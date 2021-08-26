 Skip to content
(Delaware Online)   Get the dynamite
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beached Whale
Youtube ZdVHZwI8pcA
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Delaware, on top that. Guess that's how they get in the news today.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JJ Walker approves.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cape Henlopen has a great fishing pier, and I've caught 2 flounder of legal size there.

If you ever wanted to see horseshoe crabs it has them in spades during their mating season.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a Titleist?
i.redd.itView Full Size

The sea was angry that day my friends.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a east coast annex...

img.particlenews.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZdVHZwI8​pcA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I want that minute of my life back.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!
Youtube V6CLumsir34

I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, the real reason Biden didn't visit his beach house!

I wouldn't blame him one bit if he picked a Wilmington suburb over being near a dead whale.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know oil made from whale blubber is used in Lubicatining various joints on space fairing devices. Has the ability to work over wide ranges of temperatures.
I'm sure there is a Japanese company willing to remove that whale
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, pretty much. Only way to euthanize them. NSFW

Exploding Southern Right Whale on beach near Cape Town - 14 Sept 2005
Youtube JuVrMbwEtvs
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It kind of weirds me out to think that I was a first-grader when the Oregon State Highway Division detonated a whale.

/had no idea that it ever happened until the 1990s
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Cape Henlopen has a great fishing pier, and I've caught 2 flounder of legal size there.

If you ever wanted to see horseshoe crabs it has them in spades during their mating season.


it's a beautiful state park - was just there last Friday. caught a few nice flounder off the fishing pier before. didn't get to fish last week but did enjoy the evening view of the lighthouse with the sun setting over the bay

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to grab a close parking spot!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we sent all the whalers to the moon...

"We're whalers on the moon!"-Luna Park ride theme song (Futurama)
Youtube U8V2U7vTys0
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whale is trespassing!

Get a barge to pull it off our property.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.


Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't need dynamite. Just wait.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Finally, the real reason Biden didn't visit his beach house!

I wouldn't blame him one bit if he picked a Wilmington suburb over being near a dead whale.


Rode close by his Wilmington - excuse me Greenville - house today on my bike. No sign of the extra security that's present when he's in town. I suspect he has more important things to deal with today...
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: Yeah, pretty much. Only way to euthanize them. NSFW

[YouTube video: Exploding Southern Right Whale on beach near Cape Town - 14 Sept 2005]


Exploding southern right whale is the name of my alabamba gospel thrash band
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.

Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?


Where's the fun in that?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call Dr Kevorcaian.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Driver: [i.pinimg.com image 516x750]


I loved that part of the book when I read it in the '80s! I laughed so hard reading that I had tears going down my eyes. Definitely, one of the funniest novels of the hundreds of books I've read so far.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aww, I hoped it was Humphrey the Humpback Whale back for more action
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zjoik: NM Volunteer: Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.

Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?

Where's the fun in that?


I don't know.  I don't think parts of whale falling from the sky in big chunks is very fun.  I don't suppose being covered in a fine mist of whale blood and atomized blubber is much fun either.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I don't suppose being covered in a fine mist of whale blood and atomized blubber is much fun either.


It would be like being sprayed with Scotch guard. A shower wouldn't do it. You'd have to scrub your skin raw.
 
zjoik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: zjoik: NM Volunteer: Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.

Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?

Where's the fun in that?

I don't know.  I don't think parts of whale falling from the sky in big chunks is very fun.  I don't suppose being covered in a fine mist of whale blood and atomized blubber is much fun either.


Oh it certainly is, from the safety of either of a 400mm lens or some drone floating about.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Call Hancock, he's got this covered.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.

Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?


at that time beaches were under the provenance of the state's highway department, and having never dealt with a dead biological thing along these lines they treated it like a boulder blocking a highway.
 
sevenbucks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grew up hitting Cape Henlopen several times a summer with family there. Interesting place with the UBoat watch towers all around there, an old skool Dairy Queen, even more interesting with a whale there now. I think the last one I saw was the dead one that washed up in OC up the road from Lewes back in the 80's. It smelled.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For reference

offbeatoregon.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Lulz.  You ever watch TV alone at home and say "What the f*ck?!" loud?

That was one of those moments for me.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.

Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?


So, maybe a dumb response, but...
First, it's not easy to do a rescue in the surf. Getting lines through the surf and having the hp on the boats to do it. You could just as likely tear the tail off.  Wiki says a fin whale adult weighs 100k lbs. Was the beach in a place near an inlet where boats could get there easily? Was the equipment and expertise available? A lot of things would have to come together quickly. 
Second, there's the whale itself. How long before it is suffering vs. ability to save it? Also, often, whales beach again after being rescued. Little is understood about beaching, particularly solo events. So it's a cost benefit analysis and sometimes an attempt at mercy for a dying sentient being.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: NM Volunteer: Glitchwerks: I would have absolutely no idea what the headline referred to if the original video of that fateful day had not appeared in my YouTube feed.

[YouTube video: Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!]
I guess this isn't safe for lunch.

It might have been the dumbest day in history, but we've surpassed that with covidiots a million times over by now.

Dumb question, but why not get some chains and a few higgins boats or an LST from the Navy to drag it back into the water?

So, maybe a dumb response, but...
First, it's not easy to do a rescue in the surf. Getting lines through the surf and having the hp on the boats to do it. You could just as likely tear the tail off.  Wiki says a fin whale adult weighs 100k lbs. Was the beach in a place near an inlet where boats could get there easily? Was the equipment and expertise available? A lot of things would have to come together quickly. 
Second, there's the whale itself. How long before it is suffering vs. ability to save it? Also, often, whales beach again after being rescued. Little is understood about beaching, particularly solo events. So it's a cost benefit analysis and sometimes an attempt at mercy for a dying sentient being.


Third, even if it is dead and you are dragging it out to dispose of it in deep water, the tides and surf often will beach it further down the shore so you are expending a lot of effort to simply slowly move the rotting corpse down the coastline.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fin whale? It may be armed finned

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was assured this was not my personal erotica site.

What happened?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Get the dynamite

Sure thing, subby.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
