 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   Suddenly, Hurricane Ida   (weather.com) divider line
15
    More: PSA, Tropical cyclone, National Hurricane Center, Gulf of Mexico, hurricane-force winds, Caribbean, early Saturday, forecast path, good time  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 2:35 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This one looks likely to blow up quickly in the last 24 hours before landfall. It will be disrupted by passage over Cuba and need time to reorganize, but once it does, there's nothing but warm water between Ida and the LA coast.

Stay safe, and start making plans now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi... hospitals are already overflowing with COVID patients... this is going to be bad
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Major hurricane predicted
s.w-x.coView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cool. More rain.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida pro-covid areas with hospitals full of covid scumbags need to be hit by a CAT5 hurricane.

I'll laugh my ass off when hospitals tell plague rats in the ICU that well guess what, we're leaving your ass because hurricane. Thoughts and prayers.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, the ocean is taking it's anti-depressant medication, I see.
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
motherjones.comView Full Size


You all are FAKE NEWS!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi... hospitals are already overflowing with COVID patients... this is going to be bad


Don't forget Alabama and Florida, too.

Hurricanes can change their minds faster than a bipolar wife going through menopause.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fu*k me.

I was just thinking that in addition to the stupefying urban tropical heat, Houston could really use about 3 feet of water everywhere.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi... hospitals are already overflowing with COVID patients... this is going to be bad


Nah people in the path of the storm can just tell it they have rights.
 
toddism
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to be miss ida ho.

//old joke
///not a good one
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well crap. I am currently on the left edge and get to see if this matches last year with all the snap turns into Louisiana. I don't wanna flee again and I definitely don't want my house to get knocked down.

Good times. Good times.
 
monstera
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ida'clare!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every.farking.year
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.