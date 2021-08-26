 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   City of Naples sues owners of 'dangerous seawalls'. Since this is Florida, you can guess who owns the seawalls   (winknews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My first thought emerged as black property owners. I am greatly amused I was way wrong.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: My first thought emerged as black property owners. I am greatly amused I was way wrong.


Mine was Trump. I was less amused.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Jews?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

I sue'a myself
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biatch nobody in the history of humanity has ever said that seawalls were dangerous. Its dangerous if YOU DONT HAVE THEM YOU MORON.

Lock him in a padded room stat.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida's hasn't quite got a handle on the whole "civilization" thing yet. I'm surprised they didn't destroy the seawalls then fine themselves for the cost of the demolition.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've sued ourselves and found that we're not liable.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: AirForceVet: My first thought emerged as black property owners. I am greatly amused I was way wrong.

Mine was Trump. I was less amused.


Yep, that was my first thought too
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Despite the plaintiff and defendant being one in the same, settlements negotiations were highly contentious and neither party was satisfied with the outcome."

DNRTFA, but I assume this in in there somewhere.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naples is where the people too poor to live in the nice parts of Miami, but too rich for fort Myers, go.

So basically asshole republicans.

Not surprised
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's all about a question that dates back to roughly 2012, six years before it went to court: Who owns these seawalls along Gulf Shore Boulevard North in Naples? WINK News Investigative Reporter Sara Girard asked people in the area if they could guess"


Who cares what random members of the public think? Why do this?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this an insurance scam?

So the city has insurance in case they get sued.
City sues itself and wins!
Insurance pays out and wall is repaired.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flori-Duh!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the city settled the lawsuit with itself, but what are they going to do about those dangerous seagulls?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who originally paid to erect them? That seems relevant.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, now the rich people don't want to own the seawall. Can't wait for the next hurricane when those "private beaches" turn out to be public again when they need restore them.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: Naples is where the people too poor to live in the nice parts of Miami, but too rich for fort Myers, go.

So basically asshole republicans.

Not surprised


You forgot about old people.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "It's all about a question that dates back to roughly 2012, six years before it went to court: Who owns these seawalls along Gulf Shore Boulevard North in Naples? WINK News Investigative Reporter Sara Girard asked people in the area if they could guess"


Who cares what random members of the public think? Why do this?


Considering Fark is 3/4 Twitter links now I'd say people deeply want to know what random people think.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LungfishSally: zeroman987: Naples is where the people too poor to live in the nice parts of Miami, but too rich for fort Myers, go.

So basically asshole republicans.

Not surprised

You forgot about old people.


How can you forget is main demographic? It's basically any old person that wants to avoid paying school taxes.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Oh, now the rich people don't want to own the seawall. Can't wait for the next hurricane when those "private beaches" turn out to be public again when they need restore them.


This is quite relevant.  If the city owns the road and the sea walk between the property and the water, the beaches should be public.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirForceVet:

I would be surprised if Naples had African American residents. It's white boomer heaven. All the $ retirees from the Midwest and east coast moved to Naples over the last 20 years. It's a giant dick waving contest of grouchy old rich people.

/parents are in Bonita Springs, the next city north of there
//Gods waiting room
///highly recommend Docs on the beach. Many an epic time has been had there by me
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: AirForceVet:

I would be surprised if Naples had African American residents. It's white boomer heaven. All the $ retirees from the Midwest and east coast moved to Naples over the last 20 years. It's a giant dick waving contest of grouchy old rich people.

/parents are in Bonita Springs, the next city north of there
//Gods waiting room
///highly recommend Docs on the beach. Many an epic time has been had there by me


As a white Boomer retiree, I assure you I don't represent the regular Naples resident. I grew up with white Greatest Generation retirees in Pinellas County. They sucked then in the 1960s and 1970s.

/Why do so many old people have no souls?
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The taxpayers lose, one way or another.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: AirForceVet:

I would be surprised if Naples had African American residents. It's white boomer heaven. All the $ retirees from the Midwest and east coast moved to Naples over the last 20 years. It's a giant dick waving contest of grouchy old rich people.

/parents are in Bonita Springs, the next city north of there
//Gods waiting room
///highly recommend Docs on the beach. Many an epic time has been had there by me


It's been a while since I've been, but "the help" lives mostly inland.

And, yes it is another one of "God's Waiting Rooms".
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: AirForceVet:

I would be surprised if Naples had African American residents. It's white boomer heaven. All the $ retirees from the Midwest and east coast moved to Naples over the last 20 years. It's a giant dick waving contest of grouchy old rich people.

/parents are in Bonita Springs, the next city north of there
//Gods waiting room
///highly recommend Docs on the beach. Many an epic time has been had there by me


Naples is just old boomers because it's their turn. Someday it's going to be old Millennials. I know I know, you are saying "what about gen X" and I'm going to say liar. No one thinks about gen X.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirForceVet:

From what I know of you here on Fark, you don't represent the usual Naples resident, if that's where you are. In fact, you're probably a better authority on the people of SW FL than I. I've just been visiting the parentals down there since 2006-7 or so.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: /Why do so many old people have no souls?


Because "fark you, the times changed and it scares me"
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull a Denver and pass a law making the property owners the owners of the seawall.

/If I own the side walk I'm going to charge a toll.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intrepid00:

I'd be interested to see where gen x and millennials end up retiring to. I feel like there will be more of a draw to CO and WA for those generations.

/Florida might get swallowed up by ocean? *shrug*
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Government Employee:

Yeah "help" lives east of 75 in that area.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OpusSoup: Who originally paid to erect them? That seems relevant.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think my favorite part is that they paid outside counsel $341,000 over the course of two and a half years for this. City attorney got suckered hard.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guessed "gators".
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
csb\
the city came through and did a sidewalk inspection, flagged three squares in front of my house and told me they were adding 1200$ to my tax bill to fix them.  i said the tree in YOUR boulevard is heaving the sidewalk so unless they cut down the tree they can kick rocks.   i also pointed out that the sidewalk was less than 10 years old so it was covered by their warranty.   They said they checked their records and the last time the sidewalk was replaced was 1970-something.  i said the date is stamped in the sidewalk; it was literally written in stone.  they said they would send someone out.  a week later they said they confirmed that the sidewalk was more than 10 years old. i had to take time off work and meet up with the city goon with my councilwoman and point at the date stamp in the concrete.  city goon reluctantly agreed the sidewalk was less than 10 years old.  i insisted he not leave without giving me a signed and dated letter to that effect.  the city came and replaced all the sidewalk except mine.  1 year later they say the sidewalk needed to be replaced and it was 11 years old so the warranty had lapsed.  that's when i pulled out  the letter, went to the city council meeting and shamed the lot of them for 10 minutes. i was pretty belligerent because 1) they sure as fark deserved it and 2) i was moving out of state for a new job in a month so i wasn't concerned about reprisal.  i did make sure they replaced the sidewalk before i left though and i left the letter for the new owners in case they tried to tack the repair onto their tax bill.  i also nailed a couple zinc coated nails into the tree to kill it so they had to come and cut it down a couple years later.
csb off\
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
city of Niples?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kozlo: /Florida might get swallowed up by ocean? *shrug*


Not even my kid will live long enough to see that. Shame because my house is set to turn into a beach home being central Florida.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

go_Oilers_go: city of Niples?


Not nipples you want to see. Well, unless you are 60+
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Pull a Denver and pass a law making the property owners the owners of the seawall.

/If I own the side walk I'm going to charge a toll.


That is kinda what they do here.  The city owns the side walk but if a section needs replacing, the home owner with the cracked square in front of their house is assessed the cost of repair.  Yeah, it sucks.

Naples could probably do something similar.  I know if I lived a in Naples a mile from the gulf, I be pissed if I had to pay to fix the seawall.  Make the people with ocean front property pay for the repairs.  They're the ones whose property the seawall is protecting.
 
go_Oilers_go
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: go_Oilers_go: city of Niples?

Not nipples you want to see. Well, unless you are 60+


thanks, that's why no one leave the Rock, Marcos Island.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: My first thought emerged as black property owners. I am greatly amused I was way wrong.


That makes you a racist, you know.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "It's all about a question that dates back to roughly 2012, six years before it went to court: Who owns these seawalls along Gulf Shore Boulevard North in Naples? WINK News Investigative Reporter Sara Girard asked people in the area if they could guess"


Who cares what random members of the public think? Why do this?


Because that's what most "journalists" these days perceive their job to be: Just ask a bunch of people their opinions about an important topic and then present it as a valid debate.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I think my favorite part is that they paid outside counsel $341,000 over the course of two and a half years for this. City attorney got suckered hard.


You should see what Matt Gaetz buddy Joe Greenberg did to my County in legal fees funneliny through to a firm related to him and that's just the tip and I'm not talking about what they gave the minor.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: csb\
the city came through and did a sidewalk inspection, flagged three squares in front of my house and told me they were adding 1200$ to my tax bill to fix them.  i said the tree in YOUR boulevard is heaving the sidewalk so unless they cut down the tree they can kick rocks.   i also pointed out that the sidewalk was less than 10 years old so it was covered by their warranty.   They said they checked their records and the last time the sidewalk was replaced was 1970-something.  i said the date is stamped in the sidewalk; it was literally written in stone.  they said they would send someone out.  a week later they said they confirmed that the sidewalk was more than 10 years old. i had to take time off work and meet up with the city goon with my councilwoman and point at the date stamp in the concrete.  city goon reluctantly agreed the sidewalk was less than 10 years old.  i insisted he not leave without giving me a signed and dated letter to that effect.  the city came and replaced all the sidewalk except mine.  1 year later they say the sidewalk needed to be replaced and it was 11 years old so the warranty had lapsed.  that's when i pulled out  the letter, went to the city council meeting and shamed the lot of them for 10 minutes. i was pretty belligerent because 1) they sure as fark deserved it and 2) i was moving out of state for a new job in a month so i wasn't concerned about reprisal.  i did make sure they replaced the sidewalk before i left though and i left the letter for the new owners in case they tried to tack the repair onto their tax bill.  i also nailed a couple zinc coated nails into the tree to kill it so they had to come and cut it down a couple years later.
csb off\


You want to use copper nails.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: tom baker's scarf: csb\
the city came through and did a sidewalk inspection, flagged three squares in front of my house and told me they were adding 1200$ to my tax bill to fix them.  i said the tree in YOUR boulevard is heaving the sidewalk so unless they cut down the tree they can kick rocks.   i also pointed out that the sidewalk was less than 10 years old so it was covered by their warranty.   They said they checked their records and the last time the sidewalk was replaced was 1970-something.  i said the date is stamped in the sidewalk; it was literally written in stone.  they said they would send someone out.  a week later they said they confirmed that the sidewalk was more than 10 years old. i had to take time off work and meet up with the city goon with my councilwoman and point at the date stamp in the concrete.  city goon reluctantly agreed the sidewalk was less than 10 years old.  i insisted he not leave without giving me a signed and dated letter to that effect.  the city came and replaced all the sidewalk except mine.  1 year later they say the sidewalk needed to be replaced and it was 11 years old so the warranty had lapsed.  that's when i pulled out  the letter, went to the city council meeting and shamed the lot of them for 10 minutes. i was pretty belligerent because 1) they sure as fark deserved it and 2) i was moving out of state for a new job in a month so i wasn't concerned about reprisal.  i did make sure they replaced the sidewalk before i left though and i left the letter for the new owners in case they tried to tack the repair onto their tax bill.  i also nailed a couple zinc coated nails into the tree to kill it so they had to come and cut it down a couple years later.
csb off\

You want to use copper nails.


Yeah, it's copper when you want to kill a tree they will not let you remove.
 
Daer21
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: kozlo: AirForceVet:

I would be surprised if Naples had African American residents. It's white boomer heaven. All the $ retirees from the Midwest and east coast moved to Naples over the last 20 years. It's a giant dick waving contest of grouchy old rich people.

/parents are in Bonita Springs, the next city north of there
//Gods waiting room
///highly recommend Docs on the beach. Many an epic time has been had there by me

As a white Boomer retiree, I assure you I don't represent the regular Naples resident. I grew up with white Greatest Generation retirees in Pinellas County. They sucked then in the 1960s and 1970s.

/Why do so many old people have no souls?


Young people don't either. They just haven't realized it yet
 
