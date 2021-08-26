 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Will it be a huge threat to Louisiana? Ida know   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Waffle house is setting up vaccine stations?

Ivermectin and butter on your waffles?

Either way, bring a handle. You'll need it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pray for Lootie.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quick, someone get the Sharpies!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Quick, someone get the Sharpies!


Alabama might have some.

Go look.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It could move and hit Texas or Florida, you never know
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Family Circus is not funny.

Love,
Pinky
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first guy on the beach to spot it can point and yell Ida ho!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No one really kneaux.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do come to Florida. I'm not ready yet.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With a huge map of a hurricane with no geographical references, just because.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
s7d9.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And western Tennessee is gonna get a lot more rain they don't need:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yep.  On top of all the other bullshiat here, we are being told to come in Saturday with enough clothes to last until Tuesday bc we probably won't be allowed to leave until then at the earliest.

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yep.  On top of all the other bullshiat here, we are being told to come in Saturday with enough clothes to last until Tuesday bc we probably won't be allowed to leave until then at the earliest.

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.


Wut?

Come in where?

Being told by ...?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wut?

Come in where?

Being told by ...?

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.

Wut?

Come in where?

Being told by ...?


Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We are turning into an angry red planet.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't wanna be that guy, but there's already an Ida green.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.

Wut?

Come in where?

Being told by ...?

Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.


Ah, I assumed you were an Amazon worker. Stay sane and safe out there!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.

Wut?

Come in where?

Being told by ...?

Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.


All the gods keep you safe and sane.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.

Getting relief workers in to take our place after the storm is going to be near impossible.

Wut?

Come in where?

Being told by ...?

Hospitals.

I'm an ER nurse.


Damn, Thank you for your service. Seroiusly, you are badass. I can not even imagine your stress.  Take care
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I don't wanna be that guy, but there's already an Ida green.


303 in this country alone, as a matter of fact.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You're very astute.
 
