(Yahoo)   Women gets over 5 million Tik Tok views stuffing ear of corn into tight hole   (yahoo.com) divider line
57
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Luckily, all corn cobs are the exact diameter of the ones she specifically chose. No one had ever thought of doing something like that before.

/but hey at least she got her 5m views
//we can only hope she gets milkshake duck'd next
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop calling these life hacks.  You didn't hack anything, you had an idea.  We have been doing this for thousands of years, it's not that impressive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go, fatty.

A faster way to cram food into our gullets is just what America needs.


I miss the days back when stupid magazines called crap like this "tips" instead of "hacks" like Corn Lady is some kind of TRON level techno-wizard.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really not difficult at all to remove corn from an ear. Your teeth, or at most a knife, will make quick work of it. Nothing, absolutely farking nothing, is simplified by the introduction of a bucket and a Bundt pan into the process.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't  love buttered corn?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like they're boiling the ears first anyway. Defeats the purpose if you have good, fresh corn.

Just use farking canned corn if you're going to boil it--saves you the trouble of removing it from the cob by default.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually get paid, a pittance probably, to write "stories" that consist of something someone posted on social media and a recap of what some of the people commenting on the post said.

SuzieLotsOfNumbers said "I'm going to do this now!"
Studman69 said "Wow! that's great!"
PetMyMonkey8321 said "I like CORN!"

(did I reach my minimum word count to get paid for this article yet?)
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useful in all knifeless kitchens
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peachpicker: It's really not difficult at all to remove corn from an ear. Your teeth, or at most a knife, will make quick work of it. Nothing, absolutely farking nothing, is simplified by the introduction of a bucket and a Bundt pan into the process.


And now you have to wash a bucket and a Bundt pan.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onlyfans looks on jealously.
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Weird More Corn
Youtube 6TMOMTtAMBI
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys ever see a hippo take a shiat?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark buys and cooks corn-on-the-cob only to shave the corn off to eat it?  Just buy a bag of frozen corn, if that's what you want.  corn-on-the-cob is meant to be eaten off the cob, with butter.  The fark is wrong with some of you people.  Jiminy farking Christmas!  farking weirdos!
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be the Midwest.  The only place where they have too much corn and Bundt cakes.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Stop calling these life hacks.  You didn't hack anything, you had an idea.  We have been doing this for thousands of years, it's not that impressive.


Please get off your phone, I just want to pay for my Slurpee
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted to point out that Yahoo made the most pointless video in the history of videos. Here's some corn! Here's a Bundt cake pan! Here's a kid eating it, still on the cob, thus negating what we have just told you! It costs money, so here's what money looks like.

Somebody actually put time and effort into that, FFS. Just show us the farking TikTok.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Stop calling these life hacks.  You didn't hack anything, you had an idea.  We have been doing this for thousands of years, it's not that impressive.



She didn't even have an idea.  Using a bundt or circle pan to shave kernels off (un-boiled) corn isn't new.  It's not in any way superior to just using a knife, and it's absolutely not some new idea.  She saw someone else do it, then did it herself on video.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: It looks like they're boiling the ears first anyway. Defeats the purpose if you have good, fresh corn.

Just use farking canned corn if you're going to boil it--saves you the trouble of removing it from the cob by default.


Milk boiled corn would like you to stfu.

/I prefer it grilled, no additions needed, but milk boiled corn on the cob is delicious.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: You guys ever see a hippo take a shiat?


As a matter of fact yes-yes I have
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Who the fark buys and cooks corn-on-the-cob only to shave the corn off to eat it?  Just buy a bag of frozen corn, if that's what you want.  corn-on-the-cob is meant to be eaten off the cob, with butter.  The fark is wrong with some of you people.  Jiminy farking Christmas!  farking weirdos!


So all people with loose front teeth or dentures shouldn't eat or be allowed to eat corn. That'll serve them right. And all those people in wheelchairs should be banned from eating fresh fruit because they can't go to a pick-it-yourself farm and get it fresh. I think you're onto something here.
 
rednickel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, this is way less macabre than what I've come to expect from Corncob TV

I Think You Should Leave - Spectrum and Funerals
Youtube 0Rn5QdO07d8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can o' corn

phorcys-static.ewg.orgView Full Size

/ we
// call it
/// maize
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't be so hard if she used the Cobb Quickie

My invention helps you butter your corn on the cob (The Cob Quicky)
Youtube A2goIhnIy1Y
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: You guys ever see a hippo take a shiat?


From now on, I'm going to say this when arriving at a party.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johndalek: Salmon: You guys ever see a hippo take a shiat?

As a matter of fact yes-yes I have


good, we're on the same team, then.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x477]


Glorious
 
paswa17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I just wanted to point out that Yahoo made the most pointless video in the history of videos. Here's some corn! Here's a Bundt cake pan! Here's a kid eating it, still on the cob, thus negating what we have just told you! It costs money, so here's what money looks like.

Somebody actually put time and effort into that, FFS. Just show us the farking TikTok.


What if they had some program that scans the words in the article, then matches those with stock photos/videos and drops in some generic background music?

That is actually a good - and completely awful - idea.

I prefer to think some video designer had to put together this pointless video by hand.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Way to go, fatty.

A faster way to cram food into our gullets is just what America needs.


I miss the days back when stupid magazines called crap like this "tips" instead of "hacks" like Corn Lady is some kind of TRON level techno-wizard.


Psst, hey, let me let you on a little secret: Corn is a vegetable.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
THIS CORN IS RAW!
Youtube btZi6EiIXbY
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next up: Her "hack" for blanching multiple ears of corn at a time in a cooler with boiling water. Genius! Sheer, unadulterated genius!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A commercial version of this has been available for as long as I can remember, it's like an apple corer and has an actual metal blade so it would be much more efficient than trying to force cobs through a bundt cake pan.

My grandparents who were both farmers had them, though like most people they found a good knife to be just as if not more effecient.   I was an Iowa farm kid, so sue me.

LET'S USE TOOLS!  LIFE HACK!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread delivers.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mmm!  Degloved corm.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Glorious


It's an oldy but goodie...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is not new.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rednickel: I have to say, this is way less macabre than what I've come to expect from Corncob TV

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Rn5QdO0​7d8]


Came here to post CornCobTV.

/SHE DIDN'T RIG SHIAT
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rednickel: I have to say, this is way less macabre than what I've come to expect from Corncob TV

[YouTube video: I Think You Should Leave - Spectrum and Funerals]


Wow, your vlog sucks
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Corn on the cob has a limited shelf time. Good corn on the cob is picked that day. There are many farmers markets that have fresh corn. If it's over 3 days from the field then all those sweet sweet sugars turn to starch. Between sugars turning to starch, and dehydration, you need fresh corn. Now for what she is doing... go buy a bag of frozen corn, you'll be happier with the results.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Corn goes down in the hole...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: dothemath: Way to go, fatty.

A faster way to cram food into our gullets is just what America needs.


I miss the days back when stupid magazines called crap like this "tips" instead of "hacks" like Corn Lady is some kind of TRON level techno-wizard.

Psst, hey, let me let you on a little secret: Corn is a vegetable.


Not when its dried ground up and made into a flour. Then it's a starch.
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Life hack? Lol. If you aren't eating it fresh off of the cob, you're stupid.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do we even bother to eat corn, anyway? I mean, nothing happens to it, right?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
... and the other guy says, "Ha ha! While you were in the barn banging that ugly hag  I was out here eating hot buttered corn on the cob!"
 
