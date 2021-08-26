 Skip to content
(Politico)   ISIS attacks injure US troops at Kabul airport, Black Adam unavailable for comment   (politico.com)
51
    Followup, Improvised explosive device, Afghanistan, International Security Assistance Force, Kabul, War in Afghanistan, Iraq War, United States, Taliban  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many hours until MTG, Boebert, Graham, et. al. start screaming for Biden's impeachment?
I'm going with......maybe 2.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ISIS"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels like the Taliban won't be happy that ISIS is making them look as though they aren't in control, and ISIS won't like finding what the Taliban does to people who make them unhappy.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: How many hours until MTG, Boebert, Graham, et. al. start screaming for Biden's impeachment?
I'm going with......maybe 2.


Graham already did.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww

They miss us and want us to stay.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image 425x272]


You're right, Biden should have turned on the anti-bad-guy field at the airport. Why didn't he do that?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Trump ended ISIS for all eternity. Maybe Biden should ask Donald to personally go over, since he isn't doing anything of importance, and straighten that out.
 
aug3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when talk radio and Fox repeatedly told us that you are not allowed to attack or criticize the President or military during a war, if you do you are a traitor, and practically the enemy, and by the way, why do you hate the U.S.

***Offer only valid when the President has an R after their name
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox is only reporting from Russian agency sources in an attempt to restore calm and a feeling of normalcy.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Awww

They miss us and want us to stay.


Appears they didn't miss.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Fox is only reporting from Russian agency sources in an attempt to restore calm and a feeling of normalcy.


Because the Russian embassy is one of the few that didn't shiat their pants in fear and run away.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

My mother blew up an airport once...
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this shiate was inevitable when it came to a withdrawl.  They are never easy nor pretty.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: thepeterd: [Fark user image 425x272]
You're right, Biden should have turned on the anti-bad-guy field at the airport. Why didn't he do that?


Say, maybe Biden has access to some information that we don't, and that's why he keeps insisting that we have to clear out of there by the deadline.
But I doubt it. I mean, this is FARK.
 
aug3
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
For someone who majored in Military, you would think Trump would not have lost both the war against China (remember, they released a bio weapon called covid, and he did nothing costing over 500k deaths), then he signed the articles of surrender with the Taliban
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aug3: Remember when talk radio and Fox repeatedly told us that you are not allowed to attack or criticize the President or military during a war, if you do you are a traitor, and practically the enemy, and by the way, why do you hate the U.S.

***Offer only valid when the President has an R after their name


Trump says these are really great guys who are awesome at fighting and negotiating. He also says they always win at the after lunch Thanksgiving Day touch football game and they always get a free guy when playing Super Mario Bros.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok, these ISIS-K guys are pretty terrible. I take back what I said in the other thread. They *are* as bad as Fark Admins.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah ISIS as in Taliban.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a bunch of horseshiat, this is 100% an attempt to manufacture consent for extending the gravy train for the merchants of death.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aug3: For someone who majored in Military, you would think Trump would not have lost both the war against China (remember, they released a bio weapon called covid, and he did nothing costing over 500k deaths), then he signed the articles of surrender with the Taliban


But you're missing the point. This is all Biden's fault. It's literally the worst blunder in presidential history. It also confirms he's sleepy, unfit for the job and molests women

This is what some of the fark troll brigade is actually arguing
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ISIS-K?  Does everything need a variant these days?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aug3: For someone who majored in Military, you would think Trump would not have lost both the war against China (remember, they released a bio weapon called covid, and he did nothing costing over 500k deaths), then he signed the articles of surrender with the Taliban


aug3: Remember when talk radio and Fox repeatedly told us that you are not allowed to attack or criticize the President or military during a war, if you do you are a traitor, and practically the enemy, and by the way, why do you hate the U.S.

***Offer only valid when the President has an R after their name


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 425x272]


You troll, but this the appropriate response. This is a war we lost and this is what it looks like to lose. It sucks but it's the least bad option out of several shiatty options.

The pretzel twisting some people are doing to pretend to be concerned about lives being lost there, while actively promoting the death of american citizens here, is outstanding.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah ISIS as in Taliban.


Why would the Taliban use SBIED?

They have the manpower and equipment to do whatever they want.

SOCOM and the Taliban actually work together to stomp out ISIS-K.

ISIS-K was the guys who decided that the Taliban was too soft.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BitwiseShift: Fox is only reporting from Russian agency sources in an attempt to restore calm and a feeling of normalcy.

Because the Russian embassy is one of the few that didn't shiat their pants in fear and run away.


That's not the flex you think it is, sparky.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aug3: Remember when talk radio and Fox repeatedly told us that you are not allowed to attack or criticize the President or military during a war, if you do you are a traitor, and practically the enemy, and by the way, why do you hate the U.S.

***Offer only valid when the President has an R after their name


No.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they have to walk like an Egyptian?
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThrillaManilla: What a bunch of horseshiat, this is 100% an attempt to manufacture consent for extending the gravy train for the merchants of death.


It's an attempt to scare the crowds of people outside into going home, so they can restore "order".  Massive panicked crowds trying to get out of the country looks really, really bad.
 
gyorg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehobbes: lolmao500: Yeah ISIS as in Taliban.

Why would the Taliban use SBIED?

They have the manpower and equipment to do whatever they want.

SOCOM and the Taliban actually work together to stomp out ISIS-K.

ISIS-K was the guys who decided that the Taliban was too soft.


Taliban are trying for a good image but also to keep people from evac'ing, all while not breaching the agreement with the US.  If they attack they give US reason to stay and hurt their image.  But if it's ISIS that scares people away from the airport...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Khellendros: ThrillaManilla: What a bunch of horseshiat, this is 100% an attempt to manufacture consent for extending the gravy train for the merchants of death.

It's an attempt to scare the crowds of people outside into going home, so they can restore "order".  Massive panicked crowds trying to get out of the country looks really, really bad.


The Taliban must have staffed up their PR department
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ThrillaManilla: What a bunch of horseshiat, this is 100% an attempt to manufacture consent for extending the gravy train for the merchants of death.


I bet the nazis invading france was an attempt to manufacture consent for extending the gravy train for the merchants of death uh

Out of 8 billion humans, a couple millions are total nutjobs that need killin.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It feels like the Taliban won't be happy that ISIS is making them look as though they aren't in control, and ISIS won't like finding what the Taliban does to people who make them unhappy.


The Taliban will be really unhappy when ISIS convinces Uncle Sam to stick around after all.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Had enough of these stories. Bring them home. This country will be out of food in 8 months and might have running water and power. The Taliban actually stopped its citizens from leaving because the brain drain was so great. They've asked Turkey to help run the airport because they don't have the knowledge to do so. The Afghan armed forces, numbered 2 to one over the Talimebananaban and managed to lose the country in a matter of days to these ignorant turban wearing stains. They deserve what happens to them. Good riddance. Save our troops. Keep the deadline. Twenty years is long enough another day or forever won't change who these people are or their beliefs. Just like Covid deniers.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: aug3: Remember when talk radio and Fox repeatedly told us that you are not allowed to attack or criticize the President or military during a war, if you do you are a traitor, and practically the enemy, and by the way, why do you hate the U.S.

***Offer only valid when the President has an R after their name

No.


Article from 2004
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​04/09/opposing-bush-becomes-unpatrioti​c.html

Or maybe we all remember this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dixie_C​h​icks_controversy
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I will admit that if this was happening with Tangerine Twatopotamus in office I would be blaming the hell out of him for it.

I also expect it would be ten times worse.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BitwiseShift: Fox is only reporting from Russian agency sources in an attempt to restore calm and a feeling of normalcy.

Because the Russian embassy is one of the few that didn't shiat their pants in fear and run away.


Why would they fear? Their allies just took power.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel bad for all of the big, tough republican he men who are complaining so loudly about leaving.

Id like to provide a link to an organization where you will be fed, clothed, housed and paid to do tough man stuff 24/7.
AND they will provide you with all the bullets you can carry.

You guys form an orderly line, dont hurt each other trying to be the first to sign up...

https://www.marines.com/
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: ColonelCathcart: BitwiseShift: Fox is only reporting from Russian agency sources in an attempt to restore calm and a feeling of normalcy.

Because the Russian embassy is one of the few that didn't shiat their pants in fear and run away.

Why would they fear? Their allies just took power.


"Allies" - LOL

Frenemy at best.
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Had enough of these stories. Bring them home. This country will be out of food in 8 months and might have running water and power. The Taliban actually stopped its citizens from leaving because the brain drain was so great. They've asked Turkey to help run the airport because they don't have the knowledge to do so. The Afghan armed forces, numbered 2 to one over the Talimebananaban and managed to lose the country in a matter of days to these ignorant turban wearing stains. They deserve what happens to them. Good riddance. Save our troops. Keep the deadline. Twenty years is long enough another day or forever won't change who these people are or their beliefs. Just like Covid deniers.


Lol. When are we bringing home our troops from Germany?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have not been impressed with Biden lately.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Khellendros: ThrillaManilla: What a bunch of horseshiat, this is 100% an attempt to manufacture consent for extending the gravy train for the merchants of death.
It's an attempt to scare the crowds of people outside into going home, so they can restore "order".  Massive panicked crowds trying to get out of the country looks really, really bad.
The Taliban must have staffed up their PR department


It was after the people fell off the planes, hanging on, that the Taliban had their first press conference. They did notice. And they don't like this picture either. These Afghans have no way to get out. they have no money, no status, no passports. They're just sitting there in a panic, with their whole families and their possessions.

let's just leave. Please.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I have not been impressed with Biden lately.


Said the guy who worships a game show host who 100% fu*ked his own daughter.

Youre impressed by a fuzzy ball on the end of a string.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: ColonelCathcart: BitwiseShift: Fox is only reporting from Russian agency sources in an attempt to restore calm and a feeling of normalcy.

Because the Russian embassy is one of the few that didn't shiat their pants in fear and run away.

Why would they fear? Their allies just took power.


Which allies -- Taliban or ISIS?
 
skers69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Latest update via CNN.  4 marines killed.  More wounded.

I say burn the entire country to the ground.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: big pig peaches: aug3: Remember when talk radio and Fox repeatedly told us that you are not allowed to attack or criticize the President or military during a war, if you do you are a traitor, and practically the enemy, and by the way, why do you hate the U.S.

***Offer only valid when the President has an R after their name

No.

Article from 2004
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/20​04/09/opposing-bush-becomes-unpatrioti​c.html

Or maybe we all remember this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dixie_Ch​icks_controversy


Oh, riiiight.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Four Marines dead. Another eight killed.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, how 'bout just, NO. Does that work for you? No? Then fu*ck yourself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: Yeah, how 'bout just, NO. Does that work for you? No? Then fu*ck yourself.

[Fark user image 554x262]


Todd, you may wanna go watch some more movies, because that's EXACTLY the threat that supervillains make.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
