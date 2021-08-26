 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1794, President George Washington decided to subdue the Whiskey Rebellion, as irate farmers angry at taxes over distillery products threatened to switch to violence instead of just lots of boos   (history.com) divider line
14
    More: Vintage, Thomas Jefferson, President George Washington, George Washington, first great test of Washington, Alexander Hamilton, President of the United States, Whiskey Rebellion, general populace  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Wershingtin county
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Welcome to Wershingtin county cahnty


FTFYinz
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: vudukungfu: Welcome to Wershingtin county cahnty

FTFYinz


Worshington caahny

Get it right ya jagoffs
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish we could do this with all the MAGAts and Covidiots today.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The military should step in and subdue whoever's idea it was to make Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The military should step in and subdue whoever's idea it was to make Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey.


This and I just threw up in my mouth a little. I bought that is even worse. Jim maybe. It was like $7 for a quart. They should have paid me $20 to take it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ernie and Bert Observe a George Washington painting
Youtube iBQ-NLskFg0
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know that they are just troll dipshiats, and probably salty from /r/mgtow having been banned recently, so you act out however you can.

But, it takes a special kind of chud dipshiat to worship the guy who invited the taliban to camp david on 9/11, set 5,000 members of their army free, made a deal to exit afghanistan, and then go "farkiNg bIDeN" in reponse to this.

Oh well, losers gotta lose.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iBQ-NLsk​Fg0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


For a (sightly) more serious take:
The American Revolution - OverSimplified (Part 2)
Youtube rtYC2jx1LM0
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
President Washington mustered his troops about a half-mile from my front door. There are signs to prove it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
America needs a leader which will put down the 21st century conservative rebellion.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cheez_Wit: President Washington mustered his troops about a half-mile from my front door. There are signs to prove it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wish we could do this with all the MAGAts and Covidiots today.


I don't think there's enough time to get that taken care of today
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.