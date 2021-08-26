 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   Free boat   (necn.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whose boat is this?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Whose boat is this?


My guess? Yours if you can arm-wrestle her for it.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ringthedamnbell.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The owner of the boat came over to her immediately to see if she was OK.

"He did say, 'I owe you a dinner,'" said Procopio. "I said, 'You don't owe me anything.'"

This lady has the heart of an angel and the brain of an earthworm.
 
EL EM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She better order champagne at dinner. Two or three bottles at least.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The owner of the boat came over to her immediately to see if she was OK.

"He did say, 'I owe you a dinner,'" said Procopio. "I said, 'You don't owe me anything.'"

This lady has the heart of an angel and the brain of an earthworm.


Cut her in half, and BOOM!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's some shoddy reporting. They say the accident was in Saugus, which is north shore, but the lady plainly had a collision down in Hull.

/MA joke. Couldn't resist. Missing my home state. TX in the pandemic is something else now.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Size doesn't matter.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I should buy a Jeep"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: That's some shoddy reporting. They say the accident was in Saugus, which is north shore, but the lady plainly had a collision down in Hull.

/MA joke. Couldn't resist. Missing my home state. TX in the pandemic is something else now.


Wife is from Texas. Been debating moving back in a few years. Looks right now like the pandemic is starting to oust homeowners with it's mortality rates to help push older home prices down.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: That's some shoddy reporting. They say the accident was in Saugus, which is north shore, but the lady plainly had a collision down in Hull.

/MA joke. Couldn't resist. Missing my home state. TX in the pandemic is something else now.

Wife is from Texas. Been debating moving back in a few years. Looks right now like the pandemic is starting to oust homeowners with it's mortality rates to help push older home prices down.


In the decade I've in Austin, housing costs have gotten out of control. I kick myself for not buying when I moved here. But I miss New England fall, and the ocean. The tacos and BBQ compensate a little at least.
 
