(YouTube)   Inside the Wienermobile   (youtube.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Replace the windshield washer fluid with condensed milk for some LOLZ.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was wondering about this earlier today. Subby, stop reading my mind or I'm going to mouser you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ejection seats.

Nice.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How do they not have a single appliance in there with which to cook hotdogs.  They don't even have a microwave, for cryin' out loud.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: How do they not have a single appliance in there with which to cook hotdogs.  They don't even have a microwave, for cryin' out loud.


Am I the only one who eats them cold, right out of the pack?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Am I the only one who eats them cold, right out of the pack?


I've only heated up a hot pocket once. I'll eat them once defrosted.

I hate burning the top side of my mouth...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stopped after five seconds. Too many bad puns.
 
surlyjason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That looks NOTHINGlike the inside of the BangBus.  Lame and fake video.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Weinermobile AKA The PG-13 Bangbus
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh once again seconds too late on the most obvious joke.

- That's what she said.
 
Max Wedge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think I'd rather see the Johnsonville tractor-trailer grill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went to UW Madison and the hotel I worked at was where they held hot dog high (Oscar Meyer is headquartered in Madison). all six wienermobiles were in the parking lot. it is a pretty serious thing, a hard to get into internship/job. the people were very nice and I did get a tour of a wienermobile. I got a wiener matchbox car, a wiener plushy and a wiener whistle.
wiener.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They used to shoot a lot of advertisements near the waterfront where I lived in Victoria, the Weiner Mobile was there one weekend.

When no one was looking, I got to run my hand along the smooth wienerness of it's swollen franks, not a memory that a young boy tends to forget.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: Am I the only one who eats them cold, right out of the pack?

I've only heated up a hot pocket once. I'll eat them once defrosted.

I hate burning the top side of my mouth...


I hear you.
Sometimes you want diarrhea and you want it right now.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: How do they not have a single appliance in there with which to cook hotdogs.  They don't even have a microwave, for cryin' out loud.

Am I the only one who eats them cold, right out of the pack?


That's weird.  It's like eating a dead hot dog right out of its shelf in the morgue.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Won't get me to click on a link like that again, even if they call it by another name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought the Ron Jeremy threads were under the Entertainment tag.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chucknasty: and a wiener whistle.


An all beef weiner whistle?
 
