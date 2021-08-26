 Skip to content
(Fark)   Sadly, we have lost yet another long time Farker and Caturday regular: SweetBecca (Beckie Brady on Facebook) has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Come join us in a rousing chorus of 'F*ck Cancer' on Caturday   (fark.com) divider line
392
•       •       •

baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
God damn it
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I will miss you, my dear friend!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So very sorry to hear this. She was a neat lady. Condolences to her family. :(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
FARK CANCER!

Fly free high to the Plains of Bifrost, fellow Farker.

And welcome to Caturday, everbuddy else!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


good bye Becca
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark Cancer! Godspeed, SweetBecca.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether likes to sleep ON his cat bed, not in it. :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dammit to hell.
Rest peacefully SweetBecca.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Meriwether likes to sleep ON his cat bed, not in it. :)

[Fark user image 850x790]


That's what Salem does with "real" cat beds, but he prefers improvised ones like a folded blanket over a thick towel. Or just sleeping on hard surfaces like an end table or the top of the microwave.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP, Beckie :o(
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
well, don't that suck
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

zeronewbury: well, don't that suck


What sucks even more is that she was diagnosed in early July :(
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ms_lara_croft: Meriwether likes to sleep ON his cat bed, not in it. :)

[Fark user image 850x790]

That's what Salem does with "real" cat beds, but he prefers improvised ones like a folded blanket over a thick towel. Or just sleeping on hard surfaces like an end table or the top of the microwave.


When I Boobiesed that picture elsewhere, several people told me their cats slept on similar cat beds the same way. I bought plush cotton cat mats for the kitties, and they love them. Salem sounds like Meriwether. He also likes blankets but he hasn't been on a folded towel. Yet. He also loves to sit on my laptop, which he is not allowed to do. He knows it. Does it anyway. LOL
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm learning to swear in French. It seems an appropriate time to bust it out. Enculer! (Sorry if I used that wrong. I'm open to learn to use it correctly.)

Target, looking concerned over my behavior.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Bathia_Mapes: ms_lara_croft: Meriwether likes to sleep ON his cat bed, not in it. :)

[Fark user image 850x790]

That's what Salem does with "real" cat beds, but he prefers improvised ones like a folded blanket over a thick towel. Or just sleeping on hard surfaces like an end table or the top of the microwave.

When I Boobiesed that picture elsewhere, several people told me their cats slept on similar cat beds the same way. I bought plush cotton cat mats for the kitties, and they love them. Salem sounds like Meriwether. He also likes blankets but he hasn't been on a folded towel. Yet. He also loves to sit on my laptop, which he is not allowed to do. He knows it. Does it anyway. LOL


Salem loves being cuddled in my arms and will fall asleep there occasionally. Sleeping on my laptops are also forbidden and I make certain the lids are folded down enough that he can't walk across the keyboards after I log off for the night and go to bed.

He has zero interest in beds. warming mats, etc. that I've bought him, so I've just stopped buying them as they're a waste of money.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP SweetBecca, and my condolences to all those you left behind.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I didn't know SweetBecca, but I'll gladly join in a rousing chorus of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I didn't know SweetBecca, but I'll gladly join in a rousing chorus of...

[Fark user image 458x202]


She posted more on Facebook, especially in the Caturday group.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
FARK CANCER!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cheez_Wit: I'm learning to swear in French. It seems an appropriate time to bust it out. Enculer! (Sorry if I used that wrong. I'm open to learn to use it correctly.)

Target, looking concerned over my behavior.
[Fark user image 425x318]


mlluuqeqwsjx.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's a ball of floof with a kitty head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sleep well SweetBecca, Peace to your loved ones, she's beyond danger now.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 771x1500]


That picture reminded me of something - it took me a few minutes, but ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rest in peace SweetBecca. You are missed.

photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Goddamn. fark cancer.
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: zeronewbury: well, don't that suck

What sucks even more is that she was diagnosed in early July :(


I know. It all seemed to happen so damn fast!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Cheez_Wit: I'm learning to swear in French. It seems an appropriate time to bust it out. Enculer! (Sorry if I used that wrong. I'm open to learn to use it correctly.)

[curse in french image 735x1102]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Biscuit had a dental cleaning this week, They had to pull one rotten tooth that really must have been bothering the poor kid. I'm sure he feels much better now.

He's sleeping on the hutch behind my monitor now. If it were a little lighter in here I could get a picture of his majesty.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have three pissed off cats at me right now, today is Elvis the cat Day.  A.k.a. flea treatment day. You know, the slicked back hair thing....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, I tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. Been sick with it for about a week and a half now, even after being vaccinated. Got a little bit better but then took a dive a couple days ago. And back to being short of breath somewhat and running a fever. My O2 levels are good though and only have a couple degrees fever. Not that worried about it, but I'm pretty weak
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Biscuit had a dental cleaning this week, They had to pull one rotten tooth that really must have been bothering the poor kid. I'm sure he feels much better now.

He's sleeping on the hutch behind my monitor now. If it were a little lighter in here I could get a picture of his majesty.


Poor baby!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Biscuit had a dental cleaning this week, They had to pull one rotten tooth that really must have been bothering the poor kid. I'm sure he feels much better now.

He's sleeping on the hutch behind my monitor now. If it were a little lighter in here I could get a picture of his majesty.


Hope the sweetie heals up soon. ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Well, I tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. Been sick with it for about a week and a half now, even after being vaccinated. Got a little bit better but then took a dive a couple days ago. And back to being short of breath somewhat and running a fever. My O2 levels are good though and only have a couple degrees fever. Not that worried about it, but I'm pretty weak


I'm sorry you have to deal with this because of your inconsiderate co-workers. Be sure to give them hell when you get back to work!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
fark cancer.

Natalie says fark cancer too.  She's the 18 year old daughter of a former coworker who has been fighting leukemia for six years and this week got the word that the docs are out of options.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: fark cancer.

Natalie says fark cancer too.  She's the 18 year old daughter of a former coworker who has been fighting leukemia for six years and this week got the word that the docs are out of options.


The daughter has it, or the Mom? Either way, that's awful. :(
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Well, I tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. Been sick with it for about a week and a half now, even after being vaccinated. Got a little bit better but then took a dive a couple days ago. And back to being short of breath somewhat and running a fever. My O2 levels are good though and only have a couple degrees fever. Not that worried about it, but I'm pretty weak


Oh no! Take care of yourself.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jack and I say "fark cancer"

(I also say "fark you, phone, why wouldn't you let me type that in the same post as the photo?")
 
