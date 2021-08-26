 Skip to content
(Road & Track)   YouTube idiot who posted multiple videos of himself stunt driving through a creek and damaging it ordered to pay $53K in fines. Says 'I had no idea it was illegal to drive through a creek. I'm not the type to destroy natural resources.'   (roadandtrack.com) divider line
    YouTube, Law, York, Pennsylvania, Michael Hyssong  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I had no idea it was illegal to drive through a creek," Hyssong told the York Daily Record. "I'm an outdoors guy. I hike and I've never even littered in my life. I'm not the type to destroy natural resources."

Sing, sing Hyssong
Sing out loud
Sing out strong
Sing of good things not bad
Sing of happy not sad

Don't worry if it's not good enough
for anyone else to hear
Just, sing, sing Hyssong
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have to hand fill gabions with no deet all summer.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully his insurance company used that video as evidence to deny his claim and cancel his policy.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?


My guess would be "no."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?


I remember this guy.  He instagrams himself destroying expensive toys such as 700hp pickup trucks and ATVs.  No, he doesn't make enough.  He looks to be spending the remainder of Grandpa's money.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personal video production is a plague on humanity.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ms. accidentally dumped a shovel full of gravel in the riparian zone on our gold claim. I spent a farking hour picking stones up to make it look undisturbed since I was there to take pictures of the work site for my gov't paperwork.

Don't fark with waterways. They are a red tape nightmare.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: The Ms. accidentally dumped a shovel full of gravel in the riparian zone on our gold claim. I spent a farking hour picking stones up to make it look undisturbed since I was there to take pictures of the work site for my gov't paperwork.

Don't fark with waterways. They are a red tape nightmare.


is it 1849 again?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: He is exactly the type to destroy natural resources, and video himself doing it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure this guy is an epic bag of medium sized cocks but that looks pretty fun.

And how the fu*k do you break a creek? Looks like he flew over it pretty good.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bullshiat. There are plenty of dirt roads in Indiana that include creek crossings.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sponsored by Smurfshork VPN.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law says you can't drive your car on the creek. But he was just riding his little mule.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That gif in TFA looks like a real good way to fark your truck up.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was doing a GIS to put together some lame gag but I found this and it's better than anything I was planning.

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Sponsored by Smurfshork VPN.


Better than ball shampoo at least.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the fark out of here with your mud-bogging. Did I stutter? Get the fark out of here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


But I have to use it just like it said in the ad, or my penis will stop working!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can afford to trash a TRX, you can afford triple the fine he was given.

Also, the state is overreacting
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: SumoJeb: The Ms. accidentally dumped a shovel full of gravel in the riparian zone on our gold claim. I spent a farking hour picking stones up to make it look undisturbed since I was there to take pictures of the work site for my gov't paperwork.

Don't fark with waterways. They are a red tape nightmare.

is it 1849 again?



Don't be daft.

If it were 1849, the red tape would be sepia-toned.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm an outdoors guy. I hike and I've never even littered in my life. I'm not the type to destroy natural resources."

"it's not MY consumption that is the problem!"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?


F*ck the truck. They don't belong in pristine rivers and creeks. All summer I've been inundated with stupid commercial for Jeeps driving their poison spewing monsters through primeval forests and  quietly babbling brooks all in the name of Freedumb and Murkan exceptionalism. To hell with that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had no idea it was illegal to drive through a creek," Hyssong told the York Daily Record.

I'll be honest and say I also had no idea that it's illegal to drive though a creek.

Since I don't have a truck, I would not try anything like that anyway.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should get the guy that trashed that creek before this guy because in the video that "creek" already looks like a nasty ditch before the offending truck avionics.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?


I don't know. Maybe ask Gretchen Wilson.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A television ad for the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder shows a crew of grinning fark-wits driving straight down what appears to be a pretty nice trout stream.

Not merely driving across it.....driving down it.

riparian right be damned.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im sure this guy is an epic bag of medium sized cocks but that looks pretty fun.

And how the fu*k do you break a creek? Looks like he flew over it pretty good.


Like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just watched one of his videos. He's what my grandmother would have called "a real dick."
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
well, he certainly looks the part of an ignorant raging douchebag.............

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This guy's an asshole, but 18 charges?  That's a little much.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

blondambition: EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?

F*ck the truck. They don't belong in pristine rivers and creeks. All summer I've been inundated with stupid commercial for Jeeps driving their poison spewing monsters through primeval forests and  quietly babbling brooks all in the name of Freedumb and Murkan exceptionalism. To hell with that.selling cars.


I hate those commercials.  They couldn't even be bothered with the token gesture of fine print saying "don't do this at home".  Assholes.
 
meathome
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: If you can afford to trash a TRX, you can afford triple the fine he was given.

Also, the state is overreacting


Not really.  Dude's other videos show him really trashing the creek and disturbing the natural habitat of some protected species.

This just happened to be the video that got the DEP's attention.  That's the problem with wanting to stand out so much.  The squeaky wheel may get the grease, but the nail that stands out is the one that gets hammered.

And in the state of PA, the DEP is really under a magnifying glass to go after anyone who does stuff like this.  It's their way to trying to draw attention away from the disasterpiece theatre that the pipeline companies are making of the state's lakes and waterways.

/the irony is that the pipeline contracts were pushed through by a governor who ran on a ticket that touted his environmentalism
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy fark, the comments section looks like the article was linked from both FoxNews and Facebook.
 
keldaria
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fireproof: EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?

My guess would be "no."


Depends, for this guy? Probably not initially but maybe eventually years down the road with enough clicks and watches. It's not uncommon for some of the more popular content creators to have individual videos pulling in more than a thousand a month, but those videos are typically the type that people watch and rewatch, informational types, not "hold my beer" types of videos.

That said, the Grand Tour crew has certainly made a career out of buying expensive vehicles and trashing them in a single expedition. Soo there is certainly a market, but I doubt this guy will hit it.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

keldaria: That said, the Grand Tour crew has certainly made a career out of buying expensive vehicles and trashing them in a single expedition. Soo there is certainly a market, but I doubt this guy will hit it.


Grand Tour is sponsored by Amazon, and they make a point of using old junky vehicles.

The Car Trek guys use pricey stuff but are also sponsored
 
keldaria
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meathome: iron_city_ap: If you can afford to trash a TRX, you can afford triple the fine he was given.

Also, the state is overreacting

Not really.  Dude's other videos show him really trashing the creek and disturbing the natural habitat of some protected species.

This just happened to be the video that got the DEP's attention.  That's the problem with wanting to stand out so much.  The squeaky wheel may get the grease, but the nail that stands out is the one that gets hammered.

And in the state of PA, the DEP is really under a magnifying glass to go after anyone who does stuff like this.  It's their way to trying to draw attention away from the disasterpiece theatre that the pipeline companies are making of the state's lakes and waterways.

/the irony is that the pipeline contracts were pushed through by a governor who ran on a ticket that touted his environmentalism


PA is well known for protecting its waterways. Mostly because they've seen the first hand dumpster fires in waterways that's been occurring in adjacent states like Ohio and New Jersey.

They are also not overreacting, the guy seriously farked that stream up and it will take more than the cost of that fine to put it right again. Streams and waterways are not just ditches that transport water, impacting them has a real cost to our environment and we impact them more and more every day as urban sprawl continues to grow.
 
keldaria
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: keldaria: That said, the Grand Tour crew has certainly made a career out of buying expensive vehicles and trashing them in a single expedition. Soo there is certainly a market, but I doubt this guy will hit it.

Grand Tour is sponsored by Amazon, and they make a point of using old junky vehicles.

The Car Trek guys use pricey stuff but are also sponsored


Fark user imageView Full Size


Vroom vroom
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: A television ad for the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder shows a crew of grinning fark-wits driving straight down what appears to be a pretty nice trout stream.
Not merely driving across it.....driving down it.
riparian right be damned.


Every SUV ad has the happy crew driving straight up mountains and finding a pristine campsite in front of a lake, or a totally untouched powder ski hill, or the northern lights show up right up just as they get settled for the night, at a campsite that is actually in a wildlife refuge, but they needed the right LOOK.

Every ATV ad has grinning farkwits who are also out in the wilderness, just driving and driving and driving, because you know those biatches don't need a ROAD.

I've never seen the ad where the millions of oversized, overpowered vehicles all meet each other at the end of the road, and there's a no trespassing sign there, because everyone is abusing the land. SORRY.  But they have MAPS!

But they'll sure tell you about it when it happens.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm sorry, but the road ahead is on fire."
BLLLLAAAAAAAA BLAAAAAAAAUUUUUUUUGGGGGGGGGG GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
"I can't hear you sister, this here is a public road."
*rolls coal and drives into inferno*
 
munko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?

My guess would be "no."


But that would be a yes.  he got over a million views in the first week.  and it just went up from there.  he sold the truck, it was never insured, to a fan.  then, he bought another one.  I think he is on his third TRX now.  He also gives them away if you buy his merch.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

munko: Fireproof: EatHam: Maybe I'm naiive, but is it possible to make enough money off of one video to justify shiatting up a truck like that?

My guess would be "no."

But that would be a yes.  he got over a million views in the first week.  and it just went up from there.  he sold the truck, it was never insured, to a fan.  then, he bought another one.  I think he is on his third TRX now.  He also gives them away if you buy his merch.


U-TUBERS ARE DUMB!
 
Muso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brap: Hyssong


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

luna1580: well, he certainly looks the part of an ignorant raging douchebag.............

[Fark user image 772x462]


egads, a canary yellow door on a white house?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

luna1580: well, he certainly looks the part of an ignorant raging douchebag.............

[Fark user image 772x462]


southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size

Sunglasses check out.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FLMountainMan: This guy's an asshole, but 18 charges?  That's a little much.


ftfa:  not just this incident but stuff previously filmed.

cause if you're gonna do something stupid, or possibly illegal, or both, you should film it
 
