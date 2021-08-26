 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Atlanta)   If you're going to steal a mortuary van, make sure there are no dead bodies in the back. Also, make sure the doors are closed tightly   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Georgia, DeKalb County, Georgia, Rockdale County, Georgia, mortuary van, prime suspect, Conyers Police Capt. Kim Lucas, Conyers, Georgia, Georgia man accused  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 8:04 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this episode of Six Feet Under.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's my fetish.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ew no, that would be scary.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't know they could go that fast.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's the point of even stealing a body van if you down intend to slide through a major intersection and pop a corpse out the back?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you drive it wrong enough it could have another dead body in it. Saves them a trip.
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My sister in laws father was a minister and she told us this funny thing that he did once. He had to due a funeral for a man, but his back went out. He could not sit up in a car, so he rode laying in the back next to the coffee. They were stopped at a light and he felt the need to sit up. Apparently the people in the car next to his did not expect to see him sit up. As his car drove on they were just sitting there, so he waved.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody is on their way to a happy Halloween!
 
rummonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: My sister in laws father was a minister and she told us this funny thing that he did once. He had to due a funeral for a man, but his back went out. He could not sit up in a car, so he rode laying in the back next to the coffee. They were stopped at a light and he felt the need to sit up. Apparently the people in the car next to his did not expect to see him sit up. As his car drove on they were just sitting there, so he waved.


I'm just glad to see I'm not the only person who is in a daily life and death struggle with their cell phone's autocorrect.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I saw this episode of Six Feet Under.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Done in one!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Were they being chased by Charlie Sheen and Christie Swanson in a blue beamer?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess you've never heard of caltrops.
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: That's my fetish.


I said that to my wife at a funeral.  She sternly stood up and apologized to those in ear-shot and walked to the back of the room to stand.

I need to stop drinking before funerals.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Espirit de Corpse?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.