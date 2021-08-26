 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Jesus, what now, Florida Man™? Oh, catching a record-breaking marlin in Maryland?   (foxnews.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet that fight was a thrill of a lifetime for the angler. Pretty sure the old man could have done without it.

Even though they are good eating, I don't have it me to take that old man. Tag and release for me. Yeah, I know it was a tournament.

Glad to see that most of the meat was donated to local food banks.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The biggest fish I ever caught was a six-pound walleye, and it was about as lively as a discarded shoe.

It was the most unsatisfying experience of my life outside of bad sex, but at least I got to eat the fish.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I caught a 110 lb sailfish in Costa Rica and that nearly killed me.

I cant imagine this shiat.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So did thy eat it, or is it just another trophy?

/if you ain't gonna eat it, dont kill it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So did thy eat it, or is it just another trophy?

/if you ain't gonna eat it, dont kill it.


They questioned it first.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well they say Ocean City is the white marlin capital, and this seagull I saw earlier this month I named Lefty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So did thy eat it, or is it just another trophy?

/if you ain't gonna eat it, dont kill it.


I hate catch and release fishermen. They just like to torture fish. Ha ha I got you to take this bait. Suck it up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
a blue marlon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blender61: Tag and release for me.


We have a winner.  Fish of all types and sizes are becoming more rare by the day which is why Chinese "Pirate" fishing ships are being fired upon and sunk when found where they shouldn't be.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IIRC, Ted Williams held a couple of ocean fishing records, along with his baseball records and aviation records.   Bit of an overachiever was he.
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, subby, what's so "Spiffy" about the further destruction of the ocean ecosystem, exactly?

Ocean sport fishing should be outlawed, end of story.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://nypost.com/article/crazy-flor​i​da-man-headlines-that-made-the-meme/

June 11, 2012: Florida man arrested for calling 911 after kitten denied entry into strip club

June 27, 2012: Florida man chews off another man's face

Oct. 23, 2014: Florida man once arrested for fighting drag queen with tiki torch runs for mayor

Jan. 1, 2015: Florida man trapped in unlocked closet for two days

Dec. 7, 2015: Florida man killed by alligator while hiding from cops

June 8, 2017: Florida man desperate for ride to Hooters calls 911

Jan. 9, 2018: Florida man tries to steal rack of ribs by stashing it in his pants

Jan. 8, 2019: Florida man insists syringes pulled from rectum aren't his

Feb. 13, 2019 : Florida man in dog costume filmed himself having sex with Siberian husky

May 9, 2019: Florida man arrested over 'I eat a-' sticker

Aug. 21, 2019: Florida man arrested after botched castration surgery

Sept. 5, 2019: Florida man protects car from Hurricane Dorian by parking it in kitchen

Oct. 7, 2019: Florida man arrested for trying to get alligator drunk

Oct. 22, 2019: Florida Man on Segway charged with DUI

Oct. 23, 2019: Florida man busted feeding iguanas to alligator in jail zoo

Nov. 6, 2019: Florida man groped Disney World princess while wife sat next to him

June 11, 2020: Florida man fights off alligator that attacked his dog

June 16, 2020: Florida man bitten in the face by alligator while playing disc golf

July 20, 2020: Florida man tries to evade arrest by cartwheeling away from cops

Oct. 9, 2020: Florida men catch 18.9-foot Burmese python
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So did thy eat it, or is it just another trophy?

/if you ain't gonna eat it, dont kill it.


Pretty sure they'll die if they eat it
 
