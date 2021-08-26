 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Member of the NFL Hall of Fame and retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice Alan Page can't be "verified" by Twitter   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty much shows you the value of twitter.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Twitter is too busy verifying and platforming and promoting Nazis.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He must not be white.

*clicks link*

Uh-huh.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Member of the NFL Hall of Fame and retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice Alan Page can't be "verified" by Twitter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Twitter sucks.    The very best use of the platform is during civil uprisings, and third-world governments can flip the OFF switch if they want.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's no Charli D'Amelio
 
