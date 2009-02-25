 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1346, the French were routed at the Battle of Crecy by showers of arrows from English longbows, in a decisive defeat which showed the waning power of the mounted knight
40
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was also about the time that the French tactic of lobbing farm animals at their enemies became obsolete.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was a SCA Archery shoot years ago that commemorated this battle. Targets were recycled from a previous shoot, but cutting the legs off of some knight, and mounted knight targets, and setting them up down range as if sinking in deep mud.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Bien joué, mec."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I see TFA left out the French basically having to wade through deep mud to reach the English positions.

/If I had a nickel for every battle French Knights got slaughtered after bogging down in mud, I have at least $0.15.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic read.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wondersinthedark.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Same thing happened 60 years later
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a Photoshop contest I did long ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was also the battle that *allegedly* gave the world the middle finger salute.  The French used to cut off the middle fingers of captured English bowmen, because you can't draw a long bow without a middle finger.  So, as the French were retreating, the English bowmen gave them the one finger salute to show that they still had their middle fingers.

//alledgedly
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The English knew how powerful the longbow could be in the hands of experienced archers; the English basically adopted Welsh designs and techniques after they extracted a heavy price from Edward I's conquest.

Keegan was of the opinion that the longbow itself was less of a wonder weapon than popular English history would have you believe, that the English victories at Crecy, and especially Agincourt relied on the English using terrain to near perfection, otherwise it would have been much more difficult to keep French men-at-arms away from the archers.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keep the politi-trolling out of a history thread.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most books on great military disasters mention Crecy.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Closer to 70, you'd think the french would have learned; "arrows pointy, make face bad feeling."
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ummmmm no. Its one of a loooooooong list where the battle was decided by conditions on the field, not by the tech used in it. An arrow from a longbow CANNOT puncture armor if it is fired in an arc, because the only speed it will have at the end is terminal velocity, which is far, FAR slower than when its fired flat.

If someone is in chain mail only and you have a point instead of a broadheqd, it might puncture skin an inch or two. All the arrows really do is create chaos
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Click Clack Brothers:  The French lost because they drove Renaults to the battlefield.

And who's father smells of elderberries now?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or the Peace sign since they might have used their index and middle finger.

//super alledgely
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or "Don't charge archers through a field of mud", especially in heavy armor.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edward's 10,000 longbowmen

That's crécy, bruh...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The BRITs still use the two fingered outward facing hand salute to indicate "up yours". The British king threatened to cut off both fingers of the right hand of every archer that was captured. So when the British army marched into the city they held both fingers to show that they won.
 
special20
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I dunno, that dash shifter was a real tactical advantage. The French could stay heads up during the (albeit slow) assault.
static.cargurus.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
onettechnologiesindia.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/obscure?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Every account I have read of the battle states that the largest number of French casualties were caused by longbow archers, both in French knights and their horses, as the English knights were fighting dismounted. Also, they were not volleying in an arc after they put the Genovese to flight - they were firing level into the French horsemen as they tried to charge up the hill or into their flanks as they tried to engage the footmen defending the crest.

Don't get me wrong: Phillip's incompetence played a huge role in the battle. He chose to meet the English on ground of their choosing, pressed the attack early so that his Genovese crossbowmen were without the large shields they normally used to protect themselves while reloading, and then directed his own knights to kill the Genovese mercenaries when they retreated because without that protection, the longbowmen were slaughtering them. The French never got really organized and Edward took full advantage of that.

Also, the bodkin was *very* effective against mail, and the vast majority of combatants on both sides were wearing nothing better than that. It's Agincourt that sees most of the men at arms in plate.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Later on of course the French simply adopted cannon and that, plus a few weak English kings and the general difficulty of waging war remotely, was pretty much it.

Which is a shame, an English/Aquitanian state would have been cool.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's well recorded that the steel warheads fired from a 6 foot longbow will go through an armoured leg, a leather saddle and a couple of inches into the horse, they could also kill at 100 yards, 200 feet more than a crossbow.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
that's a real douche headline, subby.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Indeed
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I gotta admit - the French women I've slept with have had pretty stinky vaginas.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The infantry charge nearly worked, despite the prepared defensive position of the English. The French kept on coming despite the arrows until they ran into the English melee infantry (including the men-at-arms), and even then it appears to have been a close fight. Later on when the archers had to try and fend off a French cavalry charge on their own at Patay in 1429 the result was a very solid French victory.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1) There is no evidence for the "two fingers" salute coming from this battle - none whatsoever.  It's just an apocryphal story and anyone who claims it in a book is being lazy.  Sorry.

2) It's not "chain mail" - that's as redundant a statement as "PIN number".  Mail is made out of chain - it's known simply as "mail".
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And from each other.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A 102gm arrow shot from a yew bow (draw wt=65kg @ .8m)  traveling @ 47.23 m/s yields 113.76 joules. (more KE than broad-heads  w/ 90% of the range)
That'll pop right thru yer brigandine @ up to 40 deg from perpendicular.
If only the Blackfeet had had longbows....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It was the two finger salute, which is a reverse peace symbol, that to this day is the English equivalent of the middle finger.  Middle finger represents a dick, with the knuckles of the two fingers beside it making balls, and I think it goes back to Roman days, but I may be mistaken.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Phillip brought twice as many men to the fight. Edward knew it would be a narrow thing and took reasonable steps to achieve a victory. If the French infantry had reached the English lines largely unmolested, it would have been a bloodbath for the English. The longbow was a decisive force multiplier at Crecy. That the French learned to counter it  almost a hundred years after the battle we are talking about is not surprising.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yes - Archers vs a cavalry charge on solid ground do not typically do well.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

My mom had a Renault 4 when we lived in Lagos. The dash shifter was... odd.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TIL an army with 10,000 longbowmen is "underequipped"
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wrongo.....     https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mail_a​nd​_plate_armour
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The history being written in Afghanistan today will be cited for the next thousand years.

I hope.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I think that was more Agincourt.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Henry V dying young had a lot to do with it as well. Had he lived to an old age, he might have successfully merged the two kingdoms.
 
