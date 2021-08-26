 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLWT)   Kentucky schools have a cat problem. "Apparently, from what I understand, they're called 'furries,'" said the grandmother, who asked to remain anonymous   (wlwt.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing, High school, group of high school students, Meade County School district, unusual situation, school dress code, Family, family members, Education  
•       •       •

806 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 12:50 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kids wearing costumes and playing? Ohh noes makes them stops!

Gonna guess this is a nothingburger of a story being pushed by a few old busybodies who like making big deals about nothin.

Hell my kid is on the floor.now being a car, but also caring back at the birds outside. Bit confusing, really.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're out of their yiffing minds
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Really missed some fun wordplay opportunities here

"Kentucky schools have a furry little little furry problem"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
MattytheMouse: "Matty Sense.....tingling!"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Y'all could learn a thing or two from the Furries.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The students are told they can't wear hats or Budweiser shirts in school, but they can wear cat ears, cat tails, masks, leashes. It doesn't make sense,"

Its gonna be making even less sense when granny finds out how those tails stay on.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or, Pumas are now seeking out K-12 instruction.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🍑🗡
 
EL EM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She's leaving out the best part: he grandchildren dress as ground nesting birds.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


Homeroom, 8:00am
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Apparently, from what I understand, they're called 'furries,'" the grandmother, who asked to remain anonymous, told WLKY. "They identify with animals. These people will hiss at you or scratch at you if they don't like something you're doing."

She said it's not a new problem.

It just took some time for the idea to be fully developed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I got nothing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never known a furrie to scratch unless asked to.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This sounds so obnoxious that it almost makes bullying sound like it has positive outcomes. Like ending this idiocy.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
STFU Grandma!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought this was satire at first.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Srsly.

Get a hobby or something and leave kids to be kids. And just to be sure I'll say it again:

STFU Grandma!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

X-Geek: "Apparently, from what I understand, they're called 'furries,'" the grandmother, who asked to remain anonymous, told WLKY. "They identify with animals. These people will hiss at you or scratch at you if they don't like something you're doing."

She said it's not a new problem.

It just took some time for the idea to be fully developed.
[Fark user image 850x585]


That's some prime nightmare fuel right there
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've never known a furrie to scratch unless asked to.


Difficulty: kids

I find the info in the article plausible.  Kids are dicks.  Cats are dicks.

Hmm . . .
 
maram500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The students are told they can't wear hats or Budweiser shirts in school, but they can wear cat ears, cat tails, masks, leashes. It doesn't make sense,"

Its gonna be making even less sense when granny finds out how those tails stay on.


Stay on, or stay in?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The students are told they can't wear hats or Budweiser shirts in school, but they can wear cat ears, cat tails, masks, leashes. It doesn't make sense,"

Its gonna be making even less sense when granny finds out how those tails stay on.


Someone want to explain to granny about promoting alcohol brands to minors?
...Oh, wait. It's Kentucky. This might take a while.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The grandmother is urging parents and family members to attend the Meade County School Board meeting on Sept. 14 to request further action.
"This is still a problem. We have excellent schools here. I'm just embarrassed by what this has gotten to," she said.

Ah, she must be a member of the Embarrassment Police.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maram500: dothemath: "The students are told they can't wear hats or Budweiser shirts in school, but they can wear cat ears, cat tails, masks, leashes. It doesn't make sense,"

Its gonna be making even less sense when granny finds out how those tails stay on.

Stay on, or stay in?


I guess if grams spent her teenage years in Kentucky she probably already had all this demonstrated by a family member.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, I just woke up about an hour ago
Drove myself to school, man fifth grade blows
Where I got a sweet desk by the window
Are you a lucky little furry in my classroom tonight
Or just another first cousin I'm dating tonight
Dating tonight, dating tonight, dating tonight, woo, come on

Kentucky furry, Kentucky furry
Kentucky furry Sunday afternoon
Kentucky furry Sunday afternoon
Kentucky furry Sunday afternoon
Yiff through your fursuit
Yiff until noon, yiff until noon yeahYiff until noon-noon noonYiff until noon, oh, yeah
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please send a patrol car right away! The whole neighborhood is swarming with young hoodlum pussies!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Old people today, without a hint of self awareness:

"Why are kids so weird these days, what with their genders and pronouns and fur suits? In my day we didn't have any of this crap. There was one boy who was a little girly but we beat the shiat out of him. It was great."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like what you like and don't be a dick.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Furry thread!
 
perigee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Extra, some would pay.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meow means no.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do they stop every few feet and spray urine over everything?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: Do they stop every few feet and spray urine over everything?


They're high school students, so yes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if the school will need to install litter boxes for students who identify as cats.

/those poor janitors.
//haven't they suffered enough?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

optikeye: Do they stop every few feet and spray urine over everything?


If they do, have them neutered.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: [i.pinimg.com image 499x630]


Leaving satisfied and all that.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]

Homeroom, 8:00am


Oh God.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey look, attention whores! Let's all give them attention!
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.