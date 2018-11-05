 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Seriously, not now giant alien cannibal slugs (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
17
posted to Main » and STEM » on 26 Aug 2021 at 3:50 PM



felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Salt gun, like a flamethrower. Spray'em down.
 
special20
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There must be a decent recipe somewhere.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

special20: There must be a decent recipe somewhere.


Ask the French.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA "chasing down other species of slug at speeds of up to six inches per hour " -- almost as fast as the government moves!
 
peachpicker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a leopard slug crawl several feet up the side of my garage the other day, just to curl up there and take a nap. What's up with that? I imagine he was eaten by a crow before too long.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ohio, not Poland
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA "chasing down other species of slug at speeds of up to six inches per hour " -- almost as fast as the government moves!


Later, it says "six inches per minute" which is more in accord with government standards, but I move six inches faster than that.
 
special20
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: special20: There must be a decent recipe somewhere.

Ask the French.


I did. They prefer snails.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

special20: The Irresponsible Captain: special20: There must be a decent recipe somewhere.

Ask the French.

I did. They prefer snails.


I prefer fast food.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

special20: There must be a decent recipe somewhere.


Be careful what you eat.

He ate a slug on a dare, became paralyzed and died | CNN
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I had a leopard slug crawl several feet up the side of my garage the other day, just to curl up there and take a nap. What's up with that? I imagine he was eaten by a crow before too long.

[Fark user image 425x566]

/Ohio, not Poland


How can you tell a difference?
Just kidding. I actually like Ohio... From a distance.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: special20: The Irresponsible Captain: special20: There must be a decent recipe somewhere.

Ask the French.

I did. They prefer snails.

I prefer fast food.


O.k.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

special20: There must be a decent recipe somewhere.


A swimming pool full of garlic butter should do it. Turn the pool heater up a bit et voilà.
 
goodncold
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Apparently they have sex with themselves.

You have to respect that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

goodncold: Apparently they have sex with themselves.

You have to respect that.


I also masturbate.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Giant alien Cannibal slugs are the new villans for teenage mutant ninja turtles
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: goodncold: Apparently they have sex with themselves.

You have to respect that.

I also masturbate.


Respect bro!!
 
mufhugger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

goodncold: NM Volunteer: goodncold: Apparently they have sex with themselves.

You have to respect that.

I also masturbate.

Respect bro!!


These guys just high fived and got stuck together
 
