franken grabbed boobs in the infamous photo.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

tasteme: Rapmaster2000: tasteme: [Fark user image image 226x300]
Save that baby from the evil white oppressors!

To properly troll, people need to understand your general point.

Oh. I didn't have one. I guess it wasn't funny. I just smoked  A LOT of marijuana, so please excuse me. I probably shouldn't post stuff right now :)


Lucky.  I've been sober this week.
 
culebra
1 hour ago  
That's probably mild compared to the abuse that guy visits upon his kids regularly and he should still spend a few weeks in jail for it.
 
