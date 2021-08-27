 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 11: Show us a favorite work of art you've made & Tell us the story behind your inspiration, etc. Share with us photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry - any art medium (Contest open)   (fark.com) divider line
14
    More: Fartiste, Contests  
•       •       •

34 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2021 at 12:00 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 11: Show us a favorite work of art you've made & Tell us the story behind your process, inspiration, etc. Share with us your photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry - any art medium! Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contests before. Be sure to tell us about things like its inspiration, materials, backstory, etc.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's winner educated for our very first F'Artiste entry that includes the words "Dog with cherry tomato nose and anus" - and an Honorable Mention to kabloink for a delightful A-Mews-Bouche & Hyjamon for a fun tortilla chip/anime mash up.

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
From way back in the Farktography days... I don't know if that counts or not... so remove voting if boo.


Hickory Horned Devil
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Mushrooms:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Spider:


Fark user imageView Full Size



Inspiration behind all this is that they're all so cute.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I found two steel string guitars for $25 each at an op shop and decided to gussy them up with acrylic pours.

I'm new to it, a couple of weeks of experience, and thought "why stop at canvas?"

Soon I shall try to make guitars and harps out of tree branches. Australia has the good wood, I think it will work.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When we were vacationing in Ashland, Wisconsin a couple years ago I snapped a picture of a Mute Swan near the shore of a pond in Prentice Park.  I liked the ripples and the strong contrast of the pure white against the vegetation, so earlier this year I painted this watercolor based on it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
After watching the events in Afghanistan unfold this week this poem kinda came to me.

"let there be dust"

in this place

you cannot hide from god

any more

than you can hide from

the sun.

a sea of shifting sand

buries the bones

of the faithless,

and their empty souls

scream into

the window of eternity.

heat breathing hawks

carve circles in the sky,

thin wings climb the dry air,

higher

colder.

and when they call to each other

their cries unfurl across the hard and empty dome of heaven

like snakes

on a smooth tile floor.

far below

their slivered shadows

twist and stretch

across your arched back

as you kneel

and come forward

to greet your sin.

you look over your shoulder to see

that the wind has erased your footprints

as though you were carried here.

the sword that keeps

the wolf from the door,

no longer a weapon,

but a tool of deliverance.

it rises and holds

long enough for you

to whisper the shortest prayer.

and your tears evaporate

before they hit the ground.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's one of my favorite songs I ever wrote.  It's about my second wife and I getting a divorce. It wasn't a nasty divorce, she just told me she fell out of love with me. Ok...I can understand and I knew better not to fight for her love, it's not meant to work like that. We got along fine, remained friends but at that time, she let me stay at the house until I found a new place...Thus, the song...

Can't Stay Here
Youtube Q1zA1vxTtw0
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inspired by Ted Bundy
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a painting I made inspired by some old medical slides I found. Muscle and bone sections, etc.
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.