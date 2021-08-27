 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   When you play with fire, expect to get burned. When you try to rob a store that is not a gas station with a lighter, expect to be mocked severely   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Tomoharu Nakamura of Sapporo  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 hots, one cot, and all the beatings he desires.

For only 89 cents.

Great ROI.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it at least one of those adjustable lighters that was turned all the way up to flamethrower mode?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does a gas station hold a lighter?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: How does a gas station hold a lighter?


In very low regard?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe he had some patchouli incense as a threat
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He should have added a can of spray and then he would have had something that could have been a bit threatening.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do they feel about fire prevention in Japan? Are fire extinguishers mandated? I'd have been inclined to give him a blast with the fire extinguisher.

And it's a good practice to use one from time to time to be sure you'll know how to use it in an emergency.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sapporo man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Give me all your money or I'll help you light a cigarette to improve the odds that you get cancer."
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Was it at least one of those adjustable lighters that was turned all the way up to flamethrower mode?


The lighter combined with can of hairspray would have upped the ante a bit. Dude don't know nothin' about playing with fire.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: He should have added a can of spray and then he would have had something that could have been a bit threatening.


Yeah I figured I shoulda read through the posts first.

/welcome to Fark
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems he forgot to actually make the Molotov Cocktail.
 
Resin33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BuT iF yOu GeT rId Of GuNs CrImInAlS wIlL sTiLl GeT tHeM!
 
Resin33
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Was it at least one of those adjustable lighters that was turned all the way up to flamethrower mode?


If you remove the metal piece, you can continue to increase the the flame size. We used to make huge flamethrowers out of them as a kid.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: EnzoTheCoder: How does a gas station hold a lighter?

In very low regard?


Then why are they right next to the register?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you give a man a match, he will be warm for a few hours.

If you set a man on fire, he will be warm for life.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We should get a tictok challenge going.  Along the lines of the milk crate challenge.  Have people rob gas stations while pouring gasoline on themselves and holding a zippo lighter, threatening to light it.  It will be glorious.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: derpes_simplex: EnzoTheCoder: How does a gas station hold a lighter?

In very low regard?

Then why are they right next to the register?


They keep the scratch-offs from taking over the place.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

