 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Department of Justice)   Chiropractor, accused of fraud--but then, I repeat myself--pays $290K to settle false claims allegations   (justice.gov) divider line
22
    More: Misc, Fraud, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. state, United States, U.S. Department of Labor, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Health care  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 6:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe what you want, Submitter. I swear by my Chiro. I have way less headaches, pinch pain and spasms when I go regularly. Almost none. 10-15 days out and the shiat hits the fan.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chiropractors are masseuses who know what they are doing. As long as you don't expect miracles, you will probably have a good experience with one, specifically if you have back pain or neck pain.

If your chiropractor starts spouting off about how your chronic allergies are caused by spinal alignment - find a different one.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Believe what you want, Submitter. I swear by my Chiro. I have way less headaches, pinch pain and spasms when I go regularly. Almost none. 10-15 days out and the shiat hits the fan.


I have a similar experience. Medical doctors will tell you over and over again that chiropractors don't really help, but I've never heard of a standard physician being able to do a damn thing for back pain. They can give you drugs or recommend surgery. And the surgery hardly ever works.

I'll stick with the chiro.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Levittown. A place built specifically for racists and people who are generally assholes.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
aLiGnMeNt
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Read the releases you sign when you visit a chiropractor and think carefully.

Good friend of mine, ex-pro mountain biker, had her back destroyed by a reputable one with zero recourse afterward. Spent years afterward in pain most of the time and still can't really ride.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The chiropractor I went to years ago said that pregnant women would call to make an appointment for when they had the baby, they would bring it in and he would adjust the spine, there was even a young couple there with a baby...I have never heard of that, he must have been bullshiating.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like his morals and ethics were out of alignment.
 
IDisME
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next time at a chiropractor, when he cracks your neck, go limp and soil yourself.  He's gonna laugh, whooo boy.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IDisME: Next time at a chiropractor, when he cracks your neck, go limp and soil yourself.  He's gonna laugh, whooo boy.


Hey. That's my signature move for any situation. Even foreplay.
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah well I'm Teddy farking OSTEOPATH from the major farking LEAGUES

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd go to a chiro before I'd let a doctor put screws in my back.  Chiros have helped me more than once after wrenching my back out.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: The chiropractor I went to years ago said that pregnant women would call to make an appointment for when they had the baby, they would bring it in and he would adjust the spine, there was even a young couple there with a baby...I have never heard of that, he must have been bullshiating.


There are plenty of YT vids of chiropractors cracking babies.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, there's still time to train for a new career in professional wrestling...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mixed results for me.  Physical therapy after car accidents was helpful, he was honest when he go to the point when he said he could keep taking my money but I wasn't going to get any better.  Sent me to a trigger point guy who actually fixed the problem.

Another chiropractor said it looked like my son had leg longer than the and did a little thing with his foot and shoe that "confirmed" it. That of course led to some therapy.  Years later, I found out that little trick was actually an optical illusion, or basically fraud in this case.  If I knew that back then, we would have had quick heart to heart about fraud, malpractice and me physically altering the length of his legs.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are good ones and bad ones. I've had severe sciatic nerve pain off and on for over 20 years. Usually a couple of pops relive the pain. Two years ago was the worst it has ever been and after four appointments, my chiro said he had done all he could do, and I needed to go see a 'real' doctor. We chuckled, but he was right and I ended up needing an ESI.
I used to see a chiro that insisted I needed to come every other day for the best results...no, thanks. Who has time for that?
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chiropractor are advanced massage..   fine for what they do, but if they want to put you in some extended regimen or any other cure run away
 
ktybear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Somacandra: Believe what you want, Submitter. I swear by my Chiro. I have way less headaches, pinch pain and spasms when I go regularly. Almost none. 10-15 days out and the shiat hits the fan.

I have a similar experience. Medical doctors will tell you over and over again that chiropractors don't really help, but I've never heard of a standard physician being able to do a damn thing for back pain. They can give you drugs or recommend surgery. And the surgery hardly ever works.

I'll stick with the chiro.


Well, the medical doctor I had for my back suggested physiotherapy, so I think he treated my back pain very efficiently.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My chiropractor cured my fibromyalgia and Lyme disease.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: If your chiropractor starts spouting off about how your chronic allergies are caused by spinal alignment - find a different one.


One of the most crushing moments for my faith in medicine was when the owner of the restaurant I worked at had his chiro buddy come give us all a presentation about how chiropractic will cure every conceivable ill.   I got all excited because I had several of the conditions he listed and it didn't occur to me that a 'doctor' could be full of shiat.   The other crushing moments were in college when I saw the numskulls studying pre-med and then in real life when I discovered doctors were more like the leads cop from Big Lebowski than House.
 
SirMadness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like this farking headline. It's about time somebody tried a joke.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.