(wtnh.com)   If only he had some way to hide his identity   (wtnh.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The chin diaper bandit
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mugshot kind of looks like a fatter, sadder Henry Rollins.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even if that isn't a gun, he's got a non-biodegradable plastic bag!   Those things are choking hazards!

(Hits the deck cowering in fear, along with the sea creatures I regularly bank with.)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bridgeport man robs bank with object that appears to be a gun, flees in taxi

If that "appears" to be a gun to you then you need to stop driving immediately and have someone drive you to the eye doctor. You're going blind son!
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
....Heeeeere's your sign.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't know what he's holding. A hunk of chocolate? A lump of melted plastic? What a weirdo.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: Mugshot kind of looks like a younger, fatter, sadder Henry Rollins. Jeremy Irons.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wearing a pair of glasses works well for Superman.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like a gun designed by someone that was described by someone who had never seen a gun before.

Or it's the not as famous as it's older brother K1909 Overtrigger Underbarrel plastic bag special
 
tekmo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did Ted Cruz have an accident in college?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was in a local Chinese take-out place recently, and while waiting for my food some moran comes up to me and starts yapping about how I must be living in fear because I was wearing a mask. I told him that I didn't wear the mask because of a virus (I do, actually) but so I could avoid being picked up on government facial recognition software.

I pointed to the security camera in the Fortune Cookie Express and asked him how hard he thought it would be for the FBI to hack into that system.

His eyes got real big and he shut up and left me alone.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSI last week, it confuses forensics when the fingerprints are backwards.  'It matches his right hand, but this is on the left side of the weapon.'

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a bong in a bag?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah! Fresh Fish, boys!    *Fresh Fish! Fresh Fish Fresh Fish!*
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It appears to be a stapler. Which is still capable of firing projectiles. When it's not wrapped in the bag you get for your sizer at the corner liquor store.

I say execute him for the chin strap mask thing alone.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I sorry, what did you say?
Mmmmmm.
Sorry Sir, your voice is muffled.
Mmm, oh, is this better?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who IS that unmasked man?!?

...

it's just Bill
he's a taxi driver
he lives over there
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why does anyone still try robbing a bank? I can't even remember reading about a bank robber getting away with it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Why does anyone still try robbing a bank? I can't even remember reading about a bank robber getting away with it.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Jesus saves, but George Nelson withdraws.
 
