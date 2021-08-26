 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   Fitness coach "I beat Covid... and now I need physical and speech therapy"   (9news.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's really upset with what happened. I hope I'm wrong, but it's not looking good for the two of them, IMHO.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's all about fitness. Fitness ventilator in yo mouth!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another "I thought it was all bullshiat until it happened to me.  Listen to me, folks, it's real!  Get yer shot!" story.  I'm sure this will be every bit as effective as the million others that you heard while refusing to get the shot.  Ass.

These people are too f*cking self-absorbed to be impacted by anything that didn't happen to them personally.  Let's stop being understanding and start refusing to waste resources on people who say their disease is bullshiat and encourage others to say it, too, yet want us all to save them when they Find Out.  F*ck 'em.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've written a lot of instruction manuals over the years and I can tell you there are two overlapping portions of the population that have been causing us issues in the corona era. There are people who, now that they're out of school, resent the idea that there those who have the right or even duty to tell them what to do.

This is not a huge portion of the population but this five or ten per cent is out there.

There's another group of people. Some of the overlap with the first group. These people have to piss on the electric fence for themselves.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: He's all about fitness. Fitness ventilator in yo mouth!


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he has some money saved, I see no reason the public should support his stupid ass. Get a job.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two months, holy shiat. I was in the hospital for something different for four days and it was hell. I had good treatment, everyone was nice, TV so I guess it more like purgatory than Hell but I can't imagine two months of that.

Get the shot, dipshiats.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That was quite preventable.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Another "I thought it was all bullshiat until it happened to me.  Listen to me, folks, it's real!  Get yer shot!" story.  I'm sure this will be every bit as effective as the million others that you heard while refusing to get the shot.  Ass.

These people are too f*cking self-absorbed to be impacted by anything that didn't happen to them personally.  Let's stop being understanding and start refusing to waste resources on people who say their disease is bullshiat and encourage others to say it, too, yet want us all to save them when they Find Out.  F*ck 'em.


He farked around. He found out.

At least he's trying to use his example to get others vaccinated. I'm more pissed off at the half-wits who survive getting intubated and claim it's better than getting vaccinated.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Colorado fitness coach regrets not getting COVID-19 vaccine after 2-month hospital stay

Die in a wheelchair, jock.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gaslight: I've written a lot of instruction manuals over the years and I can tell you there are two overlapping portions of the population that have been causing us issues in the corona era. There are people who, now that they're out of school, resent the idea that there those who have the right or even duty to tell them what to do.

This is not a huge portion of the population but this five or ten per cent is out there.

There's another group of people. Some of the overlap with the first group. These people have to piss on the electric fence for themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Genetics and good luck. I'm one lucky duck.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1) even tho he had covid once before (back in Jan 2020) GET THE DAMN SHOT

2) If Covid wrecked this guy imagine what it'll do to you, tubby. GET THE DAMN SHOT
 
mjg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
STOP doing stories on these people. (and fark, quit green lighting this bull).

These morons are not martyrs, but they are trying to be that.
/losers
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FA, FO.
FY.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Third time's the charm!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjg: STOP doing stories on these people. (and fark, quit green lighting this bull).

These morons are not martyrs, but they are trying to be that.
/losers


KEEP doing stories on these sociopaths.

These morons are not martyrs, but they may yet serve as examples.
 
