(The State)   Now to interrupt your daily scheduled international chaos, it looks like Kilauea is going to erupt   (thestate.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What? Again? We don't have time for a volcanic eruption. They'll cut into General Hospital again with "news alerts," just like they did with Biden.

/😡
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimmy Buffett - Volcano
Youtube 4WZdoOzL0_4
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody up for a barbecue?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like saying I'm about to watch porn.  It's pretty much a continuous stream of super-heated ejecta.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on my analysis of recent trends, seismic data and wind currents, I predict it will erupt with such force that the burning ejecta will land directly on top of Haiti.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, why the hell not.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? Wasn't aware that it has stopped. Feel bad for the locals that sell water to the tourists when then come back from seeing the 'live eruption'. When I was there it was $1/bottle of water at 8 AM, but $10/bottle in the afternoon - only works if the rubes go out on the lava field over midday. Glad to see that that business model will be back!
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The volcano has erupted 34 times since 1952, according to USGS. From 1983 to 2018, the activity "nearly continuous."

Oh noez, the nearly continuously active volcano is becoming active again?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lava kills COVID better than bleach.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats what happens when you don't rake up the pebbles.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ran out of virgins again, Hawai'i?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's like saying I'm about to watch porn.  It's pretty much a continuous stream of super-heated ejecta.


Have you gone to a doctor about it?  They've got some great antibiotics these days.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Ran out of virgins again, Hawai'i?


I'm pretty sure the volcano is tired of bjs with teeth
 
GreenSun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Killua vs Youpi
Youtube BYUiaa2hzZ8
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to toss a virgin in now while it's acting randy, or wait until it's erupting?
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yet another one of Biden's failures to control a dangerous onslaught of events even in the homeland. Endangering us all. Sad, really.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's one of the most active volcanoes in the history of mankind. It's been in a state of constant eruption for most of the last 250 years, with the most recent eruption ending less than 4 months ago, and a nearly 40 year eruption ending in 2018. It's one of the few places in the world where you can book your trip years in advance and still have a reasonable expectation of seeing lava when you get there.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Odd, USGS just lowered the alert level to yellow. So maybe not to worry. Plus, the eruptions of Kilauea are rarely explosive but rather flowing spectacles.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's free real estate.

Well, maybe not free, but it is at least new real estate.
 
patowen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was at a party where Kahlua erupted.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
and yet Pahoa is still full of hippies.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: It's free real estate.

Well, maybe not free, but it is at least new real estate.


So I had to look it up, and it would seem that HI courts have decided that if a lava flow creates new land, it becomes federal land if it's contiguous to the national park, but otherwise it becomes Hawaii state property, even if it would otherwise form an extension of privately-owned land.
 
almejita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eruption (2015 Remaster)
Youtube M4Czx8EWXb0
 
Gotfire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The orange watch alert level is the second-highest level"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has anybody considered that the volcano doesn't want virgins?  Maybe it wants a no holes barred pornstar?  Full air tight DVDA  and the piss drinking.  Full on tictok star doing a doodoo contract in Dubai.  Maybe the volcano wants to get nasty?
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's like saying I'm about to watch porn.  It's pretty much a continuous stream of super-heated ejecta.


Once again, proof that fark is Not my personal erotica site.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patowen: I was at a party where Kahlua erupted.


I hope you had ice, chocolate sauce and milk handy
 
