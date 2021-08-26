 Skip to content
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


SUBBY?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm still working on mine, but I think y'all know what's up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My first Green.

Thanks for the edit Mods - the comma in the title.

Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

StillInFayettestan: My first Green.

Thanks for the edit Mods - the comma in the title.

But shouldn't "St. Louis" be inserted before the word "ladies," Colin?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta give the guy kudos for trying. But I feel like it'll be all the worst parts of international dating made worse. Those meet and greet dates that don't go anywhere because both sides are thinking "maybe I could do better".

But you can't do better than a guy named Colin. It's just science.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never stubs his toes at night because of his nice glow in the dark legs.
fox2now.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Gotta give the guy kudos for trying. But I feel like it'll be all the worst parts of international dating made worse. Those meet and greet dates that don't go anywhere because both sides are thinking "maybe I could do better".

But you can't do better than a guy named Colin. It's just science.


I wish him luck.
But women aren't genuine.
I've heard women say that they opted a guy out because he wore high water 👖.
And that c**t Lady had a wonky eye.
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StillInFayettestan: My first Green.

Thanks for the edit Mods - the comma in the title.

The headline still defies grammar despite the edit.  That is just me being pedantic before I go to sleep.  Sleep well my friend.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud this guy's cleverness, but...

O'Brien said he and his friend had been joking about making a dating app where there was only one eligible bachelor. They toyed with the idea for years

Define "years".  You've never been on an actual date ever, have you?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. I hope he finds his person. Although it certainly isn't a new or unique idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I suspect most women would rather have a date with a Colin O'Scopy.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Safety not guaranteed.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean if he's getting free press from FOX12
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hi!

Missouri

Bye!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
St. Louis? Damn dude, I know the number of a VERY hot escort up there that's not an undercover cop.

maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another Farker makes the news, but which one?
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm still working on mine, but I think y'all know what's up.

[Fark user image 850x468]


Phrasing.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy will win dates - now - because he did something clever and original. People, not just women, like clever and imaginative folks.

And he seems to be funny. He also appears to be kinda tall, which is another thing generally seen as attractive, and competent enough to afford a domain.

My inner Lorenzo Lamas says he doesn't appear to have much else going for him, but the above is honestly a good start.

Part of the problem with dating apps, especially in the age of Tinder, is they've reduced you to a picture. Yes, you may get a line or two of text, but unless you have some innate gift from the gods to say just the right thing in that line or two of text:

- Your attempt to be funny will come off as goofy and trying-too-hard
- Your attempt to be earnest will come off as wimpy
- Your attempt to not be wimpy will come off as threatening
- Your simple "Hello" is going to reduce you to being judged solely on your picture

So you're being judged on your picture, and if your picture alone could get you lai, er, dates, you wouldn't be on the app.

Mrs. Polish has been Mrs. Polish for six years, which followed five years of Mrs. Polish tryouts on her part (moreso me trying out to be Mr. Mrs. Polish, but whatever). That means the last time I was on a dating app, the best options were Match, Plenty of Fish and Yahoo! Personals. Yes really. Also, I'm 5'7" on a good day and 5'5.5" if I'm not wearing shoes. And while there's a lot of finger-pointing when it comes to women not liking short men, with women saying it's about short men having an inferiority complex, but the short men saying the inferiority complex comes from women not dating them, at the end of the day, a lot of women do filter out men 5'10" and under in dating searches. I got nowhere with online dating, and I don't imagine it would be any easier if I tried now.

The bar scene didn't work for me, either, though I do live in Milwaukee, where the bar scene isn't like anywhere else. It's hard to explain, but Milwaukee bars aren't for singles. They're for groups and drinking, and just about every group probably has at least one person who knows someone who knows you and will tell that someone about you hitting on someone, so no one hits on anyone to spare themselves the potential embarrassment.

Where I had success with Mrs. Polish, and other women I dated before her, was after they got to know me. I struggled to get past the foot-in-the-door stage. I started going to social swing dances, became a decent dancer, then started teaching other dancers in a confident, witty, funny but effective way. I was upbeat, fun, competent, successful and the one you wanted to be around because I made the event better. Accordingly, I became a catch -- to those on the scene who knew me. To the new dancer just through the door? If they didn't take my lesson at the start of the night, nope.

Whatever was going on for this guy, the dating apps clearly weren't working. This did; it got his foot through the door. Good for him.

But if you try to be the second through this door, it's probably not going to work as well for you, because the second guy to try something like this isn't nearly as clever as the first guy.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: Never stubs his toes at night because of his nice glow in the dark legs.
[fox2now.com image 850x567]


Are his arms and legs shaved?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: The guy will win dates - now - because he did something clever and original. People, not just women, like clever and imaginative folks.

And he seems to be funny. He also appears to be kinda tall, which is another thing generally seen as attractive, and competent enough to afford a domain.

My inner Lorenzo Lamas says he doesn't appear to have much else going for him, but the above is honestly a good start.

Part of the problem with dating apps, especially in the age of Tinder, is they've reduced you to a picture. Yes, you may get a line or two of text, but unless you have some innate gift from the gods to say just the right thing in that line or two of text:

- Your attempt to be funny will come off as goofy and trying-too-hard
- Your attempt to be earnest will come off as wimpy
- Your attempt to not be wimpy will come off as threatening
- Your simple "Hello" is going to reduce you to being judged solely on your picture

So you're being judged on your picture, and if your picture alone could get you lai, er, dates, you wouldn't be on the app.

Mrs. Polish has been Mrs. Polish for six years, which followed five years of Mrs. Polish tryouts on her part (moreso me trying out to be Mr. Mrs. Polish, but whatever). That means the last time I was on a dating app, the best options were Match, Plenty of Fish and Yahoo! Personals. Yes really. Also, I'm 5'7" on a good day and 5'5.5" if I'm not wearing shoes. And while there's a lot of finger-pointing when it comes to women not liking short men, with women saying it's about short men having an inferiority complex, but the short men saying the inferiority complex comes from women not dating them, at the end of the day, a lot of women do filter out men 5'10" and under in dating searches. I got nowhere with online dating, and I don't imagine it would be any easier if I tried now.

The bar scene didn't work for me, either, though I do live in Milwaukee, where the bar scene isn't like anywhere else. It's hard to explain, but Milwaukee bars aren't for singles. They're for groups and drinking, and just about every group probably has at least one person who knows someone who knows you and will tell that someone about you hitting on someone, so no one hits on anyone to spare themselves the potential embarrassment.

Where I had success with Mrs. Polish, and other women I dated before her, was after they got to know me. I struggled to get past the foot-in-the-door stage. I started going to social swing dances, became a decent dancer, then started teaching other dancers in a confident, witty, funny but effective way. I was upbeat, fun, competent, successful and the one you wanted to be around because I made the event better. Accordingly, I became a catch -- to those on the scene who knew me. To the new dancer just through the door? If they didn't take my lesson at the start of the night, nope.

Whatever was going on for this guy, the dating apps clearly weren't working. This did; it got his foot through the door. Good for him.

But if you try to be the second through this door, it's probably not going to work as well for you, because the second guy to try something like this isn't nearly as clever as the first guy.


I say duck the door.
Ignore women.
Full stop.
 
